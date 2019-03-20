High school basketball season is over and March Madness has arrived, but that doesn’t meant you have to stop rooting for your favorite D.C.-area high school basketball team. There are plenty of former local standouts that are dancing this season, in both the men’s and the women’s brackets. Here’s a breakdown of who to watch for this March, followed by a complete list of players.
BY THE NUMBERS
18: Local players in the men’s bracket.
33: Local players in the women’s bracket.
3: Players on a No. 1 seed. They’re all in the women’s bracket. Riverdale Baptist’s Chloe Jackson plays for Baylor, fellow Crusader Zion Campbell is on Mississippi State and former Paul VI standout Mikayla Vaughn is on Notre Dame.
13: Local players suiting up for a school located in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.
[2019 NCAA tournament: The perfect bracket to win your March Madness pool]
2,838: Miles on the drive from Marta Sniezek’s high school (National Cathedral) and college (Stanford). Of all the local products in this year’s tournament, she’s the farthest from home.
5: Local players on the Towson women’s team. That’s the most in one program among this group of tournament competitors, followed by the Maryland men and Bethune Cookman women, with four each. The Princeton women’s team has three.
3: Number of former All-Met Players of the Year that made this year’s tournament. Maryland men’s Anthony Cowan, Maryland women’s Kaila Charles and Baylor women’s Chloe Jackson earned the top prize in high school and will lead their teams into the postseason.
13: Members of the class of 2018 playing in the tournament. There are five freshmen on the men’s side and eight in the women’s bracket.
2: Most men’s tournament players produced by one high school. DeMatha, Georgetown Prep, Paul VI, Potomac (Md.) and St. John’s each have two representatives.
7: Women’s tournament players produced by Riverdale Baptist. The Upper Marlboro powerhouse leads this category by a large margin. Paul VI follows with three.
Here’s a complete list of players, broken down by high school:
MEN’S BRACKET
Archbishop Carroll
NC Central freshman Nicolas Fennell
DeMatha
NC Central sophomore Reggie Gardner Jr.
Nevada senior Corey Henson
Friendship Collegiate
Temple junior Alani Moore II
Georgetown Prep
Maryland junior Travis Valmon
Old Dominion sophomore Loren Brill
Glenelg Country
St. Louis sophomore Joshua Hightower
Maret
Iowa sophomore Luka Garza
Paul VI
Syracuse senior Frank Howard
Villanova freshman Brandon Slater
Potomac (Md.)
Murray State senior Anthony Smith
St. Louis senior Dion Wiley
Potomac (Va.)
Nevada senior Trey Porter
River Hill
Wisconsin senior Charles Thomas IV
Sidwell Friends
Villanova freshman Saddiq Bey
St. John’s
Maryland junior Anthony Cowan
Maryland sophomore Reese Mona
Wilson
Maryland freshman Ricky Lindo Jr.
WOMEN’S BRACKET
Annapolis Area Christian
Kentucky senior Taylor Murray
Eleanor Roosevelt
Central Florida junior Tolulope Omokore
Elizabeth Seton
Syracuse senior Raven Fox
Episcopal
Princeton freshman Lexi Weger
Georgetown Visitation
Maine sophomore Maeve Carroll
Good Counsel
Towson junior Mariah Gray
KIPP
Bethune Cookman senior Ashani Hunt
Largo
Bethune Cookman freshman Tania White
Long Reach
Bethune Cookman freshman Kiana Williams
Loudoun County
Robert Morris freshman Natalie Villaflor
McLean
Towson senior Maia Lee
Meade
Radford senior Alexis Jackson
National Cathedral
Princeton junior Bella Alaria
Stanford senior Marta Sniezek
National Christian
Miami sophomore Mykea Gray
Bethune Cookman sophomore Amani Ball
Paint Branch
Radford freshman Amele Ngwafang
Paul VI
Notre Dame sophomore Mikayla Vaughn
Tennessee freshman Mimi Collins
Towson sophomore Rayna Barbour
Riverdale Baptist
Baylor senior Chloe Jackson
Iowa State junior Nia Washington
Maryland junior Kaila Charles
Maryland freshman Shakira Austin
Miami senior Khaila Prather
Mississippi State junior Zion Campbell
Towson sophomore Jalynn Holmes
South Lakes
Mercer freshman Tia Benvenuti
St. John’s
Michigan junior Kayla Robbins
Stonewall Jackson
Princeton senior Sydney Jordan
Robert Morris sophomore Megan Callahan
Watkins Mill
Towson senior Danielle Durjan
Woodbridge
Bucknell senior Meagan Mikkelsen