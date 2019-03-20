

“I’m mentally hungry," said Johnny Manziel, shown last year in Montreal. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press/AP)

When he was beating Alabama and winning the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M, Manziel exuded confidence, if not outright cockiness. However, the quarterback’s professional career has not gone at all as planned, and he found himself Tuesday being introduced as the latest player looking to keep things going in the Alliance of American Football.

If that tumble — including being released after just two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and, more recently, getting booted from the Canadian Football League — diminished Manziel’s belief in himself, he didn’t show it during the introductory news conference with his new team, the Memphis Express.

“My confidence level is high,” Manziel, 26, said (via the Associated Press). “I believe I still have a unique skill set and still have the ability to play at any level anywhere.”

Manziel could have been playing closer to home in San Antonio, where the AAF’s Commanders held his territorial rights, but after he signed last week with the fledgling league, that team passed on him. Commanders General Manager Daryl Johnston, a former NFL player, pointed to his efforts in “developing the chemistry and culture of this organization” and said in a statement (via the Houston Chronicle) that there were “foundational experiences from my career as a player and as a broadcaster that I would not deviate from.”

Express executives claimed, though, that they were delighted to have Manziel aboard. “Him coming to Memphis will create a lot of buzz and create opportunities for us as an organization,” team president Kosha Irby said (via the Memphis Commercial Appeal). “And it’s an opportunity for him as a player and the coaches that get to teach and mentor him. Hopefully we can all take advantage.”

"I'm very excited to be here."



Watch Johnny Manziel's introductory press conference.



🎥 | #AllAboard pic.twitter.com/spHHgfjgzY — Memphis Express (@aafexpress) March 19, 2019

The arrival of Manziel is certainly an opportunity for the AAF to revive some interest that may have started to flag following a successful opening week in February. According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Daily, viewership for the league on NFL Network telecasts has been “trending in [the] wrong direction.”

The Express, in particular, could sorely use some help on the field as well as with its marketing, given that the 1-5 club has the worst record in the league. Memphis started the season with former Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg as its starter, but he was benched in favor of former Titan Zach Mettenberger, who proceeded to get injured, and the team is last in the eight-team league in passing and overall yards per game.

The fact that there are just four games left in the AAF’s regular season could provide the Express with all the more reason to hurry Manziel onto the field, at least in a limited capacity.

“I think you can give him some things he can execute at a good level,” Memphis General Manager Will Lewis said Monday of Manziel (via the Commercial Appeal). “But you don’t want to throw him out there before he is ready just because people want to see him. I think there was some of that in Canada. So you want to make sure he’s prepared and set up for success.”

Lewis was referring to Manziel’s underwhelming performance last year with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, for whom he completed 64 percent of his passes for 1,290 yards, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight appearances. More potentially concerning were the still-mysterious circumstances of his departure from the league, which effectively banned him in February for having “contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play.”

Manziel had been attempting a comeback in Canada after being cut in Cleveland amid reports of irresponsible behavior. He then appeared to be throwing his football career away in favor of full-time partying, and he also incurred troubling legal issues, but Manziel eventually began an effort to put his life and athletic career back on track.

“I guess I’ve just changed the way I used to live life,” he said Tuesday. “I got immersed and lost in a bunch of things that only gave me temporary happiness. [Then] I started focusing on things I really care about: family, football, trying to better my life and have a routine that makes things work, and not one that makes things break, like they did a couple years ago.”

"The only thing Johnny has to do is just be himself,” Express Coach Mike Singletary said. “I’ve talked to some of the coaches he’s played for, and I know he can play. I know he is still very talented.

"It’s just a matter of all the other things coming at him right now — gelling with the guys and the coaches, and the whole nine yards. I’m excited to see that.”

"I’m excited to get back to the basics of football."



New addition Johnny Manziel arrives in Memphis for his first practice with the Express.



📰 | https://t.co/heLUINpEh2 pic.twitter.com/HenuqTPVAt — Memphis Express (@aafexpress) March 18, 2019

“Me and Coach [Singletary] getting a chance to sit and talk for 20 or 30 minutes just proved this situation is different,” said Manziel, who agreed to the three-year, $250,000 contract all AAF players get, regardless of position or résumé. “In my eyes and in my mind, I’m here for a reason. "

Manziel added that he “absolutely” wants to return to the NFL, but he described the Express as “a great fit” for him. “I’m mentally hungry,” he said.

“We’re a league of opportunity, so we’re looking for players in need of opportunity and giving them a path back to the NFL,” AAF co-founder and CEO Charlie Ebersol said Monday. “Johnny is the epitome of a generational player who has had his struggles, both personal on and off the field. We think there’s an opportunity in a league like ours.”

Read more from The Post:

Cowboys bolster receiving corps with ex-Packer Randall Cobb

Robert Kraft offered plea deal in prostitution solicitation case

The idea that Eli Manning is ‘overpaid and can’t play’ is a ‘crock,’ says Giants GM

NCAA tournament cheat sheet: Bracket tips, upsets and more