• Form held on a dull Saturday, when seven of eight higher seeds advanced. No. 5 Auburn was the only exception, although the Tigers were actually a betting favorite over No. 4 Kansas. Catch up on the results here.

• Saturday’s final six games were all decided by double digits.

• Of the first eight schools into the Sweet 16, three came from the SEC and three more from the Big Ten.

• Sunday’s schedule features three No. 1 seeds (Virginia, Duke and North Carolina) plus three potential Cinderellas (UC Irvine, Liberty and Central Florida).

Sunday’s games to watch

• No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 Central Florida, 5:15 p.m., CBS: There’s not just one big attraction in this matchup; there are at least two. Central Florida’s 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall had 13 points, 18 rebounds and 5 blocks Friday as the Knights recorded their first NCAA tournament win. And Duke’s Zion Williamson had 25 points on Friday as the top-seeded Blue Devils romped. Fall is almost a foot taller than Williamson, outweighs him by 25 pounds, and is five years older. “I won’t allow him to put me on one of his highlight tapes,” he said of Williamson.

• No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Liberty, 7:10 p.m., TBS: The two schools from Southwest Virginia faced each other last fall in an exhibition to raise money for hurricane relief; now they’ll play for a berth in the Sweet 16, staged in San Jose. In a one-and-done era, these teams have taken a different approach; seniors provide 62 percent of Virginia Tech’s scoring, and 70 percent of Liberty’s points, according to the Associated Press. Liberty has never been to the Sweet 16. The Hokies (25-8) would set a school record for wins if they move on. (Read more about the head coaches and their unlikely friendship.)

• No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 13 UC Irvine, approx. 9:30 p.m. TBS: It’s the only second-round matchup featuring two double-digit seeds, and it features two of the hottest teams in the country. The Ducks have won nine straight, seven of those by at least 10 points. The Anteaters have won 17 straight, including Friday’s upset of Kansas State, the first NCAA tournament victory in school history.

Latest updates

The most recent news and highlights from the 2019 men’s NCAA tournament.

White out (most likely)

Duke backup forward Jack White will probably miss Sunday’s game against Central Florida with a hamstring injury, according to Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski. White also missed Duke’s first-round win over North Dakota State. White was fifth in minutes played for Duke this season.

A very Sweet 16 for Auburn

Auburn’s dominating win over Kansas late Saturday night put the Tigers in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years. It was a thud of an ending for Kansas, which played in the Final Four last year and was the preseason No. 1 team this fall.

Perfection halted

Even Saturday’s straightforward results couldn’t stop an annual tradition: ESPN’s announcement that no perfect brackets remain in its massive contest. There were 17.2 million entries this year, and none survived the first three days of action unscathed.

Ja Morant exits

The Murray State guard, a likely top-three NBA draft pick and one of the most electric players in the tournament, was knocked out by Florida State on Saturday. “I’d say I was just hurt not being able to take the floor with these guys for the rest of the season, for another game or possibly two, three, four,” Morant said after closing with 28 points, four assists, five rebounds and one broken heart. (Read more)

Schedule and results

Game times and TV information. All times Eastern.

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Iowa, 12:10 p.m., CBS

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Washington, approx. 2:40 p.m., CBS

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 Central Florida, 5:15 p.m., CBS

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Buffalo, 6:10 p.m., TNT

No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Liberty, 7:10 p.m., TBS

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, approx. 7:45 p.m., truTV

No. 3 Houston vs. No. 11 Ohio State, approx. 8:40 p.m., TNT

No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 13 UC Irvine, approx. 9:30 p.m. TBS

Tournament news and notes

