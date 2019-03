Washington Wizards forward Troy Brown Jr. is beginning to see more game action. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Troy Brown Jr. is waiting for the right time to correct the mistake.

As a high school senior, Brown was selected to play in the McDonald’s All American game. However, being an elite prep star couldn’t save Brown from an unfortunate typo: his All American plaque reads “Tony Brown.” Brown didn’t send back the engraved error. Instead, he chose to hang on to it so one day, when he becomes a household name, he can post a picture of the plaque and have the last laugh.

Consider Thursday night the first baby step in Brown’s long road to relevancy.

Brown, the Washington Wizards’ 2018 first-round draft pick, made his first career start in place of the injured Trevor Ariza during the team’s 113-108 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“When you sit on the bench you kind of sit there and take it all in,” Brown said. “But when you get thrown out there, you just go out there and play.”

Only a few weeks ago, Brown was bouncing back and forth between the G League and the end of the Wizards’ bench. Also, his significant career first came just one night after a game against the Chicago Bulls when he was introduced as “Tony Brown” over and over again by the public address announcer inside the United Center.

“He did excellent,” Bradley Beal said. “He has been constantly growing. It is just a matter of him just getting more minutes.”

While Brown, 19, is still the developmental stages of becoming an NBA player, his elevation to a starting position signals his standing for the future.

Brown played as the starting small forward over veterans and pending free agents Wesley Johnson and Sam Dekker. He didn’t simply step on to the floor with the starters and return to the bench when the game grew tight so that a more seasoned player could take over. Brown logged a career-high 33 minutes and played the duration of the third quarter, which was the team’s best on offense. As Washington scored 32 points on 61.9 percent shooting, Brown connected on his four attempts.

“End of the first half, I didn’t shoot the ball very well,” Brown said. “So, I just tried to come out and be aggressive and just make plays.”

Brown returned to the court for the final seven minutes, along with second-year player Thomas Bryant, as the Wizards cut the deficit to one possession. Although Bryant missed a potential-tying three in the closing seconds, there was a benefit for both young players in playing clutch minutes.

“He played with a really great effort. I think it was a great experience for him,” Tomas Satoransky said of Brown. “He wasn’t afraid to attack the basket and it was a big experience against a great team like Denver. It was very useful for the future and I think it will help him. I think he did a good job.”

The Wizards, now 30-43 and on the verge of missing the playoffs, are still trying to remain competitive. Beal wouldn’t have led the team in minutes, as usual, during the loss to the Nuggets if the team wasn’t trying to win. However, on Thursday the Wizards revealed a willingness to preview a larger role for the teenager next season. By then, maybe more people will know the name is Troy Brown, not Tony.

“I told him in the beginning of the year, you are going to see a lot of stuff throughout this year,” Beal said, sharing his advice to Brown. “And one thing I always tell him is, it is easy to just get caught up in the negativity, but the more positive you stay and the more ready you stay, your name will eventually be called and sure enough, it was called and he performed."

