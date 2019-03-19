The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Winter All-Met team for boys’ swimming and diving:
Swimmer of the Year
Anthony Grimm, So., Oakton
Grimm set the state record in the 50 freestyle (19.67 seconds) and became the first Virginia high schooler to swim the event in less than 20 seconds. He helped cement Oakton’s Virginia Class 6 state title, anchoring the 200 free relay with a 19.28-second split. He also set the region record in the 100 backstroke (46.63 seconds).
First team
Alex Colson, Sr., Wheaton
Colson’s 48.47-second 100 butterfly set the meet record at Metros and was an automatic all-American time.
Sean Conway, Sr., Loudoun Valley
Last year’s Swimmer of the Year topped his own Virginia Class 4 record in the 200 IM (1:45.77) by nearly two seconds and set the state high school record in the 100 freestyle (44.29), both automatic all-American times. Conway will swim at the University of Virginia next year.
Timothy Ellett, Sr., Walter Johnson
He won the 100-yard breaststroke (56.37) and his third consecutive state title in the 200 IM (1:49.02) at the Maryland 4A/3A state championships.
Brett Feyerick, So., Georgetown Prep
He had automatic all-American times in the 100 backstroke (49.00) and 200 medley relay (1:33.27) at Metros.
Daniel Gyenis, Sr. Oakton
One of the area’s top distance swimmers, the Virginia signee had the state’s second-fastest 500 freestyle (4:24.42), an automatic all-American time.
Paul Kinsella, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
Kinsella’s 55.56-second time in the 100 breaststroke earned first place at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championships and was an automatic all-American time. He will swim at the Naval Academy.
Sam Oliver, Jr., Champe
He set the all-time Virginia record for the 500-yard freestyle (4:23.92) at the Class 5 championship meet.
Ryan Vipavetz, Sr., Good Counsel
His first-place 200 freestyle (1:37.65) at Metros was an automatic all-American time.
Max Weinrich, Fr., Sherwood
He had the area’s best score for diving (588.85) at Metros and won the state title in his first high school season.
Kyle Wu, Sr., Madison
He was second at the Virginia Class 6 championship in the 100 breaststroke (55.99) with an all-American consideration time. He will swim for Johns Hopkins.
Coach of the Year
Matt Mongelli, Georgetown Prep
The veteran swim coach lead Georgetown Prep to an 8-0 dual meet record, the school’s 19th straight Interstate Athletic Conference championship and second place at the National Catholic meet. Prep won Metros despite carrying just six individual swimmers, three relays and three divers.
Second team
Nick Highman, Sr., Oakton
Adam Janicki, Sr., George Mason
Gabriel Laracuente, Sr., Good Counsel
Alan Li, Sr., Blair
Steven Mendley, Sr., Churchill
John Moore, Jr., Briar Woods
Jacob Rosner, Jr., Landon
Noah Rutberg, Jr. Churchill
Trace Wall, Jr., Rock Ridge
Max Flory, Sr., Robinson
Relays
200 freestyle: Graham Evers, Fr.; Daniel Gyenis, Sr.; Albert Xu, Sr.; Anthony Grimm, So. (Oakton): 1:23.75
200 medley: Anthony Grimm, So.; Nick Highman, Sr.; Kyle McCleskey, Jr.; Graham Evers, Fr., (Oakton): 1:31.38
400 freestyle: Graham Evers, Fr.; Albert Xu, Sr.; Daniel Gyenis, Sr.; Nick Highman, Sr. (Oakton): 3:06.79
Honorable mention
Sorab Aman, Jr., West Springfield
Josh Anderson, Jr., Lake Braddock
Zach Baker, Sr., Oakton
Ziad Bandak, Jr., Churchill
Zach Bayler, Jr., Wheaton
Ollie Bernasek, Jr., Gonzaga College
Andrew Blusiewicz, So., Dominion
Steven Butler, Sr., Osbourn Park
Ryan Catron, Jr., Gonzaga
Ben Charles, Jr., Maret
John Clado, Sr., Richard Montgomery
Kent Codding, Jr., W.T. Woodson
Sean Conley, Jr., Washington-Lee
Alec Cooper, So., Whitman
Dylan Danaie, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Connor Din, Sr., Richard Montgomery
Aiken Do, Fr., W.T. Woodson
Sam Duncan, Jr., Madison
David Fitch, So., Georgetown Prep
Sam Flory, Fr. Robinson
Landon Gentry, Fr., Patriot
Kai Green, Sr., Washington-Lee
Steven Han, Jr., McLean
Michael Hynes, Sr., Madison
Adi Kambhampaty, Jr., Washington Lee
Cody Kim, Sr., Damascus
Jisu Kim, Sr., Poolesville
Will Koeppen, Sr. Langley
Max Kuranda, Sr., Westfield
Eric Liao, So., Battlefield
Chris Ma, So., Richard Montgomery
Peter Makin, Jr., Fairfax
Mitchell Meyer, Jr., Woodbridge
Oliver Mills, Jr., Flint Hill
Jack Mowery, Jr., Washington-Lee
William Mullen, Jr. Bishop O’Connell
Drew Munson, Sr., Good Counsel
Anthony Nguyen, Jr., Robinson
Michael Parker, So., Sherwood
Max Powell, Sr., South County
Sean Santos, Fr., Good Counsel
Joe Schaefer, Jr., W.T. Woodson
Andrei Schwartz, Sr., St. Albans
Jason Smith, Sr., Colgan
Ryan Soh, Sr., Yorktown
Thomas Soh, So., Centreville
Ian Tansill, Sr., Patriot
Ben Voelke, Jr., Calvert
Daniel Wong, Sr., Patriot
Albert Xu, Sr., Oakton
— Text by Madeline Rundlett