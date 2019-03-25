

Bullis and Landon were crowned Interstate Athletic Conference co-champions last year. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

Many of the top area teams began the season by playing some of the top Baltimore-area teams. It’s a good primer for the area-wide action that’s set to come.

St. Alban’s has been a pleasant surprise so far, winning its first seven games. The Bulldogs are already close to matching last season’s win total. Severna Park will look to continue its dynasty by winning its fourth straight title. In the past three years, it took out Churchill in the playoffs.

In Virginia, two individual milestones were already reached this season. Paul VI: Coach Bob Waters got his 100th career win. And senior Danny McMinn became Briar Woods’ all-time scoring leader.

(All records from last season)

1. Bullis (16-4)

The Bulldogs beat Highland, Loyola Academy and Cape Henlopen (Del.) last week.

2. Gonzaga (17-3)

After losing the first two games to Baltimore-area powerhouses McDonogh and Boys’ Latin, the Eagles have won five straight.

3. Georgetown Prep (9-9)

The Little Hoyas have two losses so far, but both by just one point to Gonzaga and Gilman.

4. St. Albans (9-10)

After winning all three games in Florida, the Bulldogs will return to the field April 5 against Georgetown Prep.

5. Severna Park (17-2)

The Falcons’ campaign for their fourth consecutive state title began with an 18-0 win over Northeast.

6. St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (15-8)

After defeating Episcopal Academy (Pa.), the Saints lost a close one to Haverford.

7. Paul VI (19-4)

Coach Bob Waters earned his 100th career victory last week.

8. Briar Woods (22-1)

Danny McMinn became the school’s all-time leading scorer, passing the previous mark of 234 points.

9. Glenelg (14-2)

The Gladiators beat Mt. Hebron, 17-4, in their season-opener.

10. Churchill (16-1)

The Bulldogs’ season-opener against Urbana was postponed Friday.

On the bubble: Riverside, Landon, Marriotts Ridge, St. John’s