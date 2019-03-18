Congrats to one of the best teammates I’ve ever had @Haloti_Ngata92 and super proud to see him complete this great challenge in person. What a player and a dude. pic.twitter.com/rPPidE6NXS — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) March 18, 2019

There are heartfelt retirement announcements all the time. And then there’s how Haloti Ngata chose to inform the world that he is retiring after 13 NFL seasons.

He went the extra mile, literally, and unfurled a banner as he stood atop the world’s highest free-standing mountain, the highest point in Africa. Climbing Mount Kilimanjaro was part of the recent annual trek organized by Chris Long’s Waterboys foundation, created to help Africa surmount its water problems, and the perfect time and place for Ngata’s announcement.

“Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude,” he wrote Monday on Instagram, sharing an image of himself holding a banner that read “I’m retiring from the NFL on top.”

“Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years,” he continued. “I’m retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I’m holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I’ve gained along the way. Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it. Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it. 💪 #kissestotheskyformomanddad @ravens@detroitlionsnfl @philadelphiaeagles

The 35-year-old defensive tackle, the 12th overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens, spent his last three seasons with the Detroit Lions and joined Long’s latest excursion for Waterboys, a foundation that states its goal is to put “professional athletes and sports fans on the same team in pursuit of one goal: bringing life-sustaining drinking water to communities in need.” For this work, which the foundation says has funded 55 wells that serve 205,000 people, and other projects, Long received the NFL’s 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

For reasons besides his announcement, Ngata was moved by the trip to climb the 19,341-foot peak. “I’ve crossed off a bucket list item,” he wrote on Instagram. I’m so blessed and thankful for the opportunity to accomplish something so tough physically, mentally and spiritually."

