

Before she played for top-seeded Notre Dame, Mikayla Vaughn (30) starred for Paul VI. (Robert Franklin)

High school basketball season is over and March Madness has arrived, but that doesn’t meant you have to stop rooting for your favorite D.C.-area high school basketball team. There are plenty of former local standouts that are dancing this season, in both the men’s and the women’s brackets. Here’s a breakdown of who to watch for this March, followed by a complete list of players.

BY THE NUMBERS

18: Local players in the men’s bracket.

33: Local players in the women’s bracket.

3: Players on a No. 1 seed. They’re all in the women’s bracket. Riverdale Baptist’s Chloe Jackson plays for Baylor, fellow Crusader Zion Campbell is on Mississippi State and former Paul VI standout Mikayla Vaughn is on Notre Dame.

13: Local players suiting up for a school located in D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

2,838: Miles on the drive from Marta Sniezek’s high school (National Cathedral) and college (Stanford). Of all the local products in this year’s tournament, she’s the farthest from home.

5: Local players on the Towson women’s team. That’s the most in one program among this group of tournament competitors, followed by the Maryland men and Bethune Cookman women, with four each. The Princeton women’s team has three.

3: Number of former All-Met Players of the Year that made this year’s tournament. Maryland men’s Anthony Cowan, Maryland women’s Kaila Charles and Baylor women’s Chloe Jackson earned the top prize in high school and will lead their teams into the postseason.

13: Members of the class of 2018 playing in the tournament. There are five freshmen on the men’s side and eight in the women’s bracket.

2: Most men’s tournament players produced by one high school. DeMatha, Georgetown Prep, Paul VI, Potomac (Md.) and St. John’s each have two representatives.

7: Women’s tournament players produced by Riverdale Baptist. The Upper Marlboro powerhouse leads this category by a large margin. Paul VI follows with three.

Here’s a complete list of players, broken down by high school:

MEN’S BRACKET

Archbishop Carroll

NC Central freshman Nicolas Fennell

DeMatha

NC Central sophomore Reggie Gardner Jr.

Nevada senior Corey Henson

Friendship Collegiate

Temple junior Alani Moore II

Georgetown Prep

Maryland junior Travis Valmon

Old Dominion sophomore Loren Brill

Glenelg Country

St. Louis sophomore Joshua Hightower

Maret

Iowa sophomore Luka Garza

Paul VI

Syracuse senior Frank Howard

Villanova freshman Brandon Slater

Potomac (Md.)

Murray State senior Anthony Smith

St. Louis senior Dion Wiley

Potomac (Va.)

Nevada senior Trey Porter

River Hill

Wisconsin senior Charles Thomas IV

Sidwell Friends

Villanova freshman Saddiq Bey



Saddiq Bey, who starred in high school for Sidwell Friends, has played a key role for Villanova as a freshman. (Elsa/Getty Images)

St. John’s

Maryland junior Anthony Cowan

Maryland sophomore Reese Mona

Wilson

Maryland freshman Ricky Lindo Jr.

WOMEN’S BRACKET

Annapolis Area Christian

Kentucky senior Taylor Murray

Eleanor Roosevelt

Central Florida junior Tolulope Omokore

Elizabeth Seton

Syracuse senior Raven Fox

Episcopal

Princeton freshman Lexi Weger

Georgetown Visitation

Maine sophomore Maeve Carroll

Good Counsel

Towson junior Mariah Gray

KIPP

Bethune Cookman senior Ashani Hunt

Largo

Bethune Cookman freshman Tania White

Long Reach

Bethune Cookman freshman Kiana Williams

Loudoun County

Robert Morris freshman Natalie Villaflor

McLean

Towson senior Maia Lee

Meade

Radford senior Alexis Jackson

National Cathedral

Princeton junior Bella Alaria

Stanford senior Marta Sniezek

National Christian

Miami sophomore Mykea Gray

Bethune Cookman sophomore Amani Ball

Paint Branch

Radford freshman Amele Ngwafang

Paul VI

Notre Dame sophomore Mikayla Vaughn

Tennessee freshman Mimi Collins

Towson sophomore Rayna Barbour

Riverdale Baptist

Baylor senior Chloe Jackson

Iowa State junior Nia Washington

Maryland junior Kaila Charles

Maryland freshman Shakira Austin

Miami senior Khaila Prather

Mississippi State junior Zion Campbell

Towson sophomore Jalynn Holmes

South Lakes

Mercer freshman Tia Benvenuti

St. John’s

Michigan junior Kayla Robbins

Stonewall Jackson

Princeton senior Sydney Jordan

Robert Morris sophomore Megan Callahan

Watkins Mill

Towson senior Danielle Durjan

Woodbridge

Bucknell senior Meagan Mikkelsen