

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins passes during the school's NFL Pro Day on Wednesday. (Paul Vernon)

The Washington Redskins are still looking for their quarterback of the future, and on Wednesday they showed just how much they might be interested in Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins. Coach Jay Gruden was at OSU’s pro day, presumably to watch Haskins, who is widely considered to be the second-best quarterback in the draft behind Oklahoma’s Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.

Haskins later told the NFL Network that he will visit Washington’s facility. He also plans to meet with the Raiders, Dolphins and Broncos — all of whom could potentially draft a quarterback. Haskins had a private meeting on Tuesday evening with the team he has been most-associated with in pre-draft speculation: the New York Giants.

Though Gruden said he is committed to starting the offseason with Colt McCoy as the team’s quarterback, and traded for Denver’s Case Keenum to compete with McCoy, the Redskins are concerned Alex Smith will never be able to play again after complications from the surgery to repair a broken leg last November. Team officials want to draft a quarterback, or possibly trade for a player like Arizona’s Josh Rosen, should the Cardinals use their No. 1 overall pick on Murray.

The quarterback they acquire would probably sit behind McCoy and Keenum for a season, much the way Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes spent a year learning before replacing Smith as the Chiefs’ starter.

Haskins is seen as the safest quarterback choice in the first round. He’s not a dazzling runner like Murray, and might not have the raw arm strength of Missouri’s Drew Lock, but he completed 70 percent of his passes in his one season as Ohio State’s starter, throwing for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns against just eight interceptions.

Many projections have Haskins going to the Giants with the sixth overall pick. There seems little chance he will fall to the Redskins, who choose 15th, especially with Oakland picking fourth, Denver 10th and Miami 13th. To be in position to draft Haskins, Washington likely will have to trade up, perhaps to one of the top five spots.