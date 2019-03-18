

Jimmy Cordero, one of the Nationals latest round of cuts, has been optioned to Class AAA Fresno. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Washington Nationals have 10 days to set a 25-man roster for the start of the season, and they got closer to that when they made their third round of spring training cuts on Monday evening.

The Nationals optioned Austin Voth, Kyle McGowin, Tanner Rainey and Jimmy Cordero, all right-handed pitchers, to Class AAA Fresno. They also reassigned outfielder Hunter Jones and right-handed reliever J.J. Hoover to minor league camp. Voth, McGowin, Rainey and Cordero were sent to Fresno because they are on Washington’s 40-man roster. Jones and Hoover, both nonroster invitees to major league spring training, will get their assignments in the near future.

Nationals Manager Dave Martinez made the cuts after a pair of split-squad games on Monday. The Nationals lost 7-1 to the Miami Marlins in West Palm Beach, and won 6-5 over the New York Mets in Port St. Lucie.

Among the players cut, Cordero has the most experience with the Nationals. The 27-year-old reliever debuted last August and finished the season with a 5.68 ERA in 19 innings across 22 appearances. He could not take the next step this spring, giving up 12 hits and five runs in five innings of work.

Rainey came to the Nationals in the December trade that sent starter Tanner Roark to the Cincinnati Reds. Rainey, 26, pitched seven innings for the Reds in 2018 and struggled with his command, compiling both a high strikeout rate and high walk rate in a very limited sample size. He throws a mid-to-high 90s fastball and solid slider, promising stuff for a late-game reliever.

Voth and McGowin are both depth starters, likely the Nationals’ eighth and ninth options after Erick Fedde and Joe Ross, who will back up a strong rotation of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin, Anibal Sanchez and Jeremy Hellickson. Washington needed nine pitchers to make three or more starts last season — including Ross, Fedde, Tommy Milone and Jefry Rodriguez — which is why Martinez wants to stretch out both Voth and McGowin going into the season. Each made his debut and first major league start in 2018.

Hoover is a 31-year-old veteran reliever of seven major league seasons, spending his first five years with the Reds, one with the Arizona Diamondbacks, and parts of last year with the Milwaukee Brewers. He signed a minor league contract with the Nationals this winter, and impressed Martinez in the last five weeks, with the manager often mentioning him in interviews. Hoover would need to be added to the 40-man roster if called upon.

“Hoover’s been good, he got better as spring training went along,” Martinez said Monday. “It’s nice that he’s going to be around for some depth and you know how this goes. We’re going to need more than seven, eight pitchers this year in the bullpen. I liked what I saw. I really did.”

