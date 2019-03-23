

Pedro Severino played in parts of four seasons with the Washington Nationals. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pedro Severino was in the Washington Nationals’ clubhouse Saturday morning, milling around with a smile as he usually does and listening to music as most of his teammates packed to head north.

But Severino wasn’t throwing his belongings into a cardboard box. That was because, as was announced Saturday afternoon, the 25-year-old catcher now plays for the Baltimore Orioles. The Orioles claimed Severino off outright waivers, ending his time with the only organization for which he’s played. Washington signed Severino as an 18-year-old amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic in 2011. He debuted and played just two games in 2015 and bounced between the majors and minors for the next three seasons. He was out of minor league options entering the 2019 season. The Nationals now have an open spot on their 40-man roster.

Since there was no room for him on the 25-man roster once the Nationals added Yan Gomes and Kurt Suzuki this offseason, Severino was always going to hit waivers once the season began. He joins a rebuilding Orioles team that should offer him plenty of opportunity. Severino got a chance with Washington in 2018, when Matt Wieters was lost to an early-season injury; he hit .171 as the starter from April 2 to July 8. When Wieters came off the injured list, the Nationals kept Spencer Kieboom and sent Severino down to the Class AAA Syracuse Chiefs.

He returned as a September call-up and appeared in seven more games but was no longer part of the organization’s plans. Gomes, Suzuki, Kieboom and Raudy Read are now the four catchers on the 40-man roster. Severino has just over one year of major league service time and offers the Orioles five more years of team control.

