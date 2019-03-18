Just four years ago, the New York Giants thought Ereck Flowers could be a cornerstone of their offensive line, their left tackle for many years, which is why they made him the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Instead, Flowers never panned out as a reliable player and was eventually released in October.

Now the Washington Redskins think Flowers can help an offensive line that has been overwhelmed with injuries the past two seasons. On Monday, Washington announced it signed Flowers to a one-year contract. Multiple outlets reported the deal is worth $4 million.

The Redskins aren’t looking at Flowers as a tackle, however. After his struggles at the position in New York, Washington is looking at him as a guard, perhaps as a depth option or maybe even to compete for a starting role at a position at which the Redskins were thin last season.

When the Giants released Flowers, Pro Football Focus said he had allowed 180 pressures since 2015, the most in the NFL. The website ranked him as the 54th best tackle in the league. He was still able to catch on with the Jaguars and finished the season with Jacksonville, combining for nine starts and 13 games between the two teams. While Flowers may not have excelled on the field, he has rarely missed games because of injury, starting all but two games over his three full seasons with the Giants. Durability is something the Redskins need from their offensive linemen. Last year, they lost two sets of starting guards to season-ending injuries.

Even if Flowers, 24, doesn’t become a starter, the 6-foot-6, 335-pound player can be a big and potentially durable backup at both guard and possibly tackle, filling the role of Ty Nsekhe, who signed a free agent deal with the Buffalo Bills last week.

Flowers’s signing was the second the Redskins made Monday. They also added wide receiver Brian Quick, a player they signed in 2017 but cut twice last season. Quick has nine catches for 94 yards and no touchdowns across parts of two seasons with Washington.

