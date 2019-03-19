

General Manager Mike Rizzo now has five assistants. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Washington Nationals made two tweaks to their baseball operations staff on Tuesday, promoting both Mike DeBartolo and Sam Mondry-Cohen to assistant general manager.

DeBartolo spent the last three seasons as the Nationals’ director of baseball operations. Mondry-Cohen was the organization’s director of baseball research and development for the past four years. They will each remain focused in those areas, as their new titles suggest: assistant general manager, baseball operations for DeBartolo; assistant general manager, baseball research and development for Mondry-Cohen. The moves give General Manager Mike Rizzo five assistants, as DeBartolo and Mondry-Cohen join Doug Harris (player personnel), Kris Kline (scouting operations) and Ted Towne (finance).

The Nationals had room to promote a new assistant general manager, or two, after Bob Miller did not have his contract renewed following last season. Miller was with the organization for the last three seasons, and first worked with Rizzo when they started with the Arizona Diamondbacks on the same day in 1998. Miller focused on contract negotiations and most notably discovered the loophole in MLB rules that allowed the Nationals to trade for Trea Turner just six months after the San Diego Padres drafted him as a player to be named later. While it’s not a one-to-one replacement, DeBartolo now fills that role on Rizzo’s staff.

DeBartolo started with Washington in 2012, as a baseball operations department intern, and graduated from Columbia Business School a year later. He was a baseball operations analyst in 2014, manager of baseball research and development in 2015, then served as the director of operations from 2016 to now. His new position gives him a prominent role in 40-man roster decisions, from salary arbitration, contract extensions, free agency, trades and so on.

Mondry-Cohen will “oversee the front office’s analysis of baseball data and development of department wide baseball systems,” according to a Nationals release. That will include the projection of player performance, strategic planning and the use of date to optimize on-field performance. Among Rizzo and the five assistant GMs, Mondry-Cohen has spent the most time in the analytics department. He joined the franchise as a baseball operations intern in 2009, graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 2010, worked four seasons as a baseball operations analyst, spent 2014 as the team’s manager of baseball analytics and has since run that team.

