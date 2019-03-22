

UC Irvine guard Max Hazzard takes a selfie with a fan during the Big West men's tournament. (Alex Gallardo/AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — UC Irvine senior guard Spencer Rivers scanned his team’s rowdy locker room at the SAP Center on Thursday morning, and everywhere he looked there was an NBA pedigree.

On his left doing interviews was starting guard Max Hazzard, whose grandfather, Walt Hazzard, was part of UCLA’s first championship team and later played for the Los Angeles Lakers. To his right, sitting in a stall was freshman guard JC Butler, whose father, Caron Butler, played 11 seasons in the NBA. Straight ahead was redshirt freshman Collin Welp, whose late father, Chris Welp, played three seasons in the league. And then there was Rivers himself, the son of Los Angeles Clippers Coach Doc Rivers.

“Me, JC, Collin, Max, we’ve all been around the game of basketball for so long,” Rivers said. “I think it does give us an understanding of what this is, and how to deal with certain situations.”

What this is, according to Rivers, is an opportunity to represent UC Irvine in the school’s second appearance in the NCAA Tournament — the 13-seed Anteaters will meet No. 4 seed Kansas State in the South Region on Friday — as well as to reflect on the legacies left by their own families. Rivers talked with his father this week, and to his brother Austin, now with the Houston Rockets. But he also sat in his practice uniform and chuckled as he told stories about following his other brother, former Georgetown guard Jeremiah Rivers, during the Hoyas Final Four run in 2007.

“I talk to him probably the most, him and my Dad the most. I talk to them about, ‘Hey enjoy the moment. Don’t be satisfied where you’re at,’ ” Rivers said. “Just try to make this last as long as possible.”

UC Irvine is considered a trendy upset pick over Kansas State, something the team’s coach, Russell Turner, was forced to address on Thursday. The Anteaters have piled up 16 straight wins and haven’t lost since January. They won a school record 30 games this season a year after finishing with 18 victories, a margin that’s best in college basketball. They finished with 13 road wins, tied for most in Division I. And they’re playing close to home.

“Our guys are pretty sharp. They’re smart and they’re competitive,” Turner said. “So they want badly to be perceived as good.”

The four players have all taken their own routes to this point. Hazzard leads the team in scoring with 12.5 points per game, while Welp is third at 8.9. Rivers has established himself as a role player, while Butler had an up and down year while learning the college game. After not being recruited out of Racine, Wis., Butler chose UC Irvine, which he said is the only school that would give him a chance to play college basketball.

Butler grew frustrated with his lack of playing time early in the year and was forced to lean on his father for help.

“He always gives me advice, pointers. At the beginning of the season I wasn’t playing as much. He told me I needed to step it up in practice and assert myself more, be more aggressive and that would help me,” said Butler, who averaged just 5.5 minutes his first 19 games but has become a key piece off the bench down the stretch. He’s averaged 8.7 minutes per game in that time, key minutes that have helped him learn the game. That learning curve was accelerated by his father’s support, but being among players with similar pedigrees has helped, too.

“We have multiple players with NBA connections,” Butler said. “It’s cool to be around that.”

