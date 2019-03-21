

Eric Ayala is double-teamed by Belmont's Seth Adelsperger, left, and Kevin McClain. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Maryland barely held off Belmont, 79-77, in the first round of the NCAA tournament Thursday. It was the Terps’ first postseason win since 2016, a streak that fueled criticism toward the program and Coach Mark Turgeon.

After Anthony Cowan Jr. missed a jumper with 29 seconds left in the game, Maryland gave Belmont the ball with the Terrapins leading by one. But Maryland’s Darryl Morsell made a steal that forced Belmont to send the Terps to the foul line with two seconds on the clock.

Morsell made one of two free throws, and Belmont’s attempt to win the game on the buzzer failed.

No. 6 seed Maryland (23-10) will advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament and face LSU (27-6) on Saturday in Jacksonville. The third-seeded Tigers fought off No. 14 Yale, 79-74, earlier in the day.

The Terps came into this game just off a demoralizing loss in the Big Ten tournament against a Nebraska team seeded 13th in the conference.

Thursday’s first half extended the malaise, and Maryland went into halftime trailing 40-34. But the team that returned from the locker room suddenly looked like it wasn’t quite ready for the season to end. The Terrapins hit shots, played excellent defense and opened the second half on a 14-0 run.

But after that stretch, Belmont continued to respond until the end of the game.

Morsell, who scored 18 points, made the defensive play and the free throw to seal the win, and his high school teammate Jalen Smith helped carry the Terps. Smith, the freshman forward from Baltimore, finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

Fernando recorded 14 points and 13 rebounds, and freshman Eric Ayala (12 points) also finished in double figures for Maryland.

Before Thursday, Belmont ranked second in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 87.2 points per game. In Jacksonville, the Terps had trouble containing Belmont’s Dylan Windler and Kevin McClain, the team’s two leading scorers. Windler led the Bruins (27-6) with 35 points and 11 rebounds and McClain scored 19.

Early in the second half, Smith lifted his arms and chest-bumped Fernando, who then headed to the foul line, hit a free throw and handed Maryland a lead. Eric Ayala then hit a three-pointer, extending Maryland’s lead to 10 and forced Belmont to take a timeout. The game swung into the Terrapins’ favor during these opening minutes after the break. Maryland made its first five shots of the half.

Belmont retook the lead with a three-pointer from Windler soon after, but Maryland responded with a 6-0 run, setting the tone for the back-and-forth end to the game.

In the first half, Maryland trailed by as many as 12 points, but the Terps went on a 9-0 run late in the half and eventually took a six-point deficit into the locker room.

Cowan struggled through the first 20 minutes. He hit just one of his nine shots and was 0 of 6 from three. Cowan didn’t hit a three until late in the second half, when he tied the game with 4:07 to go in the game on his ninth attempt from behind the arc.

Belmont arrived in Jacksonville after winning its play-in game Tuesday night against Temple in Dayton, Ohio. The Bruins didn’t arrive until around 4 a.m. Wednesday and at a news conference later that afternoon, center Nick Muszynski said he hadn’t watched film on Maryland yet.

But even with tired bodies and little time to prepare, the Bruins hung with the Terps through the entire game, before Maryland finally prevailed to grab the program’s long-awaited postseason win.

