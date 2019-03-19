The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s Winter 2019 All-Met team for boys’ basketball:
Player of the Year
Justin Moore, G, Sr., DeMatha
A four-year varsity player, Moore has emerged as the face of a dominant era for DeMatha over the past two seasons. A dynamic guard with a quick first step and deadly shooting stroke, the Villanova signee led the Stags to five postseason titles in his junior and senior seasons, including a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship and two victories at the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament. He averaged 18.2 points this season, including a 57-point outburst in his final two games, and was named Gatorade player of the year in Maryland.
Giving props: “Justin can do it all. He can score the ball from all three levels, but not only that, he plays on both ends of the floor. It’s crazy ’cause I seen all this his first year on varsity when he played with me. Me and all my senior teammates used to talk about how good he is and how much potential he has. He is my son and reminds me of myself so much with his game and the person he is.” — Orlando Magic’s Markelle Fultz (All-Met at DeMatha in 2015 and 2016)
First team
Cameron Brown, G, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt
The William & Mary signee did a little bit of everything for Prince George’s County’s best team, leading the Raiders through an undefeated conference run and the Maryland state playoffs.
Giving props: “He’s a special guy, and from freshman year to senior year it’s been like, ‘Oh my goodness, where did this come from?’ He always told me he was going to have a better senior year than me, and hey, he’s been doing just that.” — Xavier’s Naji Marshall (All-Met at Eleanor Roosevelt in 2016)
Jason Gibson, G, Sr., Sidwell Friends
Gibson was the heart of the Quakers’ offense this season, leading them through a strong regular season and a D.C. State Athletic Association title run. He scored the winning basket in the tournament quarterfinals and had 24 points in the championship game.
Giving props: “He’s just worked hard ever since I was there, and he’s been so underrated. … It’s been cool to just be able to watch a young man grow and for him to have the success he’s been having.” — Villanova’s Saddiq Bey (All-Met at Sidwell Friends in 2017 and 2018)
Jay Heath Jr., G, Sr., Wilson
The Boston College signee has been an integral part of the Tigers’ recent dominance, helping deliver three consecutive D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association titles and a DCSAA championship.
Giving props: “I know it is going to mean a lot to him to get this. We are public school kids, we don’t make first team All-Met or even second team All-Met. He was talking about it to me last year when I got it and he was like, ‘I’m hoping I can get it next year.’" — Mt. Zion Prep/La Salle’s Ayinde Hikim (All-Met at Wilson in 2017 and 2018)
Quentin James, G, Sr., Lake Braddock
James was the focus of Lake Braddock’s high-flying offense this season, averaging 20.7 points and becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer as the Bruins marched to their first state championship game appearance. He will play football at Davidson.
Giving props: “When I played with Quentin, he was a freshman playing on varsity, and it was apparent from the very beginning he had very high potential, and at a young age he was able to produce and be the floor general.” — Drexel’s James Butler (All-Met at Lake Braddock in 2015 and 2016)
Trevor Keels, G, So., Paul VI
A young and powerful guard, Keels stepped up after the Panthers were besieged by injuries early in the season and emerged as one of the best players in the WCAC, earning co-player of the year honors.
Giving props: “He’s really advanced for his age, and he has such a diverse game. He knows how to get to the basket in multiple ways, and he is amazing to play with.” — Villanova’s Brandon Slater (All-Met at Paul VI in 2017 and 2018)
Casey Morsell, G, Sr., St. John’s
The Virginia signee was invaluable for the Cadets, leading the team in scoring and making the game-winning block against DeMatha to send St. John’s to the WCAC championship game. He was named Gatorade player of the year in D.C.
Giving props: “Casey Morsell has a great build, with really long arms, and possesses a motor that doesn’t quit. He’s got a great basketball IQ and is a really tough defender.” — Maryland’s Anthony Cowan Jr. (All-Met at St. John’s in 2015 and 2016, Player of the Year in 2016)
Charles Thompson, F, Sr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Long and physical, the Towson signee anchored a Saints team that won the Sleepy Thompson tournament, the Interstate Athletic Conference regular season title, the IAC tournament championship and the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I crown.
Giving props: “He has this tenacity. He never stops, he never quits, he does everything right and always is able to put himself together to get in a good position on offense and defense. He just plays with a high energy every game, and not all guys can do that.” — High Point’s Denny Slay (All-Met at St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes in 2016 and 2017)
Qudus Wahab, F, Sr., Flint Hill
The skilled big man averaged a double-double as the Huskies swept the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles for the first time since 2011. He is committed to Georgetown.
