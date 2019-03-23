

Something wasn’t quite right with Lamont Peterson following the seventh round of his last fight, and Barry Hunter, the District welterweight’s longtime trainer, knew it.

So when Peterson arrived at the stool in his corner, Hunter began probing the former unified world champion, particularly about his sluggish footwork that allowed Errol Spence Jr., the International Boxing Federation titleholder at 147 pounds, an easy target.

It was, Hunter recalled recently, a most uncommon sight given Peterson’s typical bounce around the ring.

"I asked him, ‘Why are you standing there?’” Hunter said. “You’re just staying still, not moving. You know what to do."

Peterson turned to Hunter and said, “My legs feel heavy.”

"Normally I’ll be able to squeeze him just a little bit and get a little bit more out of him,” Hunter said. “But when I didn’t see that fire left, it was just a flicker, I knew it was over with, and so I had to save him from himself that night.”

Hunter requested the fight be stopped, and soon after Peterson began a boxing sabbatical lasting roughly a year, the longest of his 15-year professional career. No training, no sparring, nothing to do with the sport that had rescued Peterson and younger brother, Anthony, from the streets of the nation’s capital.

Instead Peterson used the time away for introspection, asking himself almost daily if he was willing to endure the sacrifices required to survive, much less thrive, in the violent sport that had brought him, and more important his growing family, financial stability beyond imagination.

Questions about if he were willing to absorb additional punishment took on elevated meaning with Peterson on his way to turning 35 in January. Retirement, Hunter said, was a consideration.

Peterson eventually decided he didn’t want the Spence result to be his last memory in the ring.

"If I lose, that means the game is asking more of me,” Peterson said, “so I have to give it more if I still want to be at the top and be the best fighter.

"This time I just wanted to take some take to let the body relax, and if the body was able to recover close to what I was, or better, then I was going to go on, and actually I feel rested, feel good. “

Peterson (35-4-1, 17 knockouts) embarks on what he has called perhaps the closing stretch of his career Sunday night at MGM National Harbor against Russia’s Sergey Lipinets (14-1, 10 KOs) in a non-title bout to be televised on FoxSports1. It will be Peterson’s first fight in the national capital region in four years.

Lipinets, 29, is a former 140-pound IBF champion who has moved up in weight.

The fight will be Peterson’s fifth since he too departed the super lightweight division, where he secured a defining triumph against Amir Khan on Dec. 10, 2011, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to win the IBF and World Boxing Association belts.

Peterson has fought just eight times since then, going 5-3 with losses to Spence, to Danny Garcia in a somewhat controversial decision and to Lucas Matthysse in a brutal third-round knockout.

A lighter schedule than most of his peers in part has allowed Peterson, who’s lost just twice via knockout, to avoid career-threatening injuries. The strategy also has provided his team more time to consider which opponents Peterson would benefit most from fighting.

“He’s like Old Man River. He just keeps on flowing steady,” former unified lightweight champion Ray Mancini, an analyst for Fox Sports, said of Peterson. “Look, I’m not a big fan of guys fighting into their 30s. At 28, you’re a young man but an old fighter if you fight regularly.

"But I get it. They’re getting paid better to fight, so if you’re in your 30s, you don’t have to fight as regularly, but I don’t know if I want to get smacked in the head at 35 years old.”

Peterson was on the receiving end of many such blows in his last fight, particularly in the fifth round when Spence landed a powerful combination to the head. The flurry initially backed up Peterson before Spence landed a roundhouse left for a knockdown.

Peterson got up off the canvas almost immediately, and Spence continued the onslaught. Somehow Peterson made it to the end of the round, but Hunter already was contemplating stopping the fight even before Peterson revealed he wasn’t at full strength.

"For me to have to stop the fight, I know it bothered him,” Hunter said. “It bothered me. It was one of the hardest things I had to do, but it was very easy for me to do, if you get it. But after it was all said and done, he thought about it, and he looks outstanding.

“His mind is clear. When you look at fighters who have preserved themselves and fought well into their years and were successful in doing so, why can’t I? He’s not a party guy, drinking and smoking, so yeah, I think he’s got a little bit more juice left in him.”

