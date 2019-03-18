

Jerry Jones might still be seeing this Odell Beckham Jr. catch in his nightmares. (Al Bello/Getty Images)

Not everyone is a fan of the blockbuster trade the Giants made last week, in which they sent Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns in exchange for first- and third-round draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers. More than a few NFL analysts, not to mention some Giants supporters, have ripped the team for giving up on a Hall of Fame talent while appearing confused about the overall direction of the franchise.

However, outside of giddy Clevelanders, there’s at least one person who is very excited about the deal: Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys’ owner was helping promote a boxing match Saturday at AT&T Stadium when he was asked about the Beckham trade by welterweight champion Shawn Porter. The native of Akron, Ohio, working Saturday as an analyst for Fox Sports, said he was a Browns fan and wondered how Jones felt about the fact that Cleveland “took a fantastic wide receiver out of your division.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” replied Jones, to the amusement of Porter, fellow analyst Ray Mancini and Fox Sports host Chris Myers.

Jones has good reason to be grateful his squad won’t be facing Beckham twice a year anymore given that the three-time Pro Bowler is second all-time in receiving yards per game (92.8) and, at just 26 years old, figures to have plenty of sterling seasons ahead of him. Oh, and en route to winning offensive rookie of the year honors in 2014, Beckham victimized Dallas with one of the greatest grabs in NFL history, a one-handed effort — three-fingered, really — on NBC’s 'Sunday Night Football."

The Cowboys have actually kept Beckham relatively in check, going 4-3 in games which he played against them while holding him to an average of 68.1 yards, although he does have five touchdowns in those seven games. The NFC East team that should be most delighted to see him gone is Washington, which he has torched for 665 yards and five touchdowns in six games while going 3-3.

The quarterback for another NFC team, Seattle’s Russell Wilson, recently described the Beckham trade as “crazy,” adding that “Cleveland will have a good squad.” It remains to be seen how the Giants fare in the absence of their star receiver, but he used a social-media post to thank the team for “giving me an opportunity to do what God put me on this earth to do.”

After thanking “the organization and the owners” as well as “everyone in that building from the kitchen staff to my main man Jośe,” Beckham wrote in his post, “To the fans, some happy, some not, I just wanna thank u guys for making my experience in NY SOMETHIN I’LL NEVER FORGET!”

Jones, meanwhile, said Saturday that his Cowboys were “lucky enough” to have quarterback Dak Prescott, whom he identified as one of the “guys we really need to spend our money on” along with wide receiver Amari Cooper and pass-rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. With Prescott likely seeking a contract extension this summer that would give him a major bump from his rookie salary, he won’t want to hear “Thank you” from his team owner so much as have Jones express his appreciation by showing him the you-know-what.

