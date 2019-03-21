

Here we go again. You’d think that people would remember how and where to find truTV when the NCAA tournament begins. (Hint: Apply thumb to remote control or “clicker.” Or look for it nestled among the Turner channel options on your viewer’s guide. Or simply go to the same place you usually go to watch “Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks.”)

By now you are at least dimly aware of the Turner channel, which made the switch from the gritty Court TV to a yuks-apalooza a few years ago. You also know that it’s the place to be for college basketball, or at least for nine games over the first four days of March Madness. (And for the play-in games, which are already concluded.) As always, we’re here to help you navigate your machine so that you don’t end up watching the Property Brothers on HGTV (not that there’s anything wrong with that).

What channel is truTV?

Here’s a guide to the tournament’s first weekend on truTV (all times are Eastern):

Thursday

No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 LSU, 12:40 p.m.

No. 11 Belmont vs. No. 6 Maryland, approx. 3:10 p.m.

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 7:27 p.m.

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 8 Syracuse, approx. 9:57 p.m.

Friday

No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 8 Ole Miss, 12:40 p.m.

No. 16 Gardner-Webb vs. No. 1 Virginia, approx. 3:10

No. 12 Liberty vs. No. 5 Mississippi State, 7:27 p.m.

No. 13 Saint Louis vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech, approx. 9:57

Saturday

No games on truTV. Enjoy an “Impractical Jokers” binge-athon.

Sunday

Teams TBD, approx. 7:30

And with that, truTV’s coverage of the tournament will end. We’ll see you back here in 12 months at “What channel is truTV?”

