

The Washington Post 2019 All-Met girl's basketball team. Front row, from left: Aliyah Matharu, Ellie Mitchell, Carole Miller, Jakia Brown-Turner. Back row, from left: Latavia Jackson, Jaelyn Batts, Tamika Dudley, Ashley Owusu, Jada Walker. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 All-Met team for girls’ basketball:

Player of the Year

Azzi Fudd, G, So., St. John’s

Following up on one of the area’s most impressive freshman seasons ever, Fudd continued to flourish as one of the country’s top players. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 26.3 points, which tied for second in the area, and six rebounds. The first sophomore to win Gatorade national girls’ basketball player of the year honors, Fudd led the area in field goals (250), three-pointers (109) and free throw percentage (.903). She scored 30 or more points 12 times, including in the Cadets’ second consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association championship victories.

Giving props: “She’s got that nice, midrange right and up, just like Maya Moore. I was having some Maya flashbacks [watching her]. She’s such a special player. … And she’s a great person, which is even cooler to see. Just how humble she is.” — Elena Delle Donne, Washington Mystics forward

First team

Jaelyn Batts, F, Sr., Freedom-South Riding

Among the area’s most versatile players, the Boston College signee averaged 16.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and eight assists for a two-loss team.

Giving props: “Jaelyn’s a game-changer. We have to know where she is on the court at all times. Her rebounding and scoring abilities make it difficult for us to game-plan against. She’s long, she’s athletic and she moves a lot. I love the way that she elevates on her shot; you don’t find a lot of girls that can elevate that high.” — Edison Coach Dianne Lewis

Jakia Brown-Turner, F, Sr., McNamara

The McDonald’s all-American averaged 16.2 points and six rebounds as the Mustangs were one of the area’s top teams for the second consecutive year. McNamara’s all-time leading scorer will play at N.C. State.

Giving props: “She’s a great teammate — fun to play with and always smiling, which makes playing with her even better. She’s the best shooter I’ve ever played with.” — McNamara guard Aliyah Matharu

Latavia Jackson, G, Sr., North Point

For the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference’s top team, Jackson averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 steals. The Eagles’ all-time leading scorer claimed three regional titles in her career.

Giving props: “She’s one of the hardest-playing basketball players I’ve ever seen. A great team player. I saw her take four charges in a half once. … She’s tenacious. She’s not afraid of anything. Tough as nails.” — South River Coach Mike Zivic

Aliyah Matharu, G, Sr., McNamara

The Mississippi State signee averaged 17.7 points and 3.5 steals while flourishing in the WCAC runner-up’s biggest games.

Giving props: “Aliyah is very quick and fast. She can anticipate every pass or move a player is about to do. I like how she works hard on the floor every play. … She is a great scorer and great defender.” — McNamara forward Jakia Brown-Turner

Carole Miller, G, Sr., Edison

The Virginia commit powered the Eagles to back-to-back Virginia Class 5 title game appearances, averaging 20 points and nine rebounds this season.

Giving props: “She’s such a hard worker. Very skilled. And the thing that stands out about her the most is she’s coachable. Coach Lewis can ask her to do anything on the floor and she’ll do it. … She can score at will. Whenever coach needs a bucket, she’ll get it one way or another. She’s going to make an impact right away at the next level.” — Elon’s Jada Graves (All-Met at Edison in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016)

Ellie Mitchell, F, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

In winning her fourth consecutive Independent School League Class AA crown, the Princeton signee averaged 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Giving props: “She brings a level of intensity and desire to win that most kids, especially in high school, just don’t have. And that’s what she’s going to take to Princeton. She’s going to take a worth ethic that will raise everyone else’s game around her. She did that at Visitation for four years.” — Sidwell Friends Coach Anne Renninger

Ashley Owusu, G, Sr., Paul VI

The Maryland signee, a McDonald’s all-American, averaged 21 points and eight rebounds for the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champion.

Giving props: “What makes Ashley a special player is her handles and how she makes everyone around her better. I like everything about her game. She deserves this honor because she works so hard and that really shows in how she plays.” — Tennessee’s Mimi Collins (All-Met at Paul VI in 2017 and 2018)

Malu Tshitenge-Mutombo, F, Sr., St. John’s

A key contributor to one of the nation’s top teams, the North Carolina signee averaged 13.1 points and 9.5 rebounds for the WCAC and DCSAA Class AA champion.

