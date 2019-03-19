

The Washington Post 2019 All-Met boy's basketball team. Front row, from left: Charles Thompson, Qudus Wahab, Justin Moore, Jay Heath, Jason Gibson, Quentin James. Back row, from left: Trevor Keels, Cameron Brown, Steve Turner, Terrance Williams, Casey Morsell. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Winter 2019 All-Met team for boys’ basketball:

Player of the Year

Justin Moore, G, Sr., DeMatha

A four-year varsity player, Moore has emerged as the face of a dominant era for DeMatha over the past two seasons. A dynamic guard with a quick first step and deadly shooting stroke, the Villanova signee led the Stags to five postseason titles in his junior and senior seasons, including a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship and two victories at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament. He averaged 18.2 points this season, including a 57-point outburst in his final two games, and was named Gatorade player of the year in Maryland.

Giving props: “Justin can do it all. He can score the ball from all three levels, but not only that, he plays on both ends of the floor. It’s crazy ’cause I seen all this his first year on varsity when he played with me. Me and all my senior teammates used to talk about how good he is and how much potential he has. He is my son and reminds me of myself so much with his game and the person he is.” — Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz (All-Met at DeMatha in 2015 and 2016)

First team

Cameron Brown, G, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt

The William & Mary signee did a little bit of everything for Prince George’s County’s best team, leading the Raiders through an undefeated conference run and the Maryland state playoffs.

Giving props: “He’s a special guy, and from freshman year to senior year it’s been like, ‘Oh my goodness, where did this come from?’ He always told me he was going to have a better senior year than me, and hey, he’s been doing just that.” — Xavier’s Naji Marshall (All-Met at Eleanor Roosevelt in 2016)

Jason Gibson, G, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Gibson was the heart of the Quakers’ offense this season, leading them through a strong regular season and a D.C. State Athletic Association title run. He scored the winning basket in the tournament quarterfinals and had 24 points in the championship game.

Giving props: “He’s just worked hard ever since I was there, and he’s been so underrated. … It’s been cool to just be able to watch a young man grow and for him to have the success he’s been having.” — Villanova’s Saddiq Bey (All-Met at Sidwell Friends in 2017 and 2018)

Jay Heath Jr., G, Sr., Wilson

The Boston College signee has been an integral part of the Tigers’ recent dominance, helping deliver three consecutive D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association titles and a DCSAA championship.

Giving props: “I know it is going to mean a lot to him to get this. We are public school kids, we don’t make first team All-Met or even second team All-Met. He was talking about it to me last year when I got it and he was like, ‘I’m hoping I can get it next year.’" — Mt. Zion Prep/La Salle’s Ayinde Hikim (All-Met at Wilson in 2017 and 2018)

Quentin James, G, Sr., Lake Braddock

James was the focus of Lake Braddock’s high-flying offense this season, averaging 20.7 points and becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer as the Bruins marched to their first state championship game appearance. He will play football at Davidson.

Giving props: “When I played with Quentin, he was a freshman playing on varsity, and it was apparent from the very beginning he had very high potential, and at a young age he was able to produce and be the floor general.” — Drexel’s James Butler (All-Met at Lake Braddock in 2015 and 2016)

Trevor Keels, G, So., Paul VI

A young and powerful guard, Keels stepped up after the Panthers were besieged by injuries early in the season and emerged as one of the best players in the WCAC, earning co-player of the year honors.

Giving props: “He’s really advanced for his age, and he has such a diverse game. He knows how to get to the basket in multiple ways, and he is amazing to play with.” — Villanova’s Brandon Slater (All-Met at Paul VI in 2017 and 2018)

Casey Morsell, G, Sr., St. John’s

The Virginia signee was invaluable for the Cadets, leading the team in scoring and making the game-winning block against DeMatha to send St. John’s to the WCAC championship game. He was named Gatorade player of the year in D.C.

Giving props: “Casey Morsell has a great build, with really long arms, and possesses a motor that doesn’t quit. He’s got a great basketball IQ and is a really tough defender.” — Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. (All-Met at St. John’s in 2015 and 2016, Player of the Year in 2016)

Charles Thompson, F, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Long and physical, the Towson signee anchored a Saints team that won the Sleepy Thompson tournament, the Interstate Athletic Conference regular season title, the IAC tournament championship and the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I crown.

Giving props: “He has this tenacity. He never stops, he never quits, he does everything right and always is able to put himself together to get in a good position on offense and defense. He just plays with a high energy every game, and not all guys can do that.” — High Point’s Denny Slay (All-Met at St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in 2016 and 2017)

Qudus Wahab, F, Sr., Flint Hill

The skilled big man averaged a double-double as the Huskies swept the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles for the first time since 2011. He is committed to Georgetown.

