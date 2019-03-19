The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Winter All-Met team for wrestling.
Wrestler of the Year
Jason Kraisser, 152-pounder, Sr., Centennial
Kraisser joined elite company in his final match, becoming the eighth Maryland public school wrestler to win four state titles, capping a 156-4 career. He dominated all season, going undefeated in 40 bouts and winning his second consecutive Mount Mat Madness title. He will compete for Campbell University, where his brothers Austin and Nathan also have wrestled.
First team
Sean Billups, 170-pounder, Sr., Atholton
The two-time Howard County champion finished his high school career with his first Maryland state title over defending champion John Podsednik.
Jonathan Birchmeier, 285-pounder, Sr., Broad Run
He won his fourth Virginia state title with a 23-second fall and earned top finishes at Battle at the Bridge and the Pioneer Challenge. He will wrestle at the Naval Academy.
Earl Blake, 132-pounder, Sr., Linganore
He went undefeated through 45 matches on his way to his third state title at the Maryland 4A/3A championships.
Jack Creamer, 113-pounder, Jr., Dominion
He won his second consecutive Virginia state title at the Class 4 tournament and stayed undefeated through 44 matches.
Beau Curtis, 132-pounds, Sr., Battlefield
A three-time place winner at states, he finally won his first title at the Virginia Class 6 championships as a senior. Curtis earned his 100th career win and finished with a 33-5 record this season.
Timothy Furgeson, 182-pounder, Jr., Damascus
He went undefeated in 45 matches to help Damascus secure its seventh consecutive Maryland state title and won his first individual title.
Axel Giron, 126-pounder, Sr., Landon
He is a two-time Interstate Athletic Conference champion and placed fourth at the Maryland Independent Schools tournament. He graduates as Landon’s winningest wrestler with a career record of 168-26.
Ka’Ron Lewis, 285-pounder, Sr., South River
He defended his his heavyweight title with a 2-1 win in overtime at the Maryland state tournament.
Eric Liau, 106-pounder, So., Wootton
He topped off an undefeated season with Montgomery County and state title wins.
Kevin Makosy, 195-pounder, Sr., Urbana
The two-time Maryland state champion lost just one bout in his final high school season.
Thomas Mukai, 220-pounder, Sr., Robinson
The three-time Virginia state champion scored top finishes at the Elite opener and Escape the Rock. He will wrestle at Brown.
Brecan Saul, 132-pounder, Sr., Tuscarora
He won a title at the Virginia Class 5 tournament, becoming Tuscarora’s first state champion.
T.J. Stewart, 160-pounder, Fr., St. John’s
He had a stellar freshman campaign, placing third at the National Prep wrestling tournament and being crowned a WCAC champion.
Billy Turner, 152-pounder, Sr., Gonzaga
After suffering a concussion midway through the season, he returned to form and won Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. city titles.
Brandon Wittenberg, 126-pounder, Sr., Battlefield
He won his fourth state title to become the second four-time champion in Bobcats history. He will wrestle at Virginia Tech.
Coach of the Year
Rob Whittles, Springbrook
He led the Blue Devils to their first state dual meet championship in Maryland 4A after a 25-1 dual meet season. The sixth-year coach built the program from having just four wrestlers with experience when he took over in 2012. Under his guidance, Springbrook has a combined dual meet record of 81-13 over the past four years.
Second team
Kate Borkowski, 106-pounder, Fr., Sidwell
Alex Carbonell, 120-pounder, Sr., Poolesville
Seth Ellsmore, 285-pounder, Sr., Woodbridge
Garrett Fisk, 152-pounder, Sr., Spalding
Samuel Gerard, 106-pounder, Fr., Robinson
Kyonte Hamilton, 220-pounder, So., Georgetown Prep
Luke Kowalski, 113-pounder, Sr., St. John’s
Gabriel Mendelson, 195-pounder, Sr., West Springfield
Syed Moaz, 138-pounder, Sr., Potomac
Chris Sanchez, 145-pounder, Sr., Sherwood
Drew Sotka, 170-pounder, Jr., Glenelg
Honorable mention
Sam Alsheimer, 195-pounder, Sr., Glenelg
Brown Anglin, 195-pounder, Jr., Potomac
Sahid Antar, 160-pounder, Sr., Springbrook
Elijah Baisden, 220-pounder, Sr., Damascus
Joseph Bannister-Pesce, 220-pounder Sr., Huntingtown
Jacob Bernstein, 138-pounder, Sr., Walter Johnson
Austin Brown, 182-pounder, Jr., Bullis
Christian Bryant, 285-pounder, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt
Garrett Cashion, 120-pounder, Sr., Wilson
Rick Couch, 138-pounder, Sr., Spalding
Trevor Crowley, 160-pounder, Sr., Leonardtown
Evan Eldridge, 120-pounder, Fr., Ryken
Jose Echeona, 138-pounder, Sr., Quince Orchard
Michael Emerick, 132-pounder, So., Damascus
Joe Fisk, 132-pounder, Fr., Spalding
Michael Garlington, 138-pounder, Sr., Broadneck
Brian Gordon, 145-pounder, Fr., South County
Eli Guttentag, 132-pounder, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase
Wafeeq Iqbal, 120-pounder, Sr., Magruder
Pierre Jean, 106-pounder Jr., Springbrook
Xavier Kresslein 170-pounder, Jr., Poolesville
Carter Levin, 126-pounder, Sr., Freedom South Riding
Jason Liau, 113-pounder, So., Wootton
Greg Manternach, Sr., 195-pounder, Rock Ridge
Max Meyer, 220-pounder, Jr., Episcopal
Avery Miller, 170-pounder, Sr., Good Counsel
Joshua Mix, 120-pounder, Sr., Paul VI
Joseph Murray, 182-pounder, Jr., Lake Braddock
Joseph Murray, 195-pounder, Sr., Huntingtown
Aimrick Nya, 285-pounder, Sr., Springbrook
David Panda, 113-pounder, Jr., Atholton
Matthew Park, 152-pounder, Jr., Robinson
Trey Passmore, 170-pounder, Sr., Herndon
Josh Pence, 120-pounder, So., Robinson
John Podsednik, 170-pounder, Sr., Leonardtown
Brady Pruett, 106-pounder, Fr., Spalding
Loranzo Rajaonarivelo, 160-pounder, Sr., Wakefield
Siavash Sarvestani, 126-pounder, Jr., Northwest
Sam Smirnoff, 145-pounder, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken
Austin Smith, 195-pounder, Sr., Paint Branch
Ryan Smith, 220-pounder, Sr., Gonzaga
William Smith, 195-pounder, Sr., Episcopal
Jared Thomas, 138-pounder, Sr., Glenelg
Caleb Tomlin, 220-pounder, Jr., Bullis
Sean Vosburgh, 120-pounder, Jr., Leonardtown
— Text by Madeline Rundlett