

The Capitals will celebrate their Stanley Cup victory Monday at the White House. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

The Washington Capitals will join President Trump on Monday to celebrate their 2018 Stanley Cup victory at the White House, according to a team spokesperson. The visit will come nearly 10 months after the team won its first championship in franchise history.

In the week after they won the Stanley Cup, most Capitals players said they would want to visit the White House.

“Can’t wait,” captain Alex Ovechkin said in June.

Forward Devante Smith-Pelly, who is black and Canadian, previously said he would not want to be part of a White House ceremony because “the things that [Trump] spews are straight-up racist and sexist,” he told Canada’s Postmedia.

Smith-Pelly was waived in February and sent down to the American Hockey League in a salary cap-clearing move and is no longer with the Capitals. Forward Brett Connolly joined Smith-Pelly in saying he would also skip a White House visit.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do,” Connolly said in August, adding, “It has nothing to do with politics.”

This story will be updated.

Read more on the Capitals

Djoos set to return to lineup as Orpik rests

Capitals sign college free agent, Virginia native Joe Snively