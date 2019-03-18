

SEC champion Mississippi State is one of the top teams in the women's field. (Richard Shiro/AP)

An “unfortunate technical error” by ESPN resulted in the 2019 NCAA women’s tournament bracket being shown on air Monday afternoon hours before it was to have been revealed, scuttling watch parties and forcing the network to move up its selection show by two hours.

The show, originally scheduled for 7 p.m., instead began on ESPN2 at 5 p.m., at which point the leaked bracket had already been circulating online. ESPN confirmed that the bracket was accurate.

“In working with the NCAA to prepare for tonight’s women’s selection special, we received the bracket, similar to years past,” ESPN host Maria Taylor said in a statement read on the air before the show began. “In the midst of our preparation, the bracket was mistakenly posted on ESPNU. We deeply regret the error and extend our apology to the NCAA and the women’s basketball community. We will conduct a thorough review of our process to ensure it doesn’t happen in the future.”

Defending champion Notre Dame was awarded one of the top four seeds. The other No. 1 seeds were given to Louisville, Mississippi State and Baylor, which received a No. 1 seed for the third time in four seasons. The Bears’ only loss this season came at Stanford.

Tennessee, which was considered a bubble team, made the tournament for the 38th straight year, this time as a No. 11 seed. Tennessee is the only team that has appeared in every edition of the tournament.

Connecticut was given a No. 2 seed, the first time the Huskies were not given a No. 1 seed since 2006.

The Final Four will be held next month in Tampa.

Monday’s technical glitch, meantime, ruined watch parties across the country, as the brackets unceremoniously appeared online hours before they were expected.

“We regret the network’s mistake and are working with our partners at ESPN to prevent similar errors in future years,” the NCAA said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with ESPN to bring fans exciting women’s basketball tournament coverage throughout the remainder of the championship.”

Today’s selection show watch party at @MattArena has been cancelled.



ESPN accidentally released the bracket early and is currently airing the selection show now instead.



Our apologies to fans who made plans for today's event. — Oregon Women’s Basketball (@OregonWBB) March 18, 2019

First-round matchups

Albany Region

No. 1 Louisville vs. No. 16 Robert Morris

No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Kansas State

No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 Arkansas-Little Rock

No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 13 Boise State

No. 6 UCLA vs. No. 11 Tennessee

No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 14 Radford

No. 7 Rutgers vs. No. 10 Buffalo

No. 2 Connecticut vs. No. 15 Towson

Greensboro Region

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Abilene Christian

No. 8 Cal vs. No. 9 North Carolina

No. 5. Florida State vs. No. 12 Bucknell

No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 13 Belmont

No. 6 Kentucky vs. No. 11 Princeton

No. 3 North Carolina State vs. No. 14 Maine

No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Drake

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Mercer

Chicago Region

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Bethune-Cookman

No. 8 Central Michigan vs. No. 9 Michigan State

No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Rice

No. 4 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Wright State

No. 6 DePaul vs. No. 11 Missouri State

No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

No. 7 BYU vs. No. 10 Auburn

No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 15 UC Davis

Portland Region

No. 1 Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Southern

No. 8 South Dakota vs. No. 9 Clemson

No. 5 Arizona State vs. No. 12 Central Florida

No. 4 Miami vs. No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast

No. 6 South Dakota State vs. No. 11 Quinnipiac

No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 14 Fordham

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Indiana

No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 15 Portland State