Texas Tech's Davide Moretti has been shooting the lights out of late. (John Weast/Getty Images)

It happens every year, and is one of the reasons the NCAA tournament is so great: Some obscure player from a team you perhaps have never heard of carries his team on his back into the upper reaches of the bracket, becoming a nationally known name for at least a couple of weeks.

Here are a few players who could fit that bill starting Thursday, depending on if their teams can make some noise.

Davide Moretti, Texas Tech

The sophomore guard from Italy has missed all of six free throws all season, is shooting 47.8 percent from three-point range and compiled an offensive rating of 131.2, which ranked 10th nationally as compiled by stats guru Ken Pomeroy. He’s one of only 17 players in NCAA history to shoot better than 50 percent overall from the field, 50 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the foul line during conference play in a single season (minimum 100 field goal attempts). Sure, Moretti was named to the all-Big 12 third team — it may be a stretch to call a lauded power-conference player a “sleeper” — but he’s an offensive standout from a team known more for its defense and has made 26 of his last 42 three-point attempts (61.9 percent). That’s the kind of shooting that can propel teams to good things in March, when guard play can take on outsize importance.

Scottie James, Liberty

The Flames’ junior forward gained a bit of infamy during the Atlantic Sun tournament final on March 10 because of this rather preposterous flop:

FLOP. Liberty trying to flop their way into the tourney. pic.twitter.com/EsrEMXyyKA — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) March 10, 2019

But let’s not hold that against him too much. James also is averaging a team-high 13.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, and his 68.2 percent effective field goal percentage (which takes into account the added value of three-pointers) ranks seventh nationally. James also pulled down 15.6 percent of Liberty’s possible offensive rebounds, which ranked ninth nationally, and 27.6 percent of its possible defensive rebounds, ranking 23rd.

Vasa Pusica, Northeastern

The Huskies are all about the three-pointer, and the Serbian point guard at the center of it all, averaging 4.2 assists per game and shooting 40.1 percent from behind the arc. He also spent his one year of U.S. high school at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., a little more than two hours to the southwest of the University of Kansas, which he and Northeastern play Thursday afternoon. He didn’t get a sniff from the Jayhawks and now will get a chance to take them down.

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky

The 6-8 senior led the Norse in both scoring and rebounding and also was second on the team in assists, earning Horizon League first-team honors for the third straight season and being named the conference’s player of the year. He also shoots 40.9 percent from three-point range, and his long-range shot with 1.6 seconds left saved Northern Kentucky in their Horizon League tournament semifinal win over Oakland.

Jonathan Galloway, UC Irvine

Opponents shot just 40.6 percent from two-point range against the Anteaters (the lowest mark in the nation) and averaged only 63.3 points per game (which ranked 20th). At the heart of Irvine’s stinginess is Galloway, a 6-10 graduate student who was named Big West defensive player of the year for a record third straight season. The Anteaters don’t get a whole lot of scoring from Galloway (seven points per game), but he’s the program’s all-time leading rebounder.

