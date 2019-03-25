

England’s Sam Maxwell surprised France's Sabri Sediri during their WBO European super lighweight championship bout Saturday. (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

A 25-year-old French boxer learned the hard way, at the wrong end of a fist, that it isn’t over until it’s over.

Sabri Sediri was seemingly on his way to victory Saturday night in their WBO European super lightweight title fight at Morningside Arena Leicester. He knew it, he felt it. After all, he had knocked Maxwell down twice and, with victory a mere minute away in the 10th round, he had staggered Maxwell with a blow.

Then, in an unfortunate decision, he pantomimed taking a bow and started dancing around, with his hands behind his back at one point, as Maxwell threw punches. With about 14 seconds left, Maxwell’s punch hit home and sent Sediri sprawling.

Woooooow! 😳



Sam Maxwell was losing and being taunted by his opponent all fight and then did this with 10 second to go!



Incredible knockout 👊 pic.twitter.com/qM069RZnQK — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) March 23, 2019

With Sediri dazed, the fight was ended with the TKO victory giving Maxwell the title and, probably, a whole lot of satisfaction.

The drama 😳

The karma 👀

The knockout 👊



Here's the incredible 10th and final round of Sam Maxwell v Sabri Sediri in full 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dJ88afMRBQ — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) March 24, 2019

Maxwell, a 30-year-old fighter from the United Kingdom, came away with the first title in his career; he is 11-0 with nine knockouts and his reaction, on Twitter, was to share video of the final blow, asking, “Are you not entertained?” As for Sediri, well, you never really forget the first loss of your career. He’s now 10-1-1.

