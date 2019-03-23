

Tom Izzo has given the Spartans something to yell about. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

• After a measured start to the Madness on Thursday, it exploded on Friday, when No. 12 seeds Liberty and Oregon and No. 13 seed UC Irvine all registered upsets. Catch up here.

• The Big Ten’s eight tournament teams went 7-1 in the first round. The 7 second-round participants is tied for the most ever by one conference, according to ESPN. Five will be in action on Saturday.

• Three Virginia schools won Friday: No. 1 seed Virginia, No. 4 seed Virginia Tech and aforementioned Liberty.

Saturday’s games of the day

• No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 2 Kentucky, approx. 2:40 p.m., CBS: There might not be a bigger contrast between opponents Saturday. The Terriers (30-4) have won 21 straight, but had never won an NCAA tournament game before Thursday’s victory over Seton Hall. Kentucky, as the Associated Press noted, has more wins than any team in Division I history, plus eight national titles. And Kentucky Coach John Calipari, naturally, has attempted to argue that his team shouldn’t be considered a favorite.

• No. 12 Murray St. vs. No. 4 Florida St., 6:10 p.m., TNT: Murray State’s Ja Morant will become a household name by June’s NBA draft, when he’s expected to be a top-three pick, but he’s moving up the timeline. In Thursday’s rout of Marquette, Morant recorded just the eighth NCAA tournament triple-double since assists became an official statistic in 1983-84, and the first since Draymond Green did so for Michigan State in 2012. The Seminoles are used to facing elite talent: As their athletic site noted, they just faced four of the top five NBA prospects (from one mock draft) during the ACC tournament. The only one left? That would be Morant.

• No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue, approx. 8:40 p.m., TNT: The Big East has had a nightmare start, with only Villanova surviving of its four tournament teams. The Big Ten has been the reverse: Big Ten teams went 7-1 in the first round. Villanova isn’t just any No. 6 seed; the Wildcats are the defending national champions, and have won two of the past three titles. Purdue’s Carsen Edwards was the leading scorer in the Big Ten this season; the Boilermakers are trying to get to a third straight Sweet 16.

Latest updates

The most recent news and highlights from the 2019 men’s NCAA tournament.

The Hokies make history

Virginia Tech won its first tournament game since 2007, dominating Saint Louis from the start in a 66-52 win. It was an ideal tone-setter for the Hokies, who were stifling on defense and got back senior point guard Justin Robinson after he missed 12 games with a foot injury. Virginia Tech will next face Liberty; the two schools are located about 90 miles apart, and started this season by playing an exhibition against each other. (Read more)

Liberty gets burgers

With the two Virginia schools spending the opening weekend in San Jose, they were able to explore Pacific Coast culinary adventures. For Liberty, which trailed Mississippi State by 10 points late in the second half before rallying for its first tournament win, that meant a late-night trip to California institution In-N-Out.

Question: "What did you say to the team when you were down 10?"



Liberty coach Ritchie McKay: "I told them if they won we could go to In-N-Out Burger." — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) March 23, 2019

Hi welcome to In-N-Out what can I get you? pic.twitter.com/ZN9uwGF9Yz — Liberty Men’s Basketball (@LibertyMBB) March 23, 2019

Izzo’s outburst prompts debate

Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo, whose Spartans will face Minnesota on Saturday, remained among the tournament’s most-discussed personalities after cameras showed him laying into freshman Aaron Henry during Thursday’s win. A Cincinnati Enquirer columnist called Izzo “a bully and an embarrassment.” Charles Barkley disagreed: “When did we get to a point where every time a coach yells at a player, it becomes a national emergency?” he asked. There were plenty of similar takes on both sides.

Duke’s stars

Freshman sensation Zion Williamson had 25 points as top-seeded Duke cruised Friday night. But he was only a supporting actor in the tournament’s best image, featuring an R.J. Barrett dunk. Barrett finished with 26 points and 14 rebounds.

Schedule and results

Game times and TV information. All times Eastern.

No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 3 LSU, 12:10 p.m., CBS

No. 7 Wofford vs. No. 2 Kentucky, approx. 2:40 p.m., CBS

No. 10 Florida vs. No. 2 Michigan, 5:15 p.m., CBS

No. 12 Murray St. vs. No. 4 Florida St., 6:10 p.m., TNT

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 7:10 p.m., TBS

No. 10 Minnesota vs. No. 2 Michigan St., approx. 7:45 p.m., CBS

No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 3 Purdue, approx. 8:40 p.m., TNT

No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 4 Kansas, approx. 9:40 p.m., TBS

Tournament news and notes

Jalen Smith is breaking out

The Maryland freshman big man had an inconsistent year as he has waded through the expectations that come with being a five-star recruit and a McDonald’s all-American. He had a double-double in Thursday’s win over Belmont, grabbing eight offensive rebounds and making 8 of 9 shots. That could change Maryland’s prospects. (Read more)

Pay the players

The absence of LSU Coach Will Wade is a central story line in the Maryland-LSU matchup. He was suspended March 8. He has refused to sit down with LSU and NCAA officials on the advice of his attorney, because he’s the subject of a criminal investigation. Yet he’s also pleaded for his job back. Here’s Post columnist Barry Svrluga: “It all sounds so sordid. But you know what? It doesn’t have to be. This argument is so old, it’s almost trite. And yet here it comes again: Pay the players.” (Read more)

Virginia survives itself

To avoid a repeat NCAA tournament apocalypse, to avoid deja boo, to avoid eternal damnation as a fraudulent No. 1 seed and reclaim some dignity with a 71-56 victory over Gardner-Webb on Friday, Virginia’s Tony Bennett wanted composure, extraordinary composure, as The Post’s Jerry Brewer writes. He found it in a thoroughly dominant second half. (Read more)

Luka Garza is a rising star

The former star at Maret in the District was key to Iowa’s comeback win over Cincinnati. (Read more)

Louisville’s sadness

As the annual Sad Locker Room Month in America began again in earnest Thursday, the first sad locker room of the final 64 of the NCAA tournament turned out to be Louisville’s. If the truest fabric of March is its tears, its recurring finality as team after team completes months of collaboration and locker room after locker room goes hushed, Louisville provided a modest example. (Read more)

The March Madness oddities that could actually happen this year

A North Carolina-Duke tournament matchup? Three No. 1 seeds ousted before the Sweet 16? A team lower than a No. 11 seed in the Final Four? Here are the odds. (Read more)

Barack-etology is back, as Obama reveals his NCAA tournament picks

Do “one-and-done” teams succeed in March?

Zion and beyond: The NBA fan’s guide to March Madness 2019

10 NCAA tournament players who could become breakout stars

Nevada enters NCAA tournament with something to prove. That suits it perfectly.

“It’s a cesspool!”: ESPN’s Dick Vitale says it’s time the NCAA paid players

NCAA tournament gambling guide: Will the underdogs have their day?

Feeling shaky about Gonzaga in the NCAA tournament? Remember, no program is more solid.