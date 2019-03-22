

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov became the quickest player to reach the 100-point plateau in 22 years. (Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports)

The NHL is enjoying a scoring surge, one that should see the regular season end with its highest scoring output per game since 2005-06. That’s obviously had a trickle-down effect to the players, some of whom are enjoying historic campaigns.

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov became the quickest player to reach the 100-point plateau in 22 years, earning his milestone tally in his team’s 62nd game of the season. Edmonton Oilers center and captain Connor McDavid earned his 100th point in his 66th game of the season, making this the first season since 2005-06 the league boasted two 100-point scorers before each one played his 70th game. Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane assisted on Jonathan Toews’s goal in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks on Monday to also reach the 100-point mark this season.

But wait, there’s more!

Four other players — Sidney Crosby, Johnny Gaudreau, Leon Draisaitl and Nathan MacKinnon — are each on pace to eclipse 100 points this season and four others — Blake Wheeler, Brad Marchand, Mikko Rantanen and Brayden Point — could also get there with a big game or two. That’s a lot. There have only been 15 100-point seasons over the past decade and the 2017-18 campaign featured three 100-point scorers; we haven’t seen four or more since 2009-10 and there haven’t been seven such scorers since 2006-07.

So what’s fueling the scoring rise?

We can rule out an increased number of power plays for the surge. Teams are averaging less than three (2.97) power play opportunities per game, the fewest opportunities since 1963-64, the earliest data is available on Hockey-Reference. Power-play efficiency is also down from a year ago. Improved shot quality at even strength, on the other hand, is on the rise.



Power-play opportunities per NHL team

Due in part to rule changes emphasizing slashing penalties in 2017, players can more easily get the puck into the slot or crease, resulting in more high-danger chances to defend. Those, in turn, have a higher tendency to result in a goal scored. In 2007-08, the first year advanced data like this is widely available, teams generated 7.1 high-danger shots at even strength; this year that has jumped to 8.3. An extra high-danger chance per 60 minutes might not sound like much but consider teams convert these to goals 18 percent of the time compared to 5.5 percent from all other areas.

Rush attempts and rebound opportunities are on the rise, too. Teams managed 0.3 rush attempts per 60 even-strength minutes in 2007-08 and have produced 0.33 per 60 minutes in 2018-19; rebound attempts have jumped from 0.51 to 0.68 per 60 minutes in those same years.

Among those close to a 100-point season in 2018-19, Crosby, a five-time 100-point scorer already in his career, looks to be the next one to reach the venerable milestone. His 29 primary assists at even strength this year are a career high and he is generating the most high-danger chances for himself (5.1 per 60 minutes) since 2012-13, when he was on a 128-point pace in a season cut short by injury.

Wheeler projects to just miss despite ranking eighth in the NHL with 88 points, scoring 20 goals in addition to 68 assists.