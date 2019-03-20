

Over eight seasons in Green Bay, Randall Cobb had 470 catches for 5,524 yards and 41 touchdowns. (Peter Joneleit/AP)

Having seen Cole Beasley head to the land of lake-effect snow last week, when the veteran wide receiver signed with the Buffalo Bills in free agency, the Dallas Cowboys decided to raid the frozen tundra of Green Bay. The Cowboys added former Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, who should give his new team valuable versatility and experience.

Cobb, 28, agreed Tuesday to a one-year contract with Dallas, reportedly a $5 million deal that could pay him another half-million in incentives. He spent the first eight years of his NFL career in Green Bay, where the former college quarterback at Kentucky developed into a dangerous receiving threat, particularly with his ability to run after the catch.

In Dallas, Cobb will be relied upon to help replace Beasley’s contributions as the team’s primary slot receiver, but the Cowboys also will have Tavon Austin, recently brought back on a one-year deal, and Allen Hurns, who is expected to recover from a gruesome ankle injury he suffered in the playoffs, available to fill that role.

Cobb has shown that he can also play on the outside and as a running back in certain packages. When the Cowboys go to three-WR sets, he figures to move into the slot, complementing the team’s well-regarded pair of outside receivers, Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Cobb hit free agency after completing a four-year, $40 million contract he signed in 2015 with the Packers, who likely deemed him expendable this offseason after adding a number of wide receivers in recent drafts. He was given that deal after reaching career highs in 2014 with 91 catches for 1,287 yards and 12 touchdowns, and his numbers have dropped sharply since that season.

While dealing with hamstring woes and a concussion last year, Cobb played in just nine games, recording 38 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns. Before a Week 17 game against the Lions, Cobb shared an emotional moment with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and after the game he acknowledged they were feeling the “uncertainty” of his situation, “not knowing what the future holds.”

“I’ve enjoyed being here. I’ve enjoyed playing with him,” Cobb said at the time. “So, we just had a moment together.”

“When he’s healthy and playing for us, our offense is a lot different,” Rodgers had said of Cobb before the season. “When he’s out there, he’s a tough guy to cover. He’s done a number of things for us over the years and he’s relatively young. He’s a great friend of mine.”

Damn. This pre-game shot from @evansiegle is a gut punch. pic.twitter.com/bEf60LF4HZ — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) December 30, 2018

Some of Beasley’s production on underneath and over-the-middle routes could also be replaced by tight end Jason Witten, who returned to the Cowboys after spending last season as an analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” Witten, whose work in the TV booth was widely criticized, said last month, “The fire inside of me to compete and play this game is just burning too strong.”

Without an abundance of salary-cap space with which to work, the Cowboys have been relatively quiet thus far in free agency, but the team was reported Tuesday to have hosted a couple of the bigger names available: pass-rusher Robert Quinn and safety Eric Berry. Quinn has been made available for trade by the Miami Dolphins, per reports, while Berry was released last month by the Kansas City Chiefs.

In signing Cobb, the Cowboys acquire a player who performed well against them, going 4-1 vs. Dallas in both regular season and playoff contests. In his two postseason outings against Dallas, both Packers wins, Cobb accumulated 15 catches on 19 targets for 178 yards.

