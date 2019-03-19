

Centennial senior Jason Kraisser is the 2019 All-Met Wrestler of the Year. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

The following student-athletes have been selected to The Washington Post’s 2019 Winter All-Met team for wrestling.

Wrestler of the Year

Jason Kraisser, 152-pounder, Sr., Centennial

Kraisser joined elite company in his final match, becoming the eighth Maryland public school wrestler to win four state titles, capping a 156-4 career. He dominated all season, going undefeated in 40 bouts and winning his second consecutive Mount Mat Madness title. He will compete for Campbell University, where his brothers Austin and Nathan also have wrestled.

First team

Sean Billups, 170-pounder, Sr., Atholton

The two-time Howard County champion finished his high school career with his first Maryland state title over defending champion John Podsednik.

Jonathan Birchmeier, 285-pounder, Sr., Broad Run

He won his fourth Virginia state title with a 23-second fall and earned top finishes at Battle at the Bridge and the Pioneer Challenge. He will wrestle at the Naval Academy.

Earl Blake, 132-pounder, Sr., Linganore

He went undefeated through 45 matches on his way to his third state title at the Maryland 4A/3A championships.

Jack Creamer, 113-pounder, Jr., Dominion

He won his second consecutive Virginia state title at the Class 4 tournament and stayed undefeated through 44 matches.

Beau Curtis, 132-pounds, Sr., Battlefield

A three-time place winner at states, he finally won his first title at the Virginia Class 6 championships as a senior. Curtis earned his 100th career win and finished with a 33-5 record this season.

Timothy Furgeson, 182-pounder, Jr., Damascus

He went undefeated in 45 matches to help Damascus secure its seventh consecutive Maryland state title and won his first individual title.

Axel Giron, 126-pounder, Sr., Landon

He is a two-time Interstate Athletic Conference champion and placed fourth at the Maryland Independent Schools tournament. He graduates as Landon’s winningest wrestler with a career record of 168-26.

Ka’Ron Lewis, 285-pounder, Sr., South River

He defended his his heavyweight title with a 2-1 win in overtime at the Maryland state tournament.

Eric Liau, 106-pounder, So., Wootton

He topped off an undefeated season with Montgomery County and state title wins.

Kevin Makosy, 195-pounder, Sr., Urbana

The two-time Maryland state champion lost just one bout in his final high school season.

Thomas Mukai, 220-pounder, Sr., Robinson

The three-time Virginia state champion scored top finishes at the Elite opener and Escape the Rock. He will wrestle at Brown.

Brecan Saul, 132-pounder, Sr., Tuscarora

He won a title at the Virginia Class 5 tournament, becoming Tuscarora’s first state champion.

T.J. Stewart, 160-pounder, Fr., St. John’s

He had a stellar freshman campaign, placing third at the National Prep wrestling tournament and being crowned a WCAC champion.

Billy Turner, 152-pounder, Sr., Gonzaga

After suffering a concussion midway through the season, he returned to form and won Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and D.C. city titles.

Brandon Wittenberg, 126-pounder, Sr., Battlefield

He won his fourth state title to become the second four-time champion in Bobcats history. He will wrestle at Virginia Tech.

Coach of the Year

Rob Whittles, Springbrook

He led the Blue Devils to their first state dual meet championship in Maryland 4A after a 25-1 dual meet season. The sixth-year coach built the program from having just four wrestlers with experience when he took over in 2012. Under his guidance, Springbrook has a combined dual meet record of 81-13 over the past four years.

Second team

Kate Borkowski, 106-pounder, Fr., Sidwell

Alex Carbonell, 120-pounder, Sr., Poolesville

Seth Ellsmore, 285-pounder, Sr., Woodbridge

Garrett Fisk, 152-pounder, Sr., Spalding

Samuel Gerard, 106-pounder, Fr., Robinson

Kyonte Hamilton, 220-pounder, So., Georgetown Prep

Luke Kowalski, 113-pounder, Sr., St. John’s

Gabriel Mendelson, 195-pounder, Sr., West Springfield

Syed Moaz, 138-pounder, Sr., Potomac

Chris Sanchez, 145-pounder, Sr., Sherwood

Drew Sotka, 170-pounder, Jr., Glenelg

Honorable mention

Sam Alsheimer, 195-pounder, Sr., Glenelg

Brown Anglin, 195-pounder, Jr., Potomac

Sahid Antar, 160-pounder, Sr., Springbrook

Elijah Baisden, 220-pounder, Sr., Damascus

Joseph Bannister-Pesce, 220-pounder Sr., Huntingtown

Jacob Bernstein, 138-pounder, Sr., Walter Johnson

Austin Brown, 182-pounder, Jr., Bullis

Christian Bryant, 285-pounder, Sr., Eleanor Roosevelt

Garrett Cashion, 120-pounder, Sr., Wilson

Rick Couch, 138-pounder, Sr., Spalding

Trevor Crowley, 160-pounder, Sr., Leonardtown

Evan Eldridge, 120-pounder, Fr., Ryken

Jose Echeona, 138-pounder, Sr., Quince Orchard

Michael Emerick, 132-pounder, So., Damascus

Joe Fisk, 132-pounder, Fr., Spalding

Michael Garlington, 138-pounder, Sr., Broadneck

Brian Gordon, 145-pounder, Fr., South County

Eli Guttentag, 132-pounder, Sr., Bethesda-Chevy Chase

Wafeeq Iqbal, 120-pounder, Sr., Magruder

Pierre Jean, 106-pounder Jr., Springbrook

Xavier Kresslein 170-pounder, Jr., Poolesville

Carter Levin, 126-pounder, Sr., Freedom South Riding

Jason Liau, 113-pounder, So., Wootton

Greg Manternach, Sr., 195-pounder, Rock Ridge

Max Meyer, 220-pounder, Jr., Episcopal

Avery Miller, 170-pounder, Sr., Good Counsel

Joshua Mix, 120-pounder, Sr., Paul VI

Joseph Murray, 182-pounder, Jr., Lake Braddock

Joseph Murray, 195-pounder, Sr., Huntingtown

Aimrick Nya, 285-pounder, Sr., Springbrook

David Panda, 113-pounder, Jr., Atholton

Matthew Park, 152-pounder, Jr., Robinson

Trey Passmore, 170-pounder, Sr., Herndon

Josh Pence, 120-pounder, So., Robinson

John Podsednik, 170-pounder, Sr., Leonardtown

Brady Pruett, 106-pounder, Fr., Spalding

Loranzo Rajaonarivelo, 160-pounder, Sr., Wakefield

Siavash Sarvestani, 126-pounder, Jr., Northwest

Sam Smirnoff, 145-pounder, Jr., St. Mary’s Ryken

Austin Smith, 195-pounder, Sr., Paint Branch

Ryan Smith, 220-pounder, Sr., Gonzaga

William Smith, 195-pounder, Sr., Episcopal

Jared Thomas, 138-pounder, Sr., Glenelg

Caleb Tomlin, 220-pounder, Jr., Bullis

Sean Vosburgh, 120-pounder, Jr., Leonardtown

— Text by Madeline Rundlett