

Mariah Bell is accused of cutting a competitor while warming up during the ISU World Figure Skating Championships at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. (Andy Wong/Associated Press)

An American figure skater has been accused of deliberately kicking a South Korean during warm-ups at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships, triggering an investigation by the sport’s global governing body and an accusation of bullying.

Mariah Bell, 22, allegedly kicked 16-year-old Lim Eun-Soo, cutting her calf as the two were preparing for the women’s short program Wednesday night in Saitama, Japan. Korean officials told Agence France-Presse that they had formally complained about the incident with the International Skating Union. “At this stage, we can’t conclude Bell caused the injury on purpose,” a Korea Skating Union official said, adding that Lim’s parents also mentioned the incident to the ISU. “It is hard to tell just by watching the video footage of the incident.”

Both women train under Rafael Arutunian in Los Angeles and the All That Sports agency claimed that Bell had been “bullying Lim for months,” AFP reported. The sports agency that represents Lim said it believed the act was intentional because Bell collided with Lim from behind as she was skating close to the wall of the rink, away from the rest of the skaters. Lim, competing in her first senior worlds, was treated and competed in the event, scoring a personal-best 72.91 points and placing fifth, just ahead of Bell’s 71.26.

The incident divided fans on social media, with many users noting that Bell offered no apology afterward.

Ughhh i'm angry. 😠

Eunsoo deserves a public apology from Mariah Bell ASAP. https://t.co/FQksFggj7d — Avalanche 🐰🍏 #AlinaforWC2019. ❤ (@kanae_graham) March 20, 2019

“The problem with Mariah Bell was that she was skating too close to the edge and her blade stabbed into Eunsoo’s leg,” tweeted one fan.

I want to weigh in on the Mariah Bell/ Eunsoo Lim situation. I really don’t want this to be true. did she not learn anything from Tonya Hardin? is Mariah stupid enough to attack another opponent in plain sight and potentially injure herself in the process? I hope not — Alfonso Cuarón Updates (Claudia) (@thewaitisogre) March 21, 2019

Bell, who is from Long Beach, Calif., drew plenty of support, particularly because details have yet to emerge.

People stop harassing Mariah Bell on ig before all the facts getting cleared out. Those comments are just atrocious and show how vile humans can be. Wait for the official statements and then make your judgements. What if it turns out that Mariah is in fact innocent? — blue juniper (@Elias_Andvari) March 21, 2019

Another user noted the absurdity of intentionally injuring someone during a public practice before hundreds of fans while another pointed out that there seems to be no history between the two. “It was an accident. Eunsoo has only [said] nice things about Mariah and Vice Versa,” one user wrote. “And . . . Mariah Bell is a bully? LOL”

