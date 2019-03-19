

Georgetown Prep senior James Flannery is the 2019 All-Met Player of the Year for ice hockey. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Player of the Year

James Flannery, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Flannery captained a young team to the Interstate Athletic Conference championship following Prep’s five-win campaign in 2017-18. Named the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League and IAC player of the year, Flannery amassed 30 goals and nine assists in 19 games. He will play lacrosse at Navy.

First team

Collin Berke, G, Jr., Spalding

Berke led the Cavaliers to their first appearance in the MAPHL championship game with a 42-save shutout against St. Albans and was big in a 4-3 upset of Georgetown Prep.

Farrell Dinn, F, Jr. Gonzaga

Dinn had a knack for scoring clutch goals for the Eagles, including a hat trick to bring a third straight MAPHL championship to Eye Street.

Christian Halbig, D, Sr., DeMatha

The steady puck-mover led MAPHL defensemen in points.

Katherine Khramtsov, F, Fr., Stone Ridge

The Princeton signee racked up 28 points in the regular season, leading the Mid-Atlantic Girls Hockey League in scoring, and had seven goals in the MAGHL championship game.

Owen Morgan, F, Jr., Chantilly

The heart of the Chargers’ offense had 30 points on his way to Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League player of the year honors.

Erick Reiniger, F, Sr., DeMatha

The Stags’ captain had 23 assists and 24 goals during a 25-win season.

Jack Valas, D, Sr., Churchill

The Bulldogs’ captain provided guidance and leadership for a young squad, guiding it to a fifth consecutive Maryland Student Hockey League championship.

Coach of the Year

Mary Carpenter, Stone Ridge

Carpenter immediately brought success to the program after becoming coach in 2017. The former captain of the Colgate women’s team helped Stone Ridge to its first appearance in the MAGHL championship game in 2017-18. This season, she led a young squad to an undefeated season and the program’s first MAGHL title.

Second team

Hunter Band, D, Sr., Wootton

Evan Donnelly, F, Sr., Spalding

Quinn Kennedy, F, So., St. John’s

Sean Kilcullen, D, So., Gonzaga

Clay Lanham, D, Sr., Georgetown Prep

Kevin Lyons, F, Sr., Glenelg

Jack Spicer, G, Fr., St. John’s

Honorable mention

Payton Andrews, F, Sr., W.T. Woodson

Virginia Asher, D, Sr., Holton Arms

Ryan Battles, F, Sr., Briar Woods

Chance Begun, F, Sr., Churchill

Pete Behrens, F, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Micah Berger, F, Fr., St. Albans

John Billingsley, F, Sr., Wootton

Kurt Bruun, F, Sr., Gonzaga

Harry Burmeister, F, Fr., Washington-Lee

Max Campbell, G, Sr., Langley

Alex Chaconas, F, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Jake Cohen, D, So., Landon

Trevor Drake, Jr., F, Damascus/Gaithersburg/Clarksburg

Kailey Fitzgerald, F, Sr., Georgetown Visitation

Patrick Fitzgerald, F, So., Georgetown Prep

Charlotte Flannery, F, Sr., Stone Ridge

Elon Granston, G, Jr., Georgetown Prep

Colin Hogan, F/D, Sr., Woodbridge

Andrew Hughes, F, Sr., Rock Ridge

Victor Hugo, D, Sr., Washington-Lee

Zachary Jones, F, So., Forest Park/Hylton

Tommy Krisztinicz, F, Sr., Gonzaga

Bowie Lanter, Jr., F, Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Sam Levy, G, Sr., Yorktown

Jeremy Marino, F, Sr., Yorktown

Jonathan Matta, F, Sr., DeMatha

Tyler Mercier, F, So., DeMatha

Cameron O’Neill, F, Fr., Spalding

Evan Orloff, D, So., St. Albans

Sean Ostrowski, F, Bishop O’Connell

Matthew Peterson, G, Sr., DeMatha

Joshua Phelps, F, Sr., Arundel

Matthew Price, F, Fr., Broad Run

Mark Sangster, F, Sr., Rock Ridge

Keerat Singh, D, Sr., Broad Run

Dylan Spicer, F, Sr., Whitman

Alex Stella, G, Marriotts Ridge

Christian Tschampel, F, Sr., Langley

Jason Townsend, F, Jr., T.C. Williams

Charlie Wojcik, F, Jr., Lake Braddock/Park View

Nick Wood, F, Jr. Woodbridge

William Yao, F, Sr., Robinson

— Text by Julia Karron