Giving props: “He has the talent and work ethic, and you can’t teach that. I feel like he is limitless. He is more than just height. … Him being an unselfish player makes him a better player than people would think. He is always bringing 110 percent, so you have to, too.” — Franklin Pierce’s Isaiah Moore (All-Met at Flint Hill in 2018)
Terrance Williams, F, Jr., Gonzaga
Williams was a key contributor for the WCAC champion Eagles, averaging 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds against some of the area’s best competition.
Giving props: “It is definitely big as a junior. He pretty much knows what he has to do to get back there next year.” — Miami’s Chris Lykes (All-Met at Gonzaga from 2014 to 2017, All-Met Player of the Year in 2017)
Coach of the Year
Steve Turner, Gonzaga
In his 15th year at Gonzaga, Turner is one of the most respected coaches in the area. The Eagles got stronger as they worked their way through one of the area’s toughest schedules, winning 14 of their final 15 regular season games and surging through the WCAC tournament. They rallied from a 13-point deficit against Paul VI in the semifinals and shut down archrival St. John’s in the championship game to capture the program’s third WCAC title in the past five years.
Second team
EJ Jarvis, F, Sr., Maret
Xavier Johnson, G, Sr., Episcopal
Daryl Mackey Jr., G, Sr., West Potomac
Makhi Mitchell, F, Sr., Wilson
Earl Timberlake, G, Jr., DeMatha
Third team
Hunter Dickinson, F, Jr., DeMatha
Isaiah Gross, G, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt
Knasir “Dug” McDaniel, G, Fr., Paul VI
Devon Parrish, G, Sr., Patriot
Mahzi Thames, G, Sr., Meade
Fourth team
Daniel Deaver, F, Sr., Marshall
Anwar Gill, G, Sr., Gonzaga
Gary Grant, F, Sr., Thomas Stone
Jao Ituka, G, So., Gaithersburg
Dimingus Stevens, G, Jr., Wilson
Honorable mention
Ian Anderson, F, Sr., Potomac Falls
Ebby Asamoah, G, Sr., Magruder
Satchel Ball, G, Sr., North Point
Evan Buckley, G, Sr., Stone Bridge
Che Colbert, G, Sr., Broadneck
Ryan Cornish, G, So., Richard Montgomery
Fred Crowell, G, Sr., Wise
Trent Dawson, G, Jr., Loudoun Valley
Christian DePollar, G, Sr., Stephen's/St. Agnes
DeJean Desire, F, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Corey Dyches, G, Jr., Potomac (Md.)
Daeshawn Eaton, G, Sr., Oakland Mills
Guy Fauntleroy, G, So., Rock Creek Christian
Alex Fitch, G, Sr., Rock Ridge
Josiah Freeman, F, Jr., Paul VI
Kyree Freeman-Davis, G, Sr., Bowie
Miles Gally, C, Sr., Richard Montgomery
Sam Grable, G, Sr., Lake Braddock
Jordan Hairston, G, Sr., Flint Hill
Chuck Harris, G, Jr., Gonzaga
Jordan Hawkins, G, So., Gaithersburg
Taevon Henderson, G, Sr., Coolidge
Daevone Johnson, G, Sr., Old Mill
Jordan Johnson, G, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
Lance Johnson, F, Jr., Freedom-South Riding
Jamiyl Kirkland, F, So., Friendship Tech
Ishmael Leggett, F, Jr., St. John’s
Xavier Lipscomb, G, Jr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Mekhi Long, G, Jr., Bishop McNamara
Darius Miles, G, Jr., St. Charles
Makhel Mitchell, F, Sr., Wilson
Josh Odunowo, F, Sr., Reservoir
Canin Reynolds, G, Jr., Landon
Avion Robinson, G, Sr., Old Mill
Jakai Robinson, G, So., National Christian
Abdou Samb, F, So., Douglass
Cameron Savage, G, Sr., South Lakes
Andre Speight, G, So., South County
Nendah Tarke, G, Sr., Bullis
Hagan Vandiver, G, Sr. Patriot
Kaylen Vines, G, Sr., Douglass
Joel Webb, F, Sr., Wise
Charlie Weber, F, Sr., Bishop O'Connell
Timitrius Whitney-Hawkins, G, Jr., Springbrook
Kamari Williams, F, Sr., St. Andrew’s Episcopal
Tervondre Williams, G, Sr., McKinley Tech
Jahmir Young, G, Sr., DeMatha
— Text by Michael Errigo