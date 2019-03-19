Athlete of the Year
Taylor Wright, Sr., Northwest
A member of the first team last season, Wright improved as a senior. She scored first-place finishes in the high jump (5-06.00), the 55-meter dash (7.15 seconds) and as the anchor leg of the 4x200 team (1:45.19) at the Maryland 4A state meet. Wright also set a personal best in the high jump (6-0) at the Ed Bowie Invitational in December; that was the best mark in the region.
First team
Sydney Banks, Sr., Osbourn Park
The senior closed her high jump career with another Virginia Class 6 state title (5-08.00) and holds the meet record (5-10).
Alli Boehm, Jr., Episcopal
Boehm blitzed through the 800 meters at the Eastern States Indoor Championships in 2:17.62.
Alicia Dawson, Sr., St. John’s
Dawson set personal bests in the triple jump (40-0.25) and long jump at the Private and Independent Schools Invitational, and she was named MVP of the D.C. State Athletic Association championships.
Sarah George, Sr., Oxon Hill
At the Maryland 3A state meet, George had the best shot put distance in the region (43-3).
Bethany Graham, Jr., John Champe
The junior placed second at the Virginia Class 5 state meet in the 1,600 (4:56.72) and 3,200 (10:46.95).
Shaniya Hall, Jr., Bullis
Her 400-meter time of 55.10 at the Bullis Champion Speed Invitational remains the fastest in Maryland.
Ziyah Holman, Jr., Georgetown Day
Holman stepped up at the Millrose Games, setting a personal record in the 300 meters (38.53), and claimed a DCSAA championship in the 500 meters (1:13.74).
Bronwyn Patterson, So., South River
Patterson pulled off a 5:03.88 in the 1,600 meters at the Maryland 4A state meet and posted a 5:06.25 in the mile at the Montgomery Invitational.
Victoria Perrow, So., Archbishop Carroll
The sprinter ran a 7.06 in the 55 meters at the Marine Corps Holiday Classic and a personal record in the 60 meters at New Balance Nationals.
Leah Phillips, Jr., Bullis
Phillips starred in sprint events, setting personal bests in the 200- and 60-meter hurdles at the University of Kentucky High School Invitational.
Alahna Sabbakhan, Sr., St. John’s
The senior saved her best races for last, scoring a PR in the 800 meters at the New Balance Nationals (2:11.92) and the top time in D.C. in the 400 meters (57.24).
Hannah Waller, Jr., South Lakes
Last year’s Athlete of the Year scored a personal best and a win in the long jump (18-8.75) and placed second in the 55-meter dash (7.05) at the Virginia Class 6 championships.
Laura Webb, Sr., Woodbridge
The senior prevailed in the 1,600 meters (5:01.50) at the Virginia Class 6 meet and was second in the 3,200 (11:00.73).
Coach of the year
Desmond Dunham, St. John’s
Dunham’s success follows him. He was Coach of the Year in 2004 for cross-country. After stints at the University of Maryland and Wilson, Dunham was hired at St. John’s in the summer of 2017. He has guided the Cadets to back-to-back DCSAA indoor championships.
Relays
4x200: Shaniya Hall, Jr., Leah Phillips, Jr., Lauryn Harris, Sr., Ashley Thomas, Fr. (Bullis): 1:37.78
4x400: Nia Frederick, Jr., Shaniya Hall, Jr., Lauryn Harris, Sr., Sierra Leonard, Sr. (Bullis): 3:42.06
4x800: Amy Herrema, Jr., Sarah Coleman, Sr., Lillian Stephens, Sr., Anna Bock, So. (West Springfield): 9:21.76
Honorable mentions:
Natalie Bardach, Sr., Marshall
Natalie Barnes, Sr., Stone Bridge
Mya Bradley, Jr., Bishop McNamara
Jordan Braxton, Sr., Riverdale Baptist
Nile Brown, Sr., Archbishop Carroll
Celia Chorzempa, So., St. John’s
Anna Coffin, Sr., Annapolis
Aly Conyers, So., South County
Annabel Cortez, Sr., Reservoir
Allysa Combs, Jr., Severna Park
Madison Depry, Jr., Wheaton
Claudia Dolan, Sr., Northern
Nia Frederick, Jr., Bullis
Zoey Goldstein, Jr., South County
Mary Gregory, Jr., South Lakes
Gennifer Hirata, Sr., Stafford
Courtney Holford, Sr., T.C. Williams
Chinenye Iloanya, Sr., Howard
Anna Janke, Jr., Broadneck
Lenea Johnson, Sr., Dunbar
Taylor Jones, Sr., Wise
Fajr Kelly, So., Theodore Roosevelt
Sierra Leonard, Sr., Bullis
Dacoda Lyons, Fr., Wise
Hannah Mack, So., Northern
Sierrah Matthews, So., Mount Hebron
Ahmya McKeithan, Jr., McKinley Tech
Suzie Miller, Jr., Stone Bridge
Teresa Myrthil, Jr., Robinson
Ava Nicely, Jr., Wilson
Jewel Ofotan, Jr., Field School
Kamylin Padgham, Jr., St. Vincent Pallotti
Nandini Satsangi, Sr., Poolesville
Whitney Snyder, Sr., Northwest
Jessica Speight, Jr., Wise
Ashley Thomas, Fr., Bullis
Amyra Turner, So., Suitland
JaneAnne Tvedt, Sr., McLean
Sarah Walbrook, Sr., Bullis
Malia Watkins, Sr., Frederick Douglass
Seneca Willen, Jr., Robinson
— Text by Julia Karron