Giving props: “Malu is a special player because of her presence on and off the court. Just as hard as she will sprint over to help you off the floor during a game, she will work harder if you ever needed anything off the basketball court. … Malu also has the best hands I have ever seen on a post player; she will go and get any pass you throw to her, whether it be a good or bad one.” — Virginia Tech’s Aisha Sheppard (All-Met at St. John’s in 2016 and 2017, Player of the Year in 2017)

Jada Walker, G, So., New Hope

The Tigers’ motor, Walker averaged 22.3 points to help the second-year program become one of the country’s best.

Giving props: “She’s a tough-minded guard that can score the basketball and run their team. She did an outstanding job this year leading that team in the right direction. … She makes her teammates better, which is what every guard and teammate should aim to do.” — McNamara Coach Frank Oliver



St. John's sophomore Azzi Fudd is the 2019 All-Met Player of the Year for girls' basketball. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Coach of the Year

Tamika Dudley, Woodbridge

The eighth-year coach used a balanced lineup to guide her program to its first Virginia Class 6 championship with a 64-43 win over defending champion Cosby. The Prince William County team’s only loss came to Chartiers Valley (Pa.) in December.

Second team

Kaniyah Harris, G, Jr., C.H. Flowers

Kaylah Ivey, G, Jr., Riverdale Baptist

Akunna Konkwo, F, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Kylie Kornegay-Lucas, G, Sr., New Hope

Aaliyah Pitts, F, Jr., Woodbridge

Third team

Sydney Faulcon, F, Sr., Old Mill

Sha’Lynn Hagans, G, Sr., Osbourn Park

Anissa Rivera, F, Sr., National Christian

Carly Rivera, G, Sr., St. John's

Lyric Swann, G, Sr., Long Reach

Fourth team

Tara Cousins, G, Jr., Wilson

Brittini Martin, G, Jr., Churchill

Isabellah Middleton, F, Jr., Tuscarora

Delicia Pinnick, G, Jr., New Hope

Kiki Rice, G, Fr., Sidwell Friends

Honorable mention

Patricia Anumgba, G, Jr., Paint Branch

Deja Atkinson, F, Jr., Old Mill

Olivia Badura, G, Sr., Loudoun Valley

Sasha Bates, F, Sr., T.C. Williams

Denai Bowman, G, Sr., Gwynn Park

Mallory Brodnik, F, Sr., Jefferson

Ashlynn Burrows, G, Jr., South River

Alex Cowan, G, Sr., St. John’s

Promise Cunningham, G, Sr., National Christian

Emily Dorn, F, Sr., Reservoir

Jenae Dublin, F, Jr., Gwynn Park

Jennifer Ezeh, F, Sr., New Hope

Kennedy Fauntleroy, G, Fr., Rock Creek Christian

Page Greenburg, G, Fr., Maret

Morgann Harden, G, Sr., Freedom-South Riding

Parker Hill, F, So., Churchill

Jasmine Hilton, F, Sr., C.H. Flowers

Saniha Jackson, F, Jr., River Hill

Alyson Jefferson, G, Jr., Banneker

Charlotte Jewell, G, Jr., Edison

Billie Johnson, F, Sr., Largo

Vanessa Laumbach, F, Jr., Woodbridge

Nalani Lyde, F, Sr., Sidwell Friends

Ava McGee, G, Fr., Maret

Katerra Myers, G, Sr., Paint Branch

Caroline Orza, G, So., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Trinity Palacio, G, Sr., T.C. Williams

Kaitlyn Parker, G, Sr., Wise

Sydney Peters, G, Sr., Bishop Ireton

Camryn Platt-Morris, F, Sr., Woodbridge

Brianna Scott, F, So., South Lakes

Madison Scott, G, Jr., McNamara

Molly Sharman, G, Sr., West Springfield

Maikya Simmons, G, Jr., O’Connell

Anhyia Smith, G, Fr., River Hill

Sonia Smith, G, Sr., National Christian

Mossi Staples, G, Sr., Oxon Hill

Elizabeth Thibodeau, G, Sr., Paul VI

Talia Trotter, G, Fr., Sandy Spring Friends

Rayne Tucker, F, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

Iyanna Warren, G, Sr., Oxon Hill

Demi Washington, G, Sr., New Hope

Taylor Webster, F, Jr., Georgetown Visitation

Cameron Wilkes, G, So., Dunbar

Janiah Williams, G, Jr., Eastern

— Text by Kyle Melnick