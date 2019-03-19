Player of the Year
James Flannery, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Flannery captained a young team to the Interstate Athletic Conference championship following Prep’s five-win campaign in 2017-18. Named the Mid-Atlantic Prep Hockey League and IAC player of the year, Flannery amassed 30 goals and nine assists in 19 games. He will play lacrosse at Navy.
First team
Collin Berke, G, Jr., Spalding
Berke led the Cavaliers to their first appearance in the MAPHL championship game with a 42-save shutout against St. Albans and was big in a 4-3 upset of Georgetown Prep.
Farrell Dinn, F, Jr. Gonzaga
Dinn had a knack for scoring clutch goals for the Eagles, including a hat trick to bring a third straight MAPHL championship to Eye Street.
Christian Halbig, D, Sr., DeMatha
The steady puck-mover led MAPHL defensemen in points.
Katherine Khramtsov, F, Fr., Stone Ridge
The Princeton signee racked up 28 points in the regular season, leading the Mid-Atlantic Girls Hockey League in scoring, and had seven goals in the MAGHL championship game.
Owen Morgan, F, Jr., Chantilly
The heart of the Chargers’ offense had 30 points on his way to Northern Virginia Scholastic Hockey League player of the year honors.
Erick Reiniger, F, Sr., DeMatha
The Stags’ captain had 23 assists and 24 goals during a 25-win season.
Jack Valas, D, Sr., Churchill
The Bulldogs’ captain provided guidance and leadership for a young squad, guiding it to a fifth consecutive Maryland Student Hockey League championship.
Coach of the Year
Mary Carpenter, Stone Ridge
Carpenter immediately brought success to the program after becoming coach in 2017. The former captain of the Colgate women’s team helped Stone Ridge to its first appearance in the MAGHL championship game in 2017-18. This season, she led a young squad to an undefeated season and the program’s first MAGHL title.
Second team
Hunter Band, D, Sr., Wootton
Evan Donnelly, F, Sr., Spalding
Quinn Kennedy, F, So., St. John’s
Sean Kilcullen, D, So., Gonzaga
Clay Lanham, D, Sr., Georgetown Prep
Kevin Lyons, F, Sr., Glenelg
Jack Spicer, G, Fr., St. John’s
Honorable mention
Payton Andrews, F, Sr., W.T. Woodson
Virginia Asher, D, Sr., Holton Arms
Ryan Battles, F, Sr., Briar Woods
Chance Begun, F, Sr., Churchill
Pete Behrens, F, Sr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Micah Berger, F, Fr., St. Albans
John Billingsley, F, Sr., Wootton
Kurt Bruun, F, Sr., Gonzaga
Harry Burmeister, F, Fr., Washington-Lee
Max Campbell, G, Sr., Langley
Alex Chaconas, F, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Jake Cohen, D, So., Landon
Trevor Drake, Jr., F, Damascus/Gaithersburg/Clarksburg
Kailey Fitzgerald, F, Sr., Georgetown Visitation
Patrick Fitzgerald, F, So., Georgetown Prep
Charlotte Flannery, F, Sr., Stone Ridge
Elon Granston, G, Jr., Georgetown Prep
Colin Hogan, F/D, Sr., Woodbridge
Andrew Hughes, F, Sr., Rock Ridge
Victor Hugo, D, Sr., Washington-Lee
Zachary Jones, F, So., Forest Park/Hylton
Tommy Krisztinicz, F, Sr., Gonzaga
Bowie Lanter, Jr., F, Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Sam Levy, G, Sr., Yorktown
Jeremy Marino, F, Sr., Yorktown
Jonathan Matta, F, Sr., DeMatha
Tyler Mercier, F, So., DeMatha
Cameron O’Neill, F, Fr., Spalding
Evan Orloff, D, So., St. Albans
Sean Ostrowski, F, Bishop O’Connell
Matthew Peterson, G, Sr., DeMatha
Joshua Phelps, F, Sr., Arundel
Matthew Price, F, Fr., Broad Run
Mark Sangster, F, Sr., Rock Ridge
Keerat Singh, D, Sr., Broad Run
Dylan Spicer, F, Sr., Whitman
Alex Stella, G, Marriotts Ridge
Christian Tschampel, F, Sr., Langley
Jason Townsend, F, Jr., T.C. Williams
Charlie Wojcik, F, Jr., Lake Braddock/Park View
Nick Wood, F, Jr. Woodbridge
William Yao, F, Sr., Robinson
— Text by Julia Karron