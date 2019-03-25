

Lamont Peterson's loss to Sergey Lipinets on Sunday night at MGM National Harbor concluded his boxing career. (Will Newton/Getty Images)

D.C. boxer Lamont Peterson contemplated retirement during a year away from the sport, trainer Barry Hunter said recently. On Sunday night following a loss to Sergey Lipinets via 10th-round technical knockout, Peterson made it official, announcing the end of his 15-year career.

Peterson’s final fight ended when Hunter threw in the towel after Lipinets delivered an onslaught that sent the former two-division world champion first onto the ropes and then to the canvas. The nontitle welterweight fight, the 35-year-old’s first bout since Jan. 20, 2018, was held at MGM National Harbor and was the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card televised on Fox Sports 1.

This is the second straight fight Hunter elected to stop to “save Lamont from himself,” he said. Peterson’s previous fight, a loss to Errol Spence Jr., ended when Hunter requested a stoppage after the seventh round.

Peterson retires with a 35-5-1 record, including 17 knockouts. Lipinets improved to 15-1 with 11 KOs.

The highlight of Peterson’s career was upsetting Amir Khan on Dec. 10, 2011, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to win the World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation belts. But less than two weeks before a scheduled rematch with Khan the following year in Las Vegas, Peterson tested positive for a banned substance, and the fight never happened.

The latter stages of Peterson’s career included being on the receiving end of a brutal knockout in the third round against Lucas Matthysse in 2013 and a memorable bout with Danny Garcia in 2015, a fight Peterson lost via majority decision after a rousing comeback in rounds 11 and 12.