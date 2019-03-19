

Yorktown sophomore Torri Huske is the 2019 All-Met Swimmer of the Year for girls' swimming. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Winter All-Met team for girls’ swimming and diving:

Swimmer of the Year

Torri Huske, So., Yorktown

Following up on her stellar freshman campaign, Huske showed dynamic speed that earned her a place in U.S. high school swimming history. Her 51.29-second 100 butterfly is the fastest time posted by a girls’ swimmer in high school history. Huske also holds the Virginia state record in the 50 freestyle (21.95), just 0.31 seconds shy of the national high school record set by Olympic medalist Abbey Weitzeil in 2016.

First team

Phoebe Bacon, Jr., Stone Ridge

The three-time All-Met honoree set the Metros record for the 200 yard IM (1:57.31) and swam a blistering anchoring leg for Stone Ridge’s 400 freestyle relay (3:25.63), both of which were automatic all-American times.

Lexi Cuomo, Sr., Centreville

The University of Virginia signee had the area’s second-best 100 butterfly at the Virginia Class 6 championships at 52.01 seconds, an automatic all-American time.

Madelyn Donohoe, Sr., Bishop O’Connell

She won the 200 freestyle (1:47.23) and 500 freestyle (4:44.50) at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association swimming championship, both of which were automatic all-American times.

Kayla Graham, Sr., Broad Run

She set the Virginia Class 5 record in the 200 IM (2:00.13). She will swim at Pittsburgh.

Abby Harter, Jr., Briar Woods

Harter set the Virginia Class 5 record in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.49) and swam a leg on Briar Woods’s Class 5 record 200 medley relay (1:42.81).

Anna Keating, Jr., Madison

She broke the all-time Virginia state record for the 100 breast (1:00.26) at the Class 6 championships for automatic all-American honors.

Mackenzie McConagha, So., Briar Woods

McConagha showed her versatility when set Virginia Class 5 records in the 100 butterfly (53.50) and 100 backstroke (53.73), both automatic all-American times.

Carly Sebring, Fr., Damascus

She had a breakout freshman campaign, achieving automatic all-American times in the 50 freestyle (23.17) and 100 butterfly (53.93) at Metros.

Sarah Shackelford, Sr., Lake Braddock

She had the area’s second-best 50 freestyle (23.02) and 100 freestyle (50.14) at the Virginia Class 6 meet, both of which were automatic all-American times. She will swim for Virginia Tech.

Genevieve Thibodeau, Jr., Stone Ridge

She scored first place in the 1-meter diving at the Independent School League championship, the Washington Metropolitan Prep School Swim Dive League championships and Metros.

Coach of the Year

Andrew Foos, Madison

Despite graduating three starters, Foos guided the Warhawks to a third straight Virginia Class 6 championship. Foos’s ability to juggle his lineup to maximize points allowed his team to overcome First Colonial and Yorktown at the state meet, even after suffering a disqualification in the individual medley during preliminaries. The Madison boys’ team also finished third at states.

Second team

Catherine Belyakov, Jr., Quince Orchard

Sarah Boyle, Sr., Westfield

Abby Carr, So., Washington Christian Academy

Minh Donnell, So., WT Woodson

Sophie Duncan, Fr., Holton-Arms

Olivia Jubin, Sr., Holton-Arms

Allison Kopac, Jr., Riverside

Claire Nguyen, Sr., Riverside

Janika Perezous, So., Potomac Falls

Catherine Purnell, Jr., Stonewall Jackson

Relays

200 freestyle: Jordan Wenner, Sr.; Mackenzie McConagha, So.; Mackenzie Cunnane, Fr.; Abby Harter, Jr. (Briar Woods): 1:34.33

200 medley: Mackenzie McConagha, So.; Abby Harter, Jr.; Katie Winklosky, Jr.; Jordan Wenner, Sr. (Briar Woods): 1:42.81

400 freestyle: Mackenzie Higgins, Jr.; Erika Chen, Jr.; Tia Thomas, So.; Phoebe Bacon, Jr. (Stone Ridge): 3:25.63

Honorable mention

Kate Bailey, Fr., Bishop O’Connell

Jazz Barry, So., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Molly Benson, Jr., Walter Johnson

Jill Berger, So., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Lindsey Blake, Sr., Patriot

Moshelle Borjigin, Jr., Poolesville

Wynter Bramao, So., Holton-Arms

Keyla Brown, Sr., St. John’s

Erika Chen, Jr., Stone Ridge

Sarah Culkin, So., Good Counsel

Brynn Curtis, Jr., Oakton

Grace Cutrell, Sr., Herndon

Abigail Daniel, So., Patriot

Kyrsten Davis, Sr., South County

Sofie Davis, Jr., Madeira

Katherine Diatchenko, So., Patriot

Alexandra Dicks, So., James Madison

Shelby Gerving, Jr., Tuscarora

Cassie Graham, Sr., Clarksburg,

Kaitlin Gravell, Sr., Sherwood

Madison Grosz, Jr., James Madison

Sarah Gurley, Jr., Paul VI

Paige Hall, So., Bishop O’Connell

Katherine Helms, Fr., South County

Makenzie Higgins, So., Stone Ridge

Erica Hjelle, Sr. Sherwood

Jillian Johnson, Jr., Holton-Arms

Megan Jungers, Jr., Langley

Elizabeth Kuhlkin, Jr., James Madison

Evelyn Meggesto, Fr., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Julia Moser, Sr., Fairfax

Claire Mowery, Fr., Washington-Lee

Ella Myers, Fr., Holton-Arms

Helena Narisu, Jr., Poolesville

Reagan Osborne, Jr., Lake Braddock

Kayle Park, Sr., Yorktown

Sheridan Phalen, Jr., West Potomac

Evelyn Pickett, Sr., Oakton

Julia Pioso, So., Centreville

Holly Prince, Jr., The Field School

Erin Quinn, Sr., Osbourn

Anna Redican, Jr., South Lakes

Mary Kate Reicherter, Jr., Yorktown

Sophie Reilly, Sr., Whitman

Marie Roche, So., George Mason

Aris Runnels, So., Colgan

Sophia Ryan, Sr., Sherwood

Olivia Santee, Sr., Patriot

Rachel Schlemmer, Jr., Dominion

Dorothy Shapiro, Sr., National Cathedral

Emily Smith, So., St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes

Jing-E Tan, Sr., Holton-Arms

Audrey Tirrell, Sr., Good Counsel

Annie Tuttle, Sr., Potomac

Tatum Wall, Fr., Rock Ridge

Autumn Wang, Sr., Poolesville

Amanda Wenhold, Jr., Sherwood

Jordan Wenner, Sr., Briar Woods

Dora Wu, Jr., McLean

Tatum Zupnik, Jr., Holton-Arms

— Text by Madeline Rundlett