SAN JOSE — Nearly two decades ago, when Ritchie McKay was head coach at New Mexico, he first encountered a profane, young Colorado State assistant named Buzz Williams. There was tension between the men during a game, and Williams at one point told McKay he was going to wallop him.

“Buzz was really immature,” McKay said. “Yeah, we let our competitive nature get the best of us in the moment.”

It wasn’t until years later that the two men reconciled while sharing a plane ride after a recruiting event in Georgia. McKay was skeptical to even be around Williams that day. “Make sure to check for the eject switch,” McKay told himself as he prepared to go. “But we spent probably two, two-and-a-half hours on a plane, and I was like, man, I have misread the cover of this book, because he’s special.”

When Virginia Tech and Liberty meet Sunday night in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Williams and McKay will cross paths again as the most unlikely of friends. They have taken divergent paths to this point but followed similar trajectories this season, leading their respective programs to new heights just four years after each finished 2-16 in conference play.

Williams has led the Hokies (25-8) to their third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance for the first time in school history, and they won their first tournament game since 2007 on Friday night against Saint Louis. About two hours before that, McKay — who is in his second stint as Liberty’s head coach but making his first appearance with the program in the NCAA tournament — led the Flames (29-6) to their first NCAA tournament win, a comeback victory over Mississippi State.

“I’m real happy for him, and I mean that in a sincere way,” Williams said.

Both men have grown to appreciate the other and their clashing personalities. Williams, 46, is brash. McKay, 53, is reserved. Yet they have found common ground and have leaned on each other for advice over the years. About nine months ago, McKay visited Williams in Blacksburg, Va., about a 90-minute drive from Liberty’s campus in Lynchburg, Va., and spent a half-day observing his tendencies.

“If I’m compared to Buzz as a coach, that’s a compliment. But if you know Buzz, he’s so eccentric. Like, he’s different,” McKay said. “ … And, like, his mind thinks way differently. The stuff he does, the journaling, like, he’s a master at it.”



Williams and McKay agreed to play in an exhibition game in Lynchburg in November to benefit the victims of Hurricane Michael, and afterward they chuckled about the rocky start to their relationship. Both men and their players answered countless questions Saturday about that game nearly five months ago and how it might impact Sunday night’s contest; most shrugged it off. Both teams have completely changed.

Virginia Tech, for one, went more than half the season with senior guard Justin Robinson running the show before he was injured Jan. 30 against Miami and missed 12 games. He didn’t return until Friday night’s first-round win, but his absence and subsequent return made Virginia Tech more versatile and more unfamiliar to Liberty than the team the Flames played in November.

“They’ve got guys playing at a higher confidence. We do, too,” Liberty forward Scottie James said of the Hokies. “They’ve got different sets, different things that they may not have run [during the exhibition] that they run now, or vice versa.”

If that exhibition game did anything, it strengthened the relationship between the teams’ coaches and served as a reminder of how far they have come since clashing during that Mountain West game nearly two decades ago.

“Like maybe most young coaches under 30, I was probably hellbent on the wrong things, with a lot of it being selfish in nature,” Williams said. “I think to talk about that would be even more immature on my part, because my relationship with him has completely morphed into something totally different.”

While McKay gushed about Williams as a coach in his meeting with reporters Saturday, he also told stories about the goodwill that Williams has done while in Blacksburg. Williams has a knack for supporting coaches that have been fired during this time of year; McKay said he knows of four such coaches that Williams has flown to the ACC tournament to just be around him, his team and the game.

“And he does it out of his own pocket. He’s an exceptional person,” McKay said. “I really, really like him. But I want to beat him.”

