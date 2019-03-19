Athlete of the Year
Eldad Mulugeta, Sr., Northwood
After a breakout cross-country season, Mulugeta dazzled in the distance events. He scored a state championship in the 3,200 meters (9:17.94) and as the opening leg of the 4x800 team (8:05.37). As part of the 1,200-400-800-1,600, Mulugeta anchored the squad to a time of 10:14.45.
First team
Sam Affolder, Sr., Loudoun Valley
A first-team cross-country runner in the fall, Affolder continued his success in the winter with a 3:51.08 in the 1,500 at the Millrose Games, a 4:09.68 in the mile and a 9:11.74 in the two-mile at the Virginia Showcase.
Ashton Allen, Jr., Bullis
Allen came up huge in the sprint events, clocking a personal best in the 300 (33.62), and was the opening leg of the record-breaking 4x200 and 4x400 Bullis teams at the Virginia Showcase.
Austin Allen, Sr., Bullis
The second leg of Bullis’s record-setting 4x200 and 4x400 teams also recorded a 23-0.5 in the long jump at New Balance Nationals.
Nick Cross, Sr., DeMatha
The Maryland football signee and member of the first-team All-Met football defense had an impressive sprint season, posting the fastest 55-meter dash time at the Virginia Showcase (6.33) and a blistering 6.80 60-meter dash at the Millrose Games.
Joseph Dobrydney, Sr., W.T. Woodson
After having to re-run the 500 meters at the Virginia Class 6 state meet because of a timing error, his third-place finish rocketed Woodson to a third as a team.
Kendel Hammock, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
Hammock’s 600-meter performance of 1:26.92 at the Bishop Loughlin Games is the fastest in Washington.
Zachary Jones, Jr., Gaithersburg
At the Maryland 4A West region championships, Jones scored a personal best in the pole vault (14-0).
Taahir Kelly, Sr., Theodore Roosevelt
Kelly anchored the Roosevelt 4x200 and 4x400 teams to wins at the D.C. State Athletic Association meet.
Jacob Lemmon, Sr., Woodgrove
His 56-0.5 shot put at 12 pounds at the Virginia Showcase was a personal best.
Mordecai McDaniel, Jr., St. John’s
He set personal bests at New Balance Nationals in the 400 meters and 200 meters in addition to his first-place finish in the 55 meters at the DCSAA championships.
Tyler Modrzejewski, Chopticon
The anchor leg of the 4x800 helped Chopticon set a Maryland 3A state meet record by two seconds in 8:04.53.
Dakota Prue, Sr., Battlefield
He tied the Virginia Class 6 pole vault record at 15-00.00 en route to a first-place finish.
Andre Turay, Sr., Bullis
Turay’s 55-meter hurdle performance of 7.20 and 60-meter hurdles at 7.74 at New Balance Nationals are not only personal bests but tops in Maryland.
Coach of the Year
Dessalyn Dillard, Paint Branch
Since arriving in 2013, Dillard has coached Paint Branch through many individual achievements at the Maryland 4A state championships. This year, her guidance and development of running depth helped the boys’ squad to its first 4A team championship since 2003.
Relays
4x200: Ashton Allen, Jr., Austin Allen, Sr., Andre Turay, Sr., Ryan Willie, Jr. (Bullis): 1:25.60
4x400: Ashton Allen, Jr., Jay Pendarvis, Jr., Andre Turay, Sr., Ryan Willie, Jr. (Bullis): 3:12.53
4x800: Jeffrey Wedding, So., Dylan Mcmahan, So., Zachary Wedding, So., Tyler Modrzejewski, Sr. (Chopticon): 8:04.53
Honorable mention
Roland Agyemang, Sr., Laurel
Bryan Ahouman, Jr., Potomac
Ibrahim Bangura, Sr., T.C. Williams
Trelee Banks-Rose, Jr., Cesar Chavez
Corey Bannister, So., Freedom-Woodbridge
Sam Beesley, St. Andrew’s
Tristan Brodie, Sr., Stone Bridge
RuQuan Brown, Jr., Banneker
Talon Campbell, Sr., Reservoir
Kavi Caster, Sr., South River
Matt Collins, Sr., Battlefield
Lance Da Silva, Sr., St. John’s
Caleb Dean, Sr., DeMatha
Obsaa Feda, Sr., Northwood
Clarence Foote-Talley, Sr., Northwest
Austin Gallant, Fr., Battlefield
Carl Hicks, So., St. Vincent Pallotti
Christopher Holbrook, Sr., Ballou
Carter Holsinger, Jr., Linganore
David Hounyo, Sr., McKinley Tech
Jacob Hunter, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Malcolm Johnson Jr., So., St. Stephens/St. Agnes
Malcolm Johnson, Fr., C.H. Flowers
Jaedon Joyner, Sr., Theodore Roosevelt
Max Jones, Sr., Paint Branch
Gavin McElhennon, Jr., Gonzaga
Matthew Mintzer, So., Georgetown Day
Maxwell Myers, Sr., Howard
Odera Nweke, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Nnamdi Olebara, Sr., C.H. Flowers
Jay Pendarvis, Jr., Bullis
Taheer Pierce, Sr., Wise
Tanner Piotrowski, Jr., Arundel
Seydi Sall, Jr., Richard Montgomery
Perry Spring, Sr., Lake Braddock
Ray Stevens, Jr., Wilson
Huzeyfa Telha, Sr., Theodore Roosevelt
Luke Tewalt, Jr., Washington Latin
Corey Troxler, Jr., South River
Connor Wells, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Ryan Willie, Jr., Bullis
Rodrigo Yepez-Lopez, Sr., Walter Johnson
— Text by Julia Karron