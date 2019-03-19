

Oakton sophomore Anthony Grimm is the 2019 All-Met Swimmer of the Year for boys' swimming. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Winter All-Met team for boys’ swimming and diving:

Swimmer of the Year

Anthony Grimm, So., Oakton

Grimm set the state record in the 50 freestyle (19.67 seconds) and became the first Virginia high schooler to swim the event in less than 20 seconds. He helped cement Oakton’s Virginia Class 6 state title, anchoring the 200 free relay with a 19.28-second split. He also set the region record in the 100 backstroke (46.63 seconds).

First team

Alex Colson, Sr., Wheaton

Colson’s 48.47-second 100 butterfly set the meet record at Metros and was an automatic all-American time.

Sean Conway, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Last year’s Swimmer of the Year topped his own Virginia Class 4 record in the 200 IM (1:45.77) by nearly two seconds and set the state high school record in the 100 freestyle (44.29), both automatic all-American times. Conway will swim at the University of Virginia next year.

Timothy Ellett, Sr., Walter Johnson

He won the 100-yard breaststroke (56.37) and his third consecutive state title in the 200 IM (1:49.02) at the Maryland 4A/3A state championships.

Brett Feyerick, So., Georgetown Prep

He had automatic all-American times in the 100 backstroke (49.00) and 200 medley relay (1:33.27) at Metros.

Daniel Gyenis, Sr. Oakton

One of the area’s top distance swimmers, the Virginia signee had the state’s second-fastest 500 freestyle (4:24.42), an automatic all-American time.

Paul Kinsella, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

Kinsella’s 55.56-second time in the 100 breaststroke earned first place at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association championships and was an automatic all-American time. He will swim at the Naval Academy.

Sam Oliver, Jr., Champe

He set the all-time Virginia record for the 500-yard freestyle (4:23.92) at the Class 5 championship meet.

Ryan Vipavetz, Sr., Good Counsel

His first-place 200 freestyle (1:37.65) at Metros was an automatic all-American time.

Max Weinrich, Fr., Sherwood

He had the area’s best score for diving (588.85) at Metros and won the state title in his first high school season.

Kyle Wu, Sr., Madison

He was second at the Virginia Class 6 championship in the 100 breaststroke (55.99) with an all-American consideration time. He will swim for Johns Hopkins.

Coach of the Year

Matt Mongelli, Georgetown Prep

The veteran swim coach lead Georgetown Prep to an 8-0 dual meet record, the school’s 19th straight Interstate Athletic Conference championship and second place at the National Catholic meet. Prep won Metros despite carrying just six individual swimmers, three relays and three divers.

Second team

Nick Highman, Sr., Oakton

Adam Janicki, Sr., George Mason

Gabriel Laracuente, Sr., Good Counsel

Alan Li, Sr., Blair

Steven Mendley, Sr., Churchill

John Moore, Jr., Briar Woods

Jacob Rosner, Jr., Landon

Noah Rutberg, Jr. Churchill

Trace Wall, Jr., Rock Ridge

Max Flory, Sr., Robinson

Relays

200 freestyle: Graham Evers, Fr.; Daniel Gyenis, Sr.; Albert Xu, Sr.; Anthony Grimm, So. (Oakton): 1:23.75

200 medley: Anthony Grimm, So.; Nick Highman, Sr.; Kyle McCleskey, Jr.; Graham Evers, Fr., (Oakton): 1:31.38

400 freestyle: Graham Evers, Fr.; Albert Xu, Sr.; Daniel Gyenis, Sr.; Nick Highman, Sr. (Oakton): 3:06.79

Honorable mention

Sorab Aman, Jr., West Springfield

Josh Anderson, Jr., Lake Braddock

Zach Baker, Sr., Oakton

Ziad Bandak, Jr., Churchill

Zach Bayler, Jr., Wheaton

Ollie Bernasek, Jr., Gonzaga College

Andrew Blusiewicz, So., Dominion

Steven Butler, Sr., Osbourn Park

Ryan Catron, Jr., Gonzaga

Ben Charles, Jr., Maret

John Clado, Sr., Richard Montgomery

Kent Codding, Jr., W.T. Woodson

Sean Conley, Jr., Washington-Lee

Alec Cooper, So., Whitman

Dylan Danaie, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Connor Din, Sr., Richard Montgomery

Aiken Do, Fr., W.T. Woodson

Sam Duncan, Jr., Madison

David Fitch, So., Georgetown Prep

Sam Flory, Fr. Robinson

Landon Gentry, Fr., Patriot

Kai Green, Sr., Washington-Lee

Steven Han, Jr., McLean

Michael Hynes, Sr., Madison

Adi Kambhampaty, Jr., Washington Lee

Cody Kim, Sr., Damascus

Jisu Kim, Sr., Poolesville

Will Koeppen, Sr. Langley

Max Kuranda, Sr., Westfield

Eric Liao, So., Battlefield

Chris Ma, So., Richard Montgomery

Peter Makin, Jr., Fairfax

Mitchell Meyer, Jr., Woodbridge

Oliver Mills, Jr., Flint Hill

Jack Mowery, Jr., Washington-Lee

William Mullen, Jr. Bishop O’Connell

Drew Munson, Sr., Good Counsel

Anthony Nguyen, Jr., Robinson

Michael Parker, So., Sherwood

Max Powell, Sr., South County

Sean Santos, Fr., Good Counsel

Joe Schaefer, Jr., W.T. Woodson

Andrei Schwartz, Sr., St. Albans

Jason Smith, Sr., Colgan

Ryan Soh, Sr., Yorktown

Thomas Soh, So., Centreville

Ian Tansill, Sr., Patriot

Ben Voelke, Jr., Calvert

Daniel Wong, Sr., Patriot

Albert Xu, Sr., Oakton

— Text by Madeline Rundlett