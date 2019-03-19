

Georgetown will play on campus at McDonough Gymnasium for the first time since 2016. (Julio Cortez)

NIT first round: Harvard at Georgetown

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m Eastern time

Where: McDonough Gymnasium, Washington, D.C.

TV: ESPN2, WatchESPN app

Radio: WTEM-980 AM

Records: Hoyas, 19-13; Crimson, 18-11

Outlook: Georgetown, a No. 3 seed in the 32-team National Invitation Tournament, kicks off its first postseason tournament since 2015 on against No. 6 seed Harvard. The matchup against the Ivy League regular season champion will be a rare on-campus game for the Hoyas, who haven’t played in 2,500-seat McDonough since a 78-72 loss to Arkansas State in 2016. Before that, Georgetown hadn’t played there since the 2014 NIT.

This time around, the Hoyas face a Crimson team led by junior Bryce Aiken, who averages 22.6 points per game and scored 38 in Harvard’s 97-86 loss to Yale in the Ivy League tournament championship Sunday, breaking his own record for points in an Ivy League tournament game. Wednesday’s game also marks a homecoming of sorts for the Crimson’s 12th-year coach Tommy Amaker, a native of Falls Church. Amaker, the winningest coach in program history, passed the 400-win milestone this in February.

The winner of Wednesday’s game will either travel to face No. 2 seed N.C. State (22-11) or host No. 7 seed Hofstra (27-7) in the second round.

It’ll be a chance for Georgetown senior starter Jessie Govan to extend his college career and the team’s three star freshmen to rinse out the bad taste of a 73-57 loss to Seton Hall in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament last week. Although Govan leads the team in scoring (17.3 points per game) and rebounding (7.6), freshmen starters James Akinjo, Mac McClung and Josh LeBlanc make up the Hoyas’ core in Coach Patrick Ewing’s second year. Akinjo (13.3 points per game) is the team’s second-leading scorer and McClung (13.2 points) is third. LeBlanc sits just behind Govan, averaging 7.3 rebounds per game.

Georgetown is 3-0 all time against Harvard in a series that dates from the 1949-50 season. Their most recent meeting was an 86-70 Hoyas win in December 2009 in Washington in which Chris Wright led Georgetown with 34 points and Jeremy Lin had 15 for the Crimson.

This month marks the Hoyas’ 13th trip to the NIT, where they have an all-time record of 15-13 and have twice made it to the championship game. Harvard, which is playing in a postseason tournament for the eighth time in the past 10 seasons, has been to the NIT twice before. The Crimson have never made it out of the first round.

CBI first round: Howard vs. Coastal Carolina

Outlook: Howard looks to continue a late-season hot streak against Coastal Carolina in the College Basketball Invitational on Wednesday, the Bison’s first postseason tournament since 1992.

Howard will head to South Carolina to face the Chanticleers for the first time having won five of previous final six games. The one loss was to Norfolk State, 75-69, in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

The Bison have won five of eight games since Coach Kevin Nickelberry was reinstated on Feb. 14 after he was placed on paid administrative leave. The ninth-year coach was put on leave during a school investigation of an on-court fight broke out following a Feb. 2 game against Norfolk State in which Nickelberry was seen being held back from a Norfolk State player. He was given no futher penalty.

Coastal Carolina enters Wednesday’s game after posting a 9-9 record in the Sun Belt, the team’s best record since joining the league. It is the ninth postseason appearance for the Chants and their second time in the CBI; in 2017, the team made a run to championships where they lost to Wyoming.

Howard-Coastal Carolina is one of the tournament’s seven games in action Wednesday. The CBI is a single-elimination tournament up until the best-of-three finals round, which takes place from April 1-5.