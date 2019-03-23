

Evgeny Kuznetsov could miss Sunday's game because of illness. He has 20 goals with 45 assists this season. (Brad Mills/USA Today Sports)

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov wasn’t feeling well when he arrived at the team’s practice facility Saturday morning, and he was sent home. It’s unclear whether he’ll be available for the Capitals’ Sunday matinee against the Philadelphia Flyers. Kuznetsov is the second player to fall ill in the past 24 hours; forward Carl Hagelin was a late scratch from Friday night’s game against the Wild because he was sick.

“Not the best timing for it, but that’s how things go," Coach Todd Reirden said. "We’ve got some extra bodies, so you’ll see a few extra people in the warmup tomorrow just to make sure, I imagine, and 12:30 game just to be prepared. That’s where we’re at, but hopefully it stops there and we can worry about Philadelphia and being as healthy as we can.”

Hagelin was back at practice Saturday, a good sign he’ll play Sunday. With Kuznetsov not on the ice, Hagelin skated beside center Lars Eller and right wing T.J. Oshie on a re-jiggered second line. Kuznetsov has 20 goals with 45 assists this season, and should he miss Sunday’s game, Eller would take his place on the top power-play unit.

Washington also continues to be without defenseman Michal Kempny, who is out indefinitely after injuring his leg in Wednesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Reirden said he won’t have a further update on Kempny for several days, but it’s clear the blue-liner won’t be available for at least the final two games of this homestand. With Kempny out, Christian Djoos is skating on the left side of John Carlson.

“It’s going to take a little bit to be able to figure out what works best for us,” Reirden said Friday night.

Reirden indicated the fear of other players getting sick could prompt the team to recall an extra defenseman, though there are salary cap constraints to sort through. According to CapFriendly.com, Washington could afford to bring up rookie Tyler Lewington at 5 p.m. Saturday and Jonas Siegenthaler at 5 p.m. Sunday. Siegenthaler has played in 25 games with the Capitals this season, while Lewington has appeared in two.

“In this type of situation with guys getting sick and stuff, it’s not a real fun game to play, potentially going into a game with only six defensemen in warmup, so you may look for something to occur in the next little while here," Reirden said.

Lines in practice:



Ovechkin-Backstrom-Wilson

Hagelin-Eller-Oshie

Vrana-Boyd-Connolly

Burakovsky-Dowd-Stephenson



Djoos-Carlson

Orlov-Niskanen

Orpik-Jensen



This could be the lineup tomorrow afternoon if Kuznetsov is still ill. — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) March 23, 2019

