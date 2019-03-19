The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Winter All-Met team for girls’ swimming and diving:
Swimmer of the Year
Torri Huske, So., Yorktown
Following up on her stellar freshman campaign, Huske showed dynamic speed that earned her a place in U.S. high school swimming history. Her 51.29-second 100 butterfly is the fastest time posted by a girls’ swimmer in high school history. Huske also holds the Virginia state record in the 50 freestyle (21.95), just 0.31 seconds shy of the national high school record set by Olympic medalist Abbey Weitzeil in 2016.
First team
Phoebe Bacon, Jr., Stone Ridge
The three-time All-Met honoree set the Metros record for the 200 yard IM (1:57.31) and swam a blistering anchoring leg for Stone Ridge’s 400 freestyle relay (3:25.63), both of which were automatic all-American times.
Lexi Cuomo, Sr., Centreville
The University of Virginia signee had the area’s second-best 100 butterfly at the Virginia Class 6 championships at 52.01 seconds, an automatic all-American time.
Madelyn Donohoe, Sr., Bishop O’Connell
She won the 200 freestyle (1:47.23) and 500 freestyle (4:44.50) at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association swimming championship, both of which were automatic all-American times.
Kayla Graham, Sr., Broad Run
She set the Virginia Class 5 record in the 200 IM (2:00.13). She will swim at Pittsburgh.
Abby Harter, Jr., Briar Woods
Harter set the Virginia Class 5 record in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.49) and swam a leg on Briar Woods’s Class 5 record 200 medley relay (1:42.81).
Anna Keating, Jr., Madison
She broke the all-time Virginia state record for the 100 breast (1:00.26) at the Class 6 championships for automatic all-American honors.
Mackenzie McConagha, So., Briar Woods
McConagha showed her versatility when set Virginia Class 5 records in the 100 butterfly (53.50) and 100 backstroke (53.73), both automatic all-American times.
Carly Sebring, Fr., Damascus
She had a breakout freshman campaign, achieving automatic all-American times in the 50 freestyle (23.17) and 100 butterfly (53.93) at Metros.
Sarah Shackelford, Sr., Lake Braddock
She had the area’s second-best 50 freestyle (23.02) and 100 freestyle (50.14) at the Virginia Class 6 meet, both of which were automatic all-American times. She will swim for Virginia Tech.
Genevieve Thibodeau, Jr., Stone Ridge
She scored first place in the 1-meter diving at the Independent School League championship, the Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League championships and Metros.
Coach of the Year
Andrew Foos, Madison
Despite graduating three starters, Foos guided the Warhawks to a third straight Virginia Class 6 championship. Foos’s ability to juggle his lineup to maximize points allowed his team to overcome First Colonial and Yorktown at the state meet, even after suffering a disqualification in the individual medley during preliminaries. The Madison boys’ team also finished third at states.
Second team
Catherine Belyakov, Jr., Quince Orchard
Sarah Boyle, Sr., Westfield
Abby Carr, So., Washington Christian Academy
Minh Donnell, So., WT Woodson
Sophie Duncan, Fr., Holton-Arms
Olivia Jubin, Sr., Holton-Arms
Allison Kopac, Jr., Riverside
Claire Nguyen, Sr., Riverside
Janika Perezous, So., Potomac Falls
Catherine Purnell, Jr., Stonewall Jackson
Relays
200 freestyle: Jordan Wenner, Sr.; Mackenzie McConagha, So.; Mackenzie Cunnane, Fr.; Abby Harter, Jr. (Briar Woods): 1:34.33
200 medley: Mackenzie McConagha, So.; Abby Harter, Jr.; Katie Winklosky, Jr.; Jordan Wenner, Sr. (Briar Woods): 1:42.81
400 freestyle: Mackenzie Higgins, Jr.; Erika Chen, Jr.; Tia Thomas, So.; Phoebe Bacon, Jr. (Stone Ridge): 3:25.63
Honorable mention
Kate Bailey, Fr., Bishop O’Connell
Jazz Barry, So., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Molly Benson, Jr., Walter Johnson
Jill Berger, So., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Lindsey Blake, Sr., Patriot
Moshelle Borjigin, Jr., Poolesville
Wynter Bramao, So., Holton-Arms
Keyla Brown, Sr., St. John’s
Erika Chen, Jr., Stone Ridge
Sarah Culkin, So., Good Counsel
Brynn Curtis, Jr., Oakton
Grace Cutrell, Sr., Herndon
Abigail Daniel, So., Patriot
Kyrsten Davis, Sr., South County
Sofie Davis, Jr., Madeira
Katherine Diatchenko, So., Patriot
Alexandra Dicks, So., James Madison
Shelby Gerving, Jr., Tuscarora
Cassie Graham, Sr., Clarksburg,
Kaitlin Gravell, Sr., Sherwood
Madison Grosz, Jr., James Madison
Sarah Gurley, Jr., Paul VI
Paige Hall, So., Bishop O’Connell
Katherine Helms, Fr., South County
Makenzie Higgins, So., Stone Ridge
Erica Hjelle, Sr. Sherwood
Jillian Johnson, Jr., Holton-Arms
Megan Jungers, Jr., Langley
Elizabeth Kuhlkin, Jr., James Madison
Evelyn Meggesto, Fr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Julia Moser, Sr., Fairfax
Claire Mowery, Fr., Washington-Lee
Ella Myers, Fr., Holton-Arms
Helena Narisu, Jr., Poolesville
Reagan Osborne, Jr., Lake Braddock
Kayle Park, Sr., Yorktown
Sheridan Phalen, Jr., West Potomac
Evelyn Pickett, Sr., Oakton
Julia Pioso, So., Centreville
Holly Prince, Jr., The Field School
Erin Quinn, Sr., Osbourn
Anna Redican, Jr., South Lakes
Mary Kate Reicherter, Jr., Yorktown
Sophie Reilly, Sr., Whitman
Marie Roche, So., George Mason
Aris Runnels, So., Colgan
Sophia Ryan, Sr., Sherwood
Olivia Santee, Sr., Patriot
Rachel Schlemmer, Jr., Dominion
Dorothy Shapiro, Sr., National Cathedral
Emily Smith, So., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes
Jing-E Tan, Sr., Holton-Arms
Audrey Tirrell, Sr., Good Counsel
Annie Tuttle, Sr., Potomac
Tatum Wall, Fr., Rock Ridge
Autumn Wang, Sr., Poolesville
Amanda Wenhold, Jr., Sherwood
Jordan Wenner, Sr., Briar Woods
Dora Wu, Jr., McLean
Tatum Zupnik, Jr., Holton-Arms
— Text by Madeline Rundlett