

Maryland guard Kaila Charles (5) shoots around Radford's Lydia Rivers. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Kaila Charles chose to wear gold shoes Saturday, a selection that wasn’t just in honor of her 21st birthday but also a shiny homage to No. 3 seed Maryland’s first game in the NCAA tournament.

The Terrapins ended the day with a lot more than Charles’s birthday to celebrate after defeating No. 14 seed Radford, 73-51, at Xfinity Center.

Maryland improved to 14 for 14 in first-round games in College Park. They advanced to their ninth consecutive second-round game, where on Monday they will face the winner of No. 6 seed UCLA and No. 11 seed Tennessee, who played later Saturday in College Park. And the Terps inaugurated their pair of heralded freshman starters, Taylor Mikesell and Shakira Austin, to the NCAA tournament.

In March, a team’s veterans often make or break a tournament — Coach Brenda Frese said as much Friday when she acknowledged that her team’s performance in the tournament hinges on Charles, Stephanie Jones, Blair Watson and Brianna Fraser.

Birthday girl Charles had 14 points and a team-high nine rebounds Saturday. Jones had 12 points.

[Charles has moved past the foul calls and led the Terps forward]

But it was Mikesell who made a statement in her first career NCAA tournament game with a performance as hard to miss as Charles’s glittering footwear.

The freshman guard led Maryland (29-4) with 16 points and six assists, draining four three-pointers along the way to give her 94 for the season, breaking Kristi Toliver’s program season record of 91 set in 2008-09.

Mikesell’s record-breaking game followed a six-point performance in the Big Ten tournament title game earlier this month that left the freshman the most distraught member of Maryland’s teary locker room. She shot 2 for 9 that game against an Iowa defense that homed in on the sharpshooter, and Charles told her afterward to shoot through the pain.

Mikesell let fly Saturday, making 6 of 13 shots in a team-high 33 minutes.

Austin had 11 points and tied Charles with nine rebounds in her NCAA tournament debut. The Terps ended Radford’s school-record 18-game win streak and denied the Highlanders (26-7) their first NCAA tournament win in four tries.

Maryland put the game away with strong, quarter-ending runs in both the second and third periods. The 9-0 run to end the first half put the game out of reach for Radford, and a 13-4 run at the end of the third sealed it for good.

Destinee Walker led four Radford scorers in double figures with 15 points. Khiana Johnson added 12, and Sydney Nunley had a game-high 13 rebounds.

The fifth-best rebounding team in the nation, Radford started two bigs who are at least 6-foot-2, a sizable lineup Frese countered by giving Austin her first postseason start in place of sophomore point guard Channise Lewis, who started all three games in the Big Ten tournament.

The switched paid off at the start. Maryland’s pressure defense led the Terps to a 14-2 lead and Frese rotated through her bench players earlier than usual, getting freshman center Olivia Owens a few good minutes as well as wing Sara Vujacic.

Radford had just three field goals in the first quarter but played sharper in the second quarter as Maryland eased up on defense just enough to keep the game competitive. Khiana Johnson’s five points at the start of the quarter helped the Highlanders narrow the gap to four points before the Terps ended the half on a 9-0 run to take a 33-20 lead into halftime.

