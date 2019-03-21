

Michigan State and Tom Izzo start their NCAA tournament run Thursday against Bradley. (Kiichiro Sato/AP)

Your brackets are pristine, your team is off the bubble and this song is about to take up permanent residence in your head for the next three weeks.

Yes, it’s the first Thursday of the NCAA tournament — a good day, maybe the best day. Here’s what you need to know before settling in for 12-plus hours of college basketball.

Games of the day

• No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Minnesota, 12:15 p.m. Eastern (CBS): The Golden Gophers are coached by Richard Pitino. The Cardinals used to employ his father, Rick, until he was fired over his alleged role in the NCAA recruiting scandal. It’s quite the backstory.

• No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Northeastern, approx. 4 p.m. Eastern (TNT): The Huskies are one of the best shooting teams in the tournament and are a trendy underdog pick against the Jayhawks, who haven’t been seeded this low since 2006, when they lost in the first round as a No. 4 seed.

• No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 12 Murray State, approx. 4:30 p.m. Eastern (TBS): It’s a battle of dynamite scorers, as the Golden Eagles’ Markus Howard (25 points per game) battles the Racers’ Ja Morant (24.6 points per game).

Latest updates

The most recent news and highlights from the 2019 men’s NCAA tournament.

Syracuse guard Frank Howard suspended

Syracuse announced Wednesday an indefinite suspension for senior point guard Frank Howard. The Orange begin play Thursday against Baylor in Salt Lake City. Howard will be held out of the tournament “for an indefinite period of time,” Syracuse said, because of “a violation of athletic department policy.” Howard played well during the ACC tournament, scoring 28 points against Duke, but he also missed the start of the season with an ankle injury, so the eighth-seeded Orange at last has some inkling of life without Howard heading into Thursday night’s matchup with Baylor. (Read more)

PJ Washington out

Kentucky Coach John Calipari announced Thursday morning that forward PJ Washington, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, will miss the second-seeded Wildcats’ tournament opener against Abilene Christian with a sprained foot. The coach added that there was no fracture and that the team’s medical staff put Washington into a hard cast for precautionary reasons.

Washington suffered the injury in Kentucky’s SEC tournament loss to Tennessee on Saturday. It’s unclear what Thursday’s update means for his status should the Wildcats beat Abilene Christian, as expected.

Markus Howard good to go

The Marquette star appeared to hurt his left wrist in a Big East tournament loss to Seton Hall but told reporters Wednesday that it won’t be an issue. “I’ve been seeing our athletic trainer each and every day about it,” Howard said. “Taking really good precautions with it, so I’m ready to go and I’ll be perfectly fine for tomorrow.”

Will Wade’s absence

Third-seeded LSU will take the court against Yale without suspended coach Will Wade, who has become ensnared in a federal investigation into college basketball recruiting. (The FBI allegedly recorded cellphone conversations of him discussing an offer to current Tigers guard Javonte Smart, who will play Thursday). The Tigers have gone 1-1 under interim coach Tony Benford, who has previous head coaching experience at North Texas.

Upset alert

No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland: The 11-6 upset has become a thing in recent years, and the high-scoring, court-savvy Bruins could pose a problem for the Terrapins, who stumbled into the tournament, losing four of their final seven games.

No. 11 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 6 Villanova: The Gaels are good at stopping the thing the Wildcats do best — shoot three-pointers — but a defending national champion hasn’t lost in the first round since Connecticut in 2012. Villanova has won the national title two of the past three seasons.

No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida: The Seminoles are the 12th-tallest team in the land, according to Ken Pomeroy. The Catamounts are the 221st tallest, with a starting “center” — leading scorer Anthony Lamb — who stands just 6 feet 6. But Vermont will slow things down to a crawl in hopes of throwing off the Seminoles, who lost to Boston College and Pitt this season, two arguably worse teams than the Catamounts.

Schedule and results

Game times and TV information. All times Eastern.

Afternoon games:

No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 7 Louisville, noon, CBS

No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU, 12:30 p.m., truTV

No. 12 New Mexico St. vs. No. 5 Auburn, 1:20 p.m., TNT

No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Florida St., 1:50 p.m., TBS

No. 15 Bradley vs. No. 2 Michigan St., 2:30 p.m., CBS

No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland, 3 p.m., truTV

No. 13 Northeastern vs. No. 4 Kansas, 3:50 p.m., TNT

No. 12 Murray St. vs. No. 5 Marquette, 4:20 p.m., TBS

Evening games

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 7 Nevada, 6:45 p.m., TNT

No. 15 Abilene Christian vs. No. 2 Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBS

No. 11 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 6 Villanova, 7:15 p.m., TBS

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 7:15 p.m., truTV

No. 15 Montana vs. No. 2 Michigan, 9:15 p.m., TNT

No. 10 Seton Hall vs. No. 7 Wofford, 9:30 p.m., CBS

No. 14 Old Dominion vs. No. 3 Purdue, 9:45 p.m., TBS

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse, 9:55 p.m., truTV

Tournament news and notes

Maryland has not won a postseason game in three years

The Terps have lost four straight postseason games, three in the Big Ten tournament and a 2017 NCAA tournament opener. No one in the program needs to be reminded. But a loss to Belmont Thursday would raise the heat on Coach Mark Turgeon. (Read more)

Tom Izzo, nearing 50 NCAA tournament wins at Michigan State, remembers when he had none

If Izzo’s No. 2 seed Michigan State (28-6) can win two games in Des Moines, starting with No. 15 Bradley (20-14) on Thursday, his NCAA tournament win total would reach 50. He’s as much a part of the American March as St. Patrick’s Day or final bursts of cold. He’s part of the landscape, always somewhere on a bracket, 22 years running, having held down every seed from 1 to 10 except 8, having reached seven Final Fours from seeds Nos. 1, 2, 5 and 7. (Read more)

For Bill Self, Jim Boeheim and Mark Few, winning close games is no accident

Since 2002, Boeheim and Self have each won more than 100 games decided by five points or fewer, according to KenPom.com. Few trails just behind. All three enjoy winning percentages in close games of nearly 75 percent. (Read more)

