

A new partnership between regional sports network NESN and sports gambling company VSiN is the latest example of the proliferation of sports betting content. (John Locher/AP, File)

One of the largest regional sports networks in the country is partnering with an emerging gambling media company.

The New England Sports Network (NESN), which airs Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins games, has reached an agreement to air a sports-gambling themed show from the Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN) each weekday starting on Monday. NESN is the latest network to explore gambling content as the proliferation of betting shows continues across sports media.

Each weekday morning from 7-10 NESN plus will air the VSiN show, “Follow the Money,” a talk show focused on gambling that is hosted by Mitch Moss and Paul Howard. Starting in April, the show will be replayed each day at 10 a.m. on NESN.

“It’s not legal here yet, but everyone seems to be in favor of it,” said Rich Jaffe, NESN’s Vice President of Programming. “This is our way of being part of a phenomenon that is only going to grow and grow.”

NESN is owned by the Fenway Sports Group, which owns the Red Sox, and Delaware North, which owns the Bruins. Jaffe said the teams were not part of any negotiations with VSiN.

Since the Supreme Court overturned a decades-old that limited most sports wagers to Nevada, seven additional states have legalized betting, with dozens more considering legislation. As legalization spreads, sports media companies have rushed to offer gambling content to fans, with a choice between producing their own or partnering with a gambling-focused entity.

VSiN was launched in 2017 and broadcasts out of the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas. It has partnerships with a number of radio networks around the country and the New York Post.

Fox Sports 1 airs a daily show, “Lock It In,” and this month ESPN launched its first show on linear TV, “Daily Wager,” which appears on ESPNews. ESPN has also partnered with another sports betting start-up, The Action Network, which produces a show for streaming service ESPN+.

“We know that if you don’t know sports betting that you get found out very quickly,” said Jaffe, who previously worked as executive producer of content for VSiN. “VSiN has experts and what they’re offering is a notch above ESPN and FS1.”

If Massachusetts legalizes sports betting, Jaffe said NESN would be interested in producing its own show from a casino in the state, like the MGM in Springfield.

Read more:

MLB asked Nevada to stop taking bets on spring training games. Nevada said no.

NBC Sports Washington’s alternate Wizards broadcasts could be the future of sports betting on TV

NHL announces first sports betting partnership with MGM