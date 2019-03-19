

Northwood senior Eldad Mulugeta is the 2019 All-Met Athlete of the Year for boys' indoor track. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Athlete of the Year

Eldad Mulugeta, Sr., Northwood

After a breakout cross-country season, Mulugeta dazzled in the distance events. He scored a state championship in the 3,200 meters (9:17.94) and as the opening leg of the 4x800 team (8:05.37). As part of the 1,200-400-800-1,600, Mulugeta anchored the squad to a time of 10:14.45.

First team

Sam Affolder, Sr., Loudoun Valley

A first-team cross-country runner in the fall, Affolder continued his success in the winter with a 3:51.08 in the 1,500 at the Millrose Games, a 4:09.68 in the mile and a 9:11.74 in the two-mile at the Virginia Showcase.

Ashton Allen, Jr., Bullis

Allen came up huge in the sprint events, clocking a personal best in the 300 (33.62), and was the opening leg of the record-breaking 4x200 and 4x400 Bullis teams at the Virginia Showcase.

Austin Allen, Sr., Bullis

The second leg of Bullis’s record-setting 4x200 and 4x400 teams also recorded a 23-0.5 in the long jump at New Balance Nationals.

Nick Cross, Sr., DeMatha

The Maryland football signee and member of the first-team All-Met football defense had an impressive sprint season, posting the fastest 55-meter dash time at the Virginia Showcase (6.33) and a blistering 6.80 60-meter dash at the Millrose Games.

Joseph Dobrydney, Sr., W.T. Woodson

After having to re-run the 500 meters at the Virginia Class 6 state meet because of a timing error, his third-place finish rocketed Woodson to a third as a team.

Kendel Hammock, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Hammock’s 600-meter performance of 1:26.92 at the Bishop Loughlin Games is the fastest in Washington.

Zachary Jones, Jr., Gaithersburg

At the Maryland 4A West region championships, Jones scored a personal best in the pole vault (14-0).

Taahir Kelly, Sr., Theodore Roosevelt

Kelly anchored the Roosevelt 4x200 and 4x400 teams to wins at the D.C. State Athletic Association meet.

Jacob Lemmon, Sr., Woodgrove

His 56-0.5 shot put at 12 pounds at the Virginia Showcase was a personal best.

Mordecai McDaniel, Jr., St. John’s

He set personal bests at New Balance Nationals in the 400 meters and 200 meters in addition to his first-place finish in the 55 meters at the DCSAA championships.

Tyler Modrzejewski, Chopticon

The anchor leg of the 4x800 helped Chopticon set a Maryland 3A state meet record by two seconds in 8:04.53.

Dakota Prue, Sr., Battlefield

He tied the Virginia Class 6 pole vault record at 15-00.00 en route to a first-place finish.

Andre Turay, Sr., Bullis

Turay’s 55-meter hurdle performance of 7.20 and 60-meter hurdles at 7.74 at New Balance Nationals are not only personal bests but tops in Maryland.

Coach of the Year

Dessalyn Dillard, Paint Branch

Since arriving in 2013, Dillard has coached Paint Branch through many individual achievements at the Maryland 4A state championships. This year, her guidance and development of running depth helped the boys’ squad to its first 4A team championship since 2003.

Relays

4x200: Ashton Allen, Jr., Austin Allen, Sr., Andre Turay, Sr., Ryan Willie, Jr. (Bullis): 1:25.60

4x400: Ashton Allen, Jr., Jay Pendarvis, Jr., Andre Turay, Sr., Ryan Willie, Jr. (Bullis): 3:12.53

4x800: Jeffrey Wedding, So., Dylan Mcmahan, So., Zachary Wedding, So., Tyler Modrzejewski, Sr. (Chopticon): 8:04.53

Honorable mention

Roland Agyemang, Sr., Laurel

Bryan Ahouman, Jr., Potomac

Ibrahim Bangura, Sr., T.C. Williams

Trelee Banks-Rose, Jr., Cesar Chavez

Corey Bannister, So., Freedom-Woodbridge

Sam Beesley, St. Andrew’s

Tristan Brodie, Sr., Stone Bridge

RuQuan Brown, Jr., Banneker

Talon Campbell, Sr., Reservoir

Kavi Caster, Sr., South River

Matt Collins, Sr., Battlefield

Lance Da Silva, Sr., St. John’s

Caleb Dean, Sr., DeMatha

Obsaa Feda, Sr., Northwood

Clarence Foote-Talley, Sr., Northwest

Austin Gallant, Fr., Battlefield

Carl Hicks, So., St. Vincent Pallotti

Christopher Holbrook, Sr., Ballou

Carter Holsinger, Jr., Linganore

David Hounyo, Sr., McKinley Tech

Jacob Hunter, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Malcolm Johnson Jr., So., St. Stephens/St. Agnes

Malcolm Johnson, Fr., C.H. Flowers

Jaedon Joyner, Sr., Theodore Roosevelt

Max Jones, Sr., Paint Branch

Gavin McElhennon, Jr., Gonzaga

Matthew Mintzer, So., Georgetown Day

Maxwell Myers, Sr., Howard

Odera Nweke, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Nnamdi Olebara, Sr., C.H. Flowers

Jay Pendarvis, Jr., Bullis

Taheer Pierce, Sr., Wise

Tanner Piotrowski, Jr., Arundel

Seydi Sall, Jr., Richard Montgomery

Perry Spring, Sr., Lake Braddock

Ray Stevens, Jr., Wilson

Huzeyfa Telha, Sr., Theodore Roosevelt

Luke Tewalt, Jr., Washington Latin

Corey Troxler, Jr., South River

Connor Wells, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Ryan Willie, Jr., Bullis

Rodrigo Yepez-Lopez, Sr., Walter Johnson

— Text by Julia Karron