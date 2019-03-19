

Northwest senior Taylor Wright is the 2019 All-Met Athlete of the Year for girls' indoor track. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Athlete of the Year

Taylor Wright, Sr., Northwest

A member of the first team last season, Wright improved as a senior. She scored first-place finishes in the high jump (5-06.00), the 55-meter dash (7.15 seconds) and as the anchor leg of the 4x200 team (1:45.19) at the Maryland 4A state meet. Wright also set a personal best in the high jump (6-0) at the Ed Bowie Invitational in December; that was the best mark in the region.

First team

Sydney Banks, Sr., Osbourn Park

The senior closed her high jump career with another Virginia Class 6 state title (5-08.00) and holds the meet record (5-10).

Alli Boehm, Jr., Episcopal

Boehm blitzed through the 800 meters at the Eastern States Indoor Championships in 2:17.62.

Alicia Dawson, Sr., St. John’s

Dawson set personal bests in the triple jump (40-0.25) and long jump at the Private and Independent Schools Invitational, and she was named MVP of the D.C. State Athletic Association championships.

Sarah George, Sr., Oxon Hill

At the Maryland 3A state meet, George had the best shot put distance in the region (43-3).

Bethany Graham, Jr., John Champe

The junior placed second at the Virginia Class 5 state meet in the 1,600 (4:56.72) and 3,200 (10:46.95).

Shaniya Hall, Jr., Bullis

Her 400-meter time of 55.10 at the Bullis Champion Speed Invitational remains the fastest in Maryland.

Ziyah Holman, Jr., Georgetown Day

Holman stepped up at the Millrose Games, setting a personal record in the 300 meters (38.53), and claimed a DCSAA championship in the 500 meters (1:13.74).

Bronwyn Patterson, So., South River

Patterson pulled off a 5:03.88 in the 1,600 meters at the Maryland 4A state meet and posted a 5:06.25 in the mile at the Montgomery Invitational.

Victoria Perrow, So., Archbishop Carroll

The sprinter ran a 7.06 in the 55 meters at the Marine Corps Holiday Classic and a personal record in the 60 meters at New Balance Nationals.

Leah Phillips, Jr., Bullis

Phillips starred in sprint events, setting personal bests in the 200- and 60-meter hurdles at the University of Kentucky High School Invitational.

Alahna Sabbakhan, Sr., St. John’s

The senior saved her best races for last, scoring a PR in the 800 meters at the New Balance Nationals (2:11.92) and the top time in D.C. in the 400 meters (57.24).

Hannah Waller, Jr., South Lakes

Last year’s Athlete of the Year scored a personal best and a win in the long jump (18-8.75) and placed second in the 55-meter dash (7.05) at the Virginia Class 6 championships.

Laura Webb, Sr., Woodbridge

The senior prevailed in the 1,600 meters (5:01.50) at the Virginia Class 6 meet and was second in the 3,200 (11:00.73).

Coach of the year

Desmond Dunham, St. John’s

Dunham’s success follows him. He was Coach of the Year in 2004 for cross-country. After stints at the University of Maryland and Wilson, Dunham was hired at St. John’s in the summer of 2017. He has guided the Cadets to back-to-back DCSAA indoor championships.

Relays

4x200: Shaniya Hall, Jr., Leah Phillips, Jr., Lauryn Harris, Sr., Ashley Thomas, Fr. (Bullis): 1:37.78

4x400: Nia Frederick, Jr., Shaniya Hall, Jr., Lauryn Harris, Sr., Sierra Leonard, Sr. (Bullis): 3:42.06

4x800: Amy Herrema, Jr., Sarah Coleman, Sr., Lillian Stephens, Sr., Anna Bock, So. (West Springfield): 9:21.76

Honorable mentions:

Natalie Bardach, Sr., Marshall

Natalie Barnes, Sr., Stone Bridge

Mya Bradley, Jr., Bishop McNamara

Jordan Braxton, Sr., Riverdale Baptist

Nile Brown, Sr., Archbishop Carroll

Celia Chorzempa, So., St. John’s

Anna Coffin, Sr., Annapolis

Aly Conyers, So., South County

Annabel Cortez, Sr., Reservoir

Allysa Combs, Jr., Severna Park

Madison Depry, Jr., Wheaton

Claudia Dolan, Sr., Northern

Nia Frederick, Jr., Bullis

Zoey Goldstein, Jr., South County

Mary Gregory, Jr., South Lakes

Gennifer Hirata, Sr., Stafford

Courtney Holford, Sr., T.C. Williams

Chinenye Iloanya, Sr., Howard

Anna Janke, Jr., Broadneck

Lenea Johnson, Sr., Dunbar

Taylor Jones, Sr., Wise

Fajr Kelly, So., Theodore Roosevelt

Sierra Leonard, Sr., Bullis

Dacoda Lyons, Fr., Wise

Hannah Mack, So., Northern

Sierrah Matthews, So., Mount Hebron

Ahmya McKeithan, Jr., McKinley Tech

Suzie Miller, Jr., Stone Bridge

Teresa Myrthil, Jr., Robinson

Ava Nicely, Jr., Wilson

Jewel Ofotan, Jr., Field School

Kamylin Padgham, Jr., St. Vincent Pallotti

Nandini Satsangi, Sr., Poolesville

Whitney Snyder, Sr., Northwest

Jessica Speight, Jr., Wise

Ashley Thomas, Fr., Bullis

Amyra Turner, So., Suitland

JaneAnne Tvedt, Sr., McLean

Sarah Walbrook, Sr., Bullis

Malia Watkins, Sr., Frederick Douglass

Seneca Willen, Jr., Robinson

— Text by Julia Karron