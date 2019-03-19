

Wizards guards Tomas Satoransky and Bradley Beal watch the final minutes of Monday night’s loss to the visiting Jazz. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Bradley Beal is beginning to get his respect as one of the league’s best players. Before the Washington Wizards played and lost Monday, Beal was named as the Eastern Conference player of the week for his previous four-game stretch in which he averaged 32.5 points on 52.3 percent shooting. Then later in the evening, Beal, now the object of the league’s best defenses, spent 31 minutes locked in Utah Jazz’s defensive dungeon while being face-guarded by Joe Ingles, harassed off the ball and forced into making the passes to open teammates. Beal missed his first three shots of the game and didn’t fare much better from there, finishing with 15 points on 4-of-12 shooting in the team’s 116-95 loss.

This performance aside, everyone knows what Beal is capable of doing as the team’s No. 1 option. However, after the Wizards tied their third-lowest scoring mark of the season, could anyone watching this team guess the identity of its second scorer?

“I don’t know. You’ve got to ask Coach that question. No player should answer that question,” Jabari Parker said. “That’s a sticky situation, because it just don’t come off right [for] whoever answers it.”

[Wizards open themselves up to criticism with lackluster performance against Jazz]

It’s the kind of question no considerate teammate would want to answer publicly while trying to preserve the locker room. The question is sticky, as Parker describes, because it only offers hard truths.

With Beal’s minutes-per-game average topping the NBA, of course his production and usage will dwarf his teammates. However, during the 13 games after the all-star break, the Wizards (30-41) possess a 114.3 offensive rating when Beal is on the floor and that number declines by nearly 19 points when he sits.

Throughout the current homestand, there have been examples that revealed Washington’s top-heavy offense. During the Wizards’ 100-90 win over the Orlando Magic on March 13, Beal was the only starter to finish with more than eight points. The four remaining starters totaled just six made field goals. Beal had that many by the 2:54 mark of the second quarter.

Then on March 15, midway through the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets, Beal was so hot in making 8 of 10 shots from the field that Coach Scott Brooks turned to top assistant Tony Brown and noted how his shots hadn’t even touched the net. The rest of the Wizards, however, were grazing the rim. Beal had accounted for 21 points while everyone else had made 7 of 20 shots for 20 points.

Since the break, the Wizards have one of the NBA’s most potent offenses — averaging the fourth-highest offensive rating (110.9) and scoring more points per game than even the Toronto Raptors, Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets — and yet it would still be challenging to name the clear-cut No. 2 scorer behind Beal.

[Analysis: Bradley Beal has all-NBA credentials, but one thing’s missing: Team success]

The positive spin might say the Wizards have been doing it by committee, filling in the scoring gaps after the loss of John Wall and backing Beal as a nine to 10-man rotation.

“Brad is amazing. We just follow his lead and try to do our best to just complement,” Parker said Saturday in his walk-off interview after Beal dropped 40 points for the second straight night.

However, the more pessimistic view would argue how Washington lacks a consistent Robin to Beal’s Batman, even within the starting lineup.

Tomas Satoransky does a little of everything, as he did Monday night with eight points and six assists. However, his first nature is to share and set up his teammates, not score. Bobby Portis can get to double figures in five straight games, just as he did from March 3-11, but at times he will also split minutes with backup Thomas Bryant if he’s struggling defensively.

Jeff Green can be streaky, and Trevor Ariza hasn’t performed as the knockdown shooter that he has been in the past. Although Monday night, Ariza scored 10 points in the first quarter, he finished the game with only one more field goal.

Off the bench, Parker is getting buckets, as well as playing with incentive. On Monday, Parker led the team with 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting and over the past 10 games, he’s averaged almost 17 points on 60 percent shooting. Parker has a $20 million team option the Wizards will have to pick up if they want to keep him, or else he will become an unrestricted free agent and hit the market for the second straight summer.

While Parker comes closest to being the team’s second consistent scorer, he’s also been the most turnover prone and Monday night had a team-high five. Parker and the reserves, including Ian Mahinmi who played his first minutes in more than a month, closed the game while Beal rested the entire fourth quarter. Finally on the sideline, Beal was safe from being hounded.

“They face-guarded me the whole game. I’m not going to score 40 points every night,” Beal said when asked about Utah’s defense. “Everybody knows that. I hope we don’t have that expectation because I’m not Superman.”

But when Beal is struggling inside an opponent’s vice grip, the Wizards aren’t showing the consistent support to save their superhero.

Read more:

With age comes ‘Wizdom.’ The Wizards’ 50-and-older dance squad is thrilling crowds.

LeBron James gets criticized — and blocked — in Lakers’ loss to Knicks

Russell Westbrook’s stand shows NBA has reached a tipping point on fan behavior