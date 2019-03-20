

Anthony Rendon didn't get the offer he was looking for from the Nationals. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Washington Nationals’ latest efforts to extend Anthony Rendon led to an offer in late February, according to people with knowledge of the negotiations, right around when Nolan Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million extension with the Colorado Rockies. The offer, terms of which were not immediately disclosed, was not what Rendon and his representation were seeking.

The offer was first reported by NBC Sports Washington, who learned of the latest developments from Rendon. The 28-year-old third baseman has been one of the best at his position in recent years, and the Nationals have repeatedly expressed in keeping Rendon well beyond 2019. He will be a free agent after the coming season if an extension is not agreed upon before then. Rendon noted that negotiations have “come to a halt lately,” to NBC Sports Washington, but added that talks will continue. A person familiar with the negotiations said Wednesday that they expect more discussions now and into the regular season, which begins for the Nationals on March 28.

This comes as some premier third basemen are setting their futures ahead of free agency. Arenado, 27 and widely considered the league’s top third baseman, may have set a new bar with an average annual value of $32.5 million. Alex Bregman, 24 and another MVP-caliber third baseman, agreed to a six-year, $100 million extension with the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. Arenado’s deal accounts for his final year of arbitration eligibility and the following five season. Bregman’s extension will kick in in 2020, cover his three years of arbitration eligibility and the first two seasons he would have been a free agent.

There is a belief that a slow labor market, across the last two winters, has led prominent players to seek extensions instead of free agency. Manny Machado did not sign with the San Diego Padres until Feb. 20 and Bryce Harper joined the Philadelphia Phillies on the final day of that month. Many other players had trouble finding teams or fair market offers this winter. Starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and reliever Craig Kimbrel are still available as Opening Day nears.

Rendon has appeared open to an extension with the Nationals, the only organization he has ever played for, even if agent Scott Boras has a history of bringing clients to the open market. Rendon pushed back on that in February, saying he pays Boras and not the other way around, indicating that he will not follow any past trends. There is also a proximate example of a Boras client reaching an extension before free agency. Starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, Rendon’s teammate with Washington, signed a seven-year, $175 million extension in May of 2016. He would have become a free agent in about six months.

“I work for Anthony,” Boras said in a phone interview on Feb. 21. “He makes all the decisions and has directed me to listen and work with the Nationals regarding any contract discussions they choose to advance.”

While some players may not want to discuss contracts in-season, that wouldn’t bother Rendon. He wants to be heavily involved in the process and is open to talking with the Nationals throughout the coming months. They are the only team who can negotiate with him at the moment — and it will remain that way until after the next World Series — so there is a lot of time to maximize that exclusivity.

But that doesn’t mean there isn’t urgency for the Nationals. They have made one offer, they see other teams locking up their star third basemen, and they know Rendon is an even more important piece in the post-Bryce Harper era. He is a middle-of-the-order hitter, with an OPS over .900 in the last two seasons, and a great fielder at one of baseball’s most valuable positions. They don’t want to let that get away.

“I’ll talk to Anthony about being here for as long as he wants to talk about it,” General Manager Mike Rizzo said on March 13.

