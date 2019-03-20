

March Madness is here. (Matt Slocum, File)

The NCAA tournament tips off in full on Thursday, which means time’s a-wasting to get those brackets filled out. As a service to you, the reader, we thought it would be a good ideal to compile predictions from across the college basketball universe. Hopefully it helps and doesn’t send you down a rabbit hole of indecision.

Post mathmagician Neil Greenberg's annual "perfect bracket" has Michigan State, Texas Tech, Tennessee and North Carolina reaching the Final Four, with Michigan State beating North Carolina for the title. Georgia State, UC Irvine, Saint Mary's, Iowa, Murray State and Florida are Greenberg's first-round upset picks.

Greenberg has more on those lower-seeded teams that could surprise some people on Thursday and Friday.

Post editor Mike Hume notes that almost every recent national champion has fit a certain statistical profile. Virginia, Gonzaga, Duke and Michigan State are the teams to watch this year.

More from Hume, this time on the higher-seeded teams that could be making an early exit (we're looking at you, Virginia, Tennessee and LSU).

Going beyond the brackets to pick first-round games against the spread? We're here to help.

Ken Pomeroy

The nation’s preeminent college basketball numbers guru offers NCAA tournament probabilities.

Pomeroy’s statistics say Virginia (20.5 percent chance), Gonzaga (15.4), Duke (13.9) and Michigan State (10.9) have the best chance of winning the national title, with North Carolina (8.7) having the best chance out of the Midwest region. The next three teams on Pomeroy’s list: Michigan (5.8), Kentucky (4.6) and Tennessee (3.6).

BPI

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index is meant to predict performance based on team accomplishment, opponent strength, pace of play and other factors.

The metric says Virginia (32.8 percent chance), Gonzaga (23.6), Duke (14.7) and Michigan State (7.1) have the best chance of winning the national title, followed by North Carolina (6.8), Kentucky (3.0), Michigan and Tennessee (both 2.2).

Jay Bilas

ESPN’s preeminent college basketball color commentator has Duke, Michigan, Virginia and North Carolina in the Final Four, with North Carolina beating Duke for the national title. Belmont and Oregon are notable early-round upset picks in Bilas’s fairly chalky bracket.

ESPN

Several other ESPN analysts made Final Four picks.

Jay Williams’s Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Kentucky, with Kentucky beating Duke for the national title.

Dick Vitale’s Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Kentucky, with Duke beating Tennessee for the national title.

Seth Greenberg’s Final Four: Duke, Texas Tech, Virginia and Kentucky, with Duke beating Kentucky for the national title.

Rece Davis’s Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee and North Carolina, with Duke beating North Carolina for the national title.

Seth Davis

Over at the Athletic (subscription required), Davis’s bracket has Duke, Gonzaga, Purdue and Kentucky reaching the Final Four, with Duke beating Kentucky for the national title.

Among Davis’s first-round upsets: Liberty over Mississippi State, New Mexico State over Auburn and UC Irvine over Kansas State.

Andy Katz

The longtime college basketball reporter gave a breakdown of his bracket for NCAA.com. He has Michigan State, Gonzaga, Tennessee and North Carolina in the Final Four, with Gonzaga beating Tennessee for the national title.

Katz’s first-round upsets include Liberty over Mississippi State, Yale over LSU and Murray State over Marquette.

CBS Sports

The crew from one of the networks that broadcasts the tournament weighs in with their picks.

Gary Parrish’s Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee, North Carolina, with Duke beating North Carolina for the title. First-round upsets: Murray State, Northeastern, Saint Mary’s, UC Irvine, Oregon.

Matt Norlander’s Final Four: Michigan State, Gonzaga, Virginia, North Carolina, with Virginia beating Gonzaga for the title. First-round upsets: Liberty, Murray State, New Mexico State, UC Irvine.

Jerry Palm’s Final Four: Duke, Gonzaga, Tennessee and Kentucky, with Duke beating Tennessee for the title. First-round upsets: Liberty, Murray State, New Mexico State.

Dennis Dodd’s Final Four: Michigan State, Gonzaga, Virginia and Kentucky, with Gonzaga beating Kentucky for the title. First-round upsets: Liberty, Yale, Murray State, New Mexico State, UC Irvine.

