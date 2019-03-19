

Eli Manning (10) is entering his 16th NFL season, all with the Giants. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

The New York Giants started getting major questions about their apparent loyalty to an aging Eli Manning in 2018, when they declined to use the No. 2 overall draft pick on a young quarterback, and that scrutiny has hardly abated as this year’s offseason has unfolded. On Monday, the team’s general manager, Dave Gettleman, came out strongly in support of Manning, calling criticism of him “a crock,” and he addressed some other moves that have raised further questions about the Giants’ overall direction.

Foremost among those moves was the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. to the Browns, which netted New York first- and third-round draft picks, plus safety Jabrill Peppers, but also cost the Giants a young star signed to a contract extension and incurred a $16 million “dead money” hit against the 2019 salary cap. Gettleman said that Cleveland simply “made an offer we couldn’t refuse,” and he insisted that people had to “trust” that his Giants had “a plan.”

That plan has been hard to discern for many observers, in large part because the Beckham trade and a few other moves, including letting safety Landon Collins walk in free agency, would normally be viewed as part of a rebuilding effort by a squad that went 8-24 over the previous two seasons. However, some of the Giants’ other decisions, including keeping Manning at his sizable salary while adding several other relatively old players, have had the appearance of more of a win-now approach.

During a conference call Monday with reporters (via giants.com), Gettleman responded to a question about whether he viewed his team as “rebuilding” by claiming that it was simply “building.” He added, “The object of this is to win as many games as possible every year,” and noted that New York was “3-13 when I took over,” then went “5-11 last year” while “12 of those games were by a touchdown or less.”

Pointing to his experience running the Carolina Panthers, he said, “We’re building. I don’t understand why that’s a question. Really and truly, you can win while you’re building.”

Of course, while with Carolina, Gettleman had the luxury of an ascending young quarterback to build around in Cam Newton. By contrast, Manning is 38 and his performance had been showing a steady statistical downturn since 2014 before improving last season.

If the Giants had released Manning before Saturday, when they became obliged to pay him a $5 million roster bonus, they could have saved $17 million against the salary cap, in a year when they are carrying approximately $34 million in dead money. Instead, they are fully committing to the two-time Super Bowl winner, whose $23.2 million total charge against the cap is tied for the seventh largest among quarterbacks in 2019.

Gettleman pointed to that improvement, particularly over the second half of the 2018 campaign as the Giants “fixed” their offensive line issues. Over the team’s final eight games, Manning threw 13 touchdown passes to just five interceptions while posting a 94.1 passer rating with a solid mark of 7.50 in adjusted yards per attempt.

“What I’m telling you is if you turn around and take a look at what he’s making right now,” Gettleman said of Manning, “and look around the league and see what quarterbacks are making, if you were in my shoes, you would say, ‘You know what, there is really not — the way he finished the season and what he’s making — there really wasn’t a decision to make.’”

“This narrative that Eli is overpaid and can’t play is a crock, I’m telling you,” he added. “At the end of the day, you guys have to say, ‘Gettleman is out of his mind,’ or, ‘He knows what he’s talking about when he evaluates players.’ ”

Several football analysts have been more inclined to take the first of those two options, especially while pointing out how dramatically Manning’s numbers dropped off in many key passing categories in games he played without Beckham over the past five seasons. Gettleman, though, asserted that his trade of the wide receiver “was in the best interest” of the team and “purely a football business decision."

“We didn’t sign him to trade him, but obviously things change,” the GM said, “Frankly, what changed is a team made an offer we couldn’t refuse.”

Gettleman said that having Beckham signed to a contract extension made the player “very attractive and enabled us to get legitimate value” for him. He saw that value as equivalent to the two first-round picks that another team would have to pony up in a trade if the Giants had placed the franchise tag on Beckham, and he counted Peppers, a former first-rounder, as one of those picks while suggesting that he gained a bonus asset in the third-rounder from Cleveland.

Gettleman claimed that while he reached out to the Buffalo Bills about Beckham, after hearing of the team’s interest in Antonio Brown, and that discussions with the San Francisco 49ers “died on the vine,” he was “not actively shopping” Beckham. After saying that “talks were initiated” by the Browns, who “piqued our interest, and away we went,” he was asked why he didn’t shop the Pro Bowl receiver around to “see what other teams had to offer.”

The general manager replied that “the team that makes the call” to initiate trade talks “is playing from behind,” whereas teams are “in a much better position of strength when teams call you.”

“You’re in a much better position,” he continued. “Because I wasn’t doing that — we’re not trading Odell, understand what I’m saying? That’s really why it worked out the way it worked out.

“It [the trade] wasn’t something we had to do, and someone was going to have to knock it out of the park.”

Gettleman used more arena imagery in declaring that fans unhappy the Giants didn’t get more for Beckham, whose career start has him on a Hall of Fame trajectory, were “not going to be able to give a Roman Coliseum thumb up or thumb down on this trade for a little bit.”

“We have to see how Jabrill develops, and we have to see who this number one [pick] is, who this number three is,” he said. “You guys will obviously follow Odell’s career and we will go from there. In two or three years, you guys will have your opinions, like you do now.”

