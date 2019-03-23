

Bruno Fernando contests a shot by LSU forward Darius Days. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once hopeless, the Maryland Terrapins started to find a way. But after they battled back from a 15-point deficit early in the second half on Saturday against LSU, the Terps couldn’t finish.

Tremont Waters hit the tie-breaking layup with three seconds to go, and Maryland’s desperate half-court shot at the buzzer failed in a tense 69-67 defeat here in a second-round NCAA tournament game on Saturday afternoon. Maryland freshman Jalen Smith bent over in tears at the end, as his team just missed a chance to play in the Sweet 16 in its backyard at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

With a tied game at 64 and just less than a minute to go, Eric Ayala missed a three-pointer and LSU’s Skylar Mays hit one on the ensuing possession to hand the advantage to the Tigers. Then, out of a timeout with 28 seconds to go, Smith tied the game with a shot from deep, his first three-pointer in five attempts in the game.

LSU called timeout with 19 seconds left to set up Waters’s winning shot. The No. 3 seed Tigers advanced to an East Region semifinal on Friday in Washington, where they will meet the winner of Saturday night’s game between No. 2 Michigan State and No. 10 Minnesota.

Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon received a technical foul early in the second half that seemed to spark his young team, seeded No. 6. A defensive adjustment rattled the LSU tigers, fueling Maryland’s rally.

After Maryland (23-11) took it first lead with 5:52 left in the game, LSU (29-6) continued to counter until the end.

In the loss, Maryland missed seven of its 23 free throws for the game and had an abysmal shooting performance in the first half.

Against a formidable LSU frontcourt, Bruno Fernando grabbed 15 rebounds, and Smith, who has struggled at times this year, won his share of matchups on the inside, too. Fernando scored 10 points, and Smith scored 15 to follow his huge showing against Belmont in the first round.

LSU has navigated this tournament without Coach Will Wade, who was suspended after reports by Yahoo and ESPN described a federal wiretap of Wade discussing an offer to a player and his family. But despite the late surge from the Terps, interim coach Tony Benford led this LSU team to the Sweet 16.

Maryland started the game missing 12 of its first 14 shots, but the team played well defensively to keep LSU from jumping far ahead early. But as shots continued not to fall for the Terps and the team couldn’t finish at the rim, Maryland slipped into a double-digit deficit during a 10-0 LSU run.

Maryland trailed by 15 twice in the first half, including when just 1:01 remained. But then freshman Aaron Wiggins, who scored 11 points on Saturday, hit back-to-back three-pointers with a Maryland defensive stop sandwiched between to cut the Tigers’ lead to nine points. But the Terps still headed to the locker room shooting just 28.6 percent from the field.

Maryland began the second half with an air ball from Smith and let LSU make consecutive layups in transition soon after before Turgeon called a timeout. Out of the timeout, Joshua Tomaic got called for a moving screen, and during the media break, Turgeon received a technical and LSU hit both free throws to extend its lead to 15. After that, however, Maryland suddenly propelled itself back into the game but just couldn’t finish on top.

Read more:

Maryland women’s basketball beats Radford in smooth start to NCAA tournament

All the updates from Day 3 of the men’s NCAA tournament

Tom Izzo yelling at Michigan State players: Both an old story and a worthwhile new debate

John Feinstein: Rick Barnes says he’d rather be the underdog, and he still coaches like one at Tennessee

Jerry Brewer: Before Virginia could advance past Gardner-Webb, it had to survive itself