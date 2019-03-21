

Syracuse's Frank Howard (23) scored 46 points over two ACC tournament games. (Jeremy Brevard/USA Today Sports)

Syracuse announced Wednesday an indefinite suspension for senior point guard Frank Howard. The Orange begin play Thursday in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament, with a first-round matchup against Baylor in Salt Lake City.

Howard will be held out of the tournament “for an indefinite period of time,” Syracuse said, because of “a violation of athletic department policy.”

The school did not specify the nature of the violation attributed to Howard, who is coming off a 28-point scoring performance against Duke in the ACC tournament. When asked about him at a news conference Wednesday, Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim said, “He’s not playing, we know that.”

Boeheim added that when the Orange practiced Tuesday — with Howard, who traveled with the team to Salt Lake City — they “had an indication that would be the case.” He noted that Syracuse began the season without Howard, who was recovering from an ankle injury, and while it would be “very difficult” to “make that change now” at point guard, Boeheim said junior guard Tyus Battle had “fortunately” acquired experience this season at the point.

"Well, he's not playing, we know that. We practiced with the inclination that this would be the case."



Jim Boeheim explains how @Cuse_MBB is preparing to play without Frank Howard. pic.twitter.com/E18MvYi7W1 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 20, 2019

Battle missed the ACC tournament with a hip injury, but he is expected to return Thursday. He told reporters Wednesday that he and his teammates found out about Howard’s suspension “when you guys found out.”

“It’s a tough situation to be in,” Battle added, “but we as a team, I know we’re going to pick up the slack and we’re going to be ready to play.”

In Howard’s absence, a pair of freshman guards, Jalen Carey and Buddy Boeheim, will likely see more action. A son of the head coach, the 6-foot-5 Boeheim has already had an increased role of late, and he scored 35 total points on 11-of-22 shooting during Syracuse’s two ACC tournament games.

The 6-3 Carey has been used far more sparingly, but he said recently, “I’ve always been the guy who works hard and is ready for my name to be called. I’m going to continue to stay ready and, once my name is called, just play to the best of my abilities.”

During the ACC tournament, in which he scored 46 points and was named second-team all-tournament, Howard was also involved in a minor controversy. Replays appeared to show him sticking his foot out as Duke’s Zion Williamson went by, but he said he was not trying to intentionally trip the Blue Devils star, who stumbled a bit but regained his balance and was otherwise not affected.

Syracuse's Frank Howard appeared to attempt to trip Zion Williamson early in the first half. pic.twitter.com/aNUUebKMXH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 15, 2019

In addition to Battle, Syracuse’s other regular starters, including junior forward Elijah Hughes and sophomore forward Oshae Brissett, will be counted on to pick up the slack. Those three were Syracuse’s leading scorers this season, all with double-figure averages, while Howard averaged 8.9 points, with 2.9 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29 games.

“The team, I mean, they picked up their play when I was out,” Battle said. “We’ve played without players before … so if we play our game, we’ll be fine.”

Syracuse is seeded eighth in the West Region, with Baylor seeded ninth. The winner will go on to play No. 1 Gonzaga, and Boeheim declined to say whether Howard, should the Orange advance Thursday, might be activated for that game.