Giving props: “He has the talent and work ethic, and you can’t teach that. I feel like he is limitless. He is more than just height. … Him being an unselfish player makes him a better player than people would think. He is always bringing 110 percent, so you have to, too.” — Franklin Pierce’s Isaiah Moore (All-Met at Flint Hill in 2018)

Terrance Williams, F, Jr., Gonzaga

Williams was a key contributor for the WCAC champion Eagles, averaging 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds against some of the area’s best competition.

Giving props: “It is definitely big as a junior. He pretty much knows what he has to do to get back there next year.” — Miami’s Chris Lykes (All-Met at Gonzaga from 2014 to 2017, All-Met Player of the Year in 2017)



DeMatha senior Justin Moore is the 2019 All-Met Player of the Year for boys' basketball. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Coach of the Year

Steve Turner, Gonzaga

In his 15th year at Gonzaga, Turner is one of the most respected coaches in the area. The Eagles got stronger as they worked their way through one of the area’s toughest schedules, winning 14 of their final 15 regular season games and surging through the WCAC tournament. They rallied from a 13-point deficit against Paul VI in the semifinals and shut down archrival St. John’s in the championship game to capture the program’s third WCAC title in the past five years.

Second team

EJ Jarvis, F, Sr., Maret

Xavier Johnson, G, Sr., Episcopal

Daryl Mackey Jr., G, Sr., West Potomac

Makhi Mitchell, F, Sr., Wilson

Earl Timberlake, G, Jr., DeMatha

Third team

Hunter Dickinson, F, Jr., DeMatha

Isaiah Gross, G, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt

Knasir “Dug” McDaniel, G, Fr., Paul VI

Devon Parrish, G, Sr., Patriot

Mahzi Thames, G, Sr., Meade

Fourth team

Daniel Deaver, F, Sr., Marshall

Anwar Gill, G, Sr., Gonzaga

Gary Grant, F, Sr., Thomas Stone

Jao Ituka, G, So., Gaithersburg

Dimingus Stevens, G, Jr., Wilson

Honorable mention

Ian Anderson, F, Sr., Potomac Falls

Ebby Asamoah, G, Sr., Magruder

Satchel Ball, G, Sr., North Point

Evan Buckley, G, Sr., Stone Bridge

Che Colbert, G, Sr., Broadneck

Ryan Cornish, G, So., Richard Montgomery

Fred Crowell, G, Sr., Wise

Trent Dawson, G, Jr., Loudoun Valley

Christian DePollar, G, Sr., Stephen's/St. Agnes

DeJean Desire, F, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Corey Dyches, G, Jr., Potomac (Md.)

Daeshawn Eaton, G, Sr., Oakland Mills

Guy Fauntleroy, G, So., Rock Creek Christian

Alex Fitch, G, Sr., Rock Ridge

Josiah Freeman, F, Jr., Paul VI

Kyree Freeman-Davis, G, Sr., Bowie

Miles Gally, C, Sr., Richard Montgomery

Sam Grable, G, Sr., Lake Braddock

Jordan Hairston, G, Sr., Flint Hill

Chuck Harris, G, Jr., Gonzaga

Jordan Hawkins, G, So., Gaithersburg

Taevon Henderson, G, Sr., Coolidge

Daevone Johnson, G, Sr., Old Mill

Jordan Johnson, G, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

Lance Johnson, F, Jr., Freedom-South Riding

Jamiyl Kirkland, F, So., Friendship Tech

Ishmael Leggett, F, Jr., St. John’s

Xavier Lipscomb, G, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Mekhi Long, G, Jr., Bishop McNamara

Darius Miles, G, Jr., St. Charles

Makhel Mitchell, F, Sr., Wilson

Josh Odunowo, F, Sr., Reservoir

Canin Reynolds, G, Jr., Landon

Avion Robinson, G, Sr., Old Mill

Jakai Robinson, G, So., National Christian

Abdou Samb, F, So., Douglass

Cameron Savage, G, Sr., South Lakes

Andre Speight, G, So., South County

Nendah Tarke, G, Sr., Bullis

Hagan Vandiver, G, Sr. Patriot

Kaylen Vines, G, Sr., Douglass

Joel Webb, F, Sr., Wise

Charlie Weber, F, Sr., Bishop O'Connell

Timitrius Whitney-Hawkins, G, Jr., Springbrook

Kamari Williams, F, Sr., St. Andrew’s Episcopal

Tervondre Williams, G, Sr., McKinley Tech

Jahmir Young, G, Sr., DeMatha

— Text by Michael Errigo