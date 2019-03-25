

Zion Williamson and Duke escaped with a win over UCF to join this weekend's chalk parade in the NCAA tournament. (Sean Rayford)

The second round of the NCAA tournament wasn’t much fun for either underdogs or fans of underdogs: All 16 betting favorites won, the first time that’s happened since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985, per ESPN, with 11 of the 16 games decided by double digits and five decided by at least 20 points.

All times Eastern. Point spreads and totals via VegasInsider.com as of Monday afternoon.

WEST REGION

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Florida State

Thursday, 7:09 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Gonzaga -6.5

Total: 148

Of note: The Bulldogs and Seminoles meet in the Sweet 16 for the second straight season after Florida State’s upset win as a six-point underdog in 2018.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

Thursday, approx. 9:39 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Michigan -2

Total: 126

Of note: It’s a battle of two of the slowest-paced teams remaining in the tournament (the Wolverines rank 317th nationally in pace, per Ken Pomeroy, while the Red Raiders rank 231st). Texas Tech and Michigan also rank 1-2 nationally in KenPom defensive efficiency.

SOUTH REGION

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Purdue

Thursday, 7:29 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Tennessee -1

Total: 146.5

Of note: The Boilermakers have gone 40-19 ATS in their last 59 games against nonconference opponents (8-5 this season, with two NCAA tournament covers). The Vols have gone over the total in six straight.

No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 12 Oregon

Thursday, approx. 9:59 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Virginia -8

Total: 119

Of note: The Cavs and Ducks also operate at an extremely slow speed, with Virginia ranking dead last nationally in KenPom pace and the Ducks not far behind at 328th. Oregon has stayed under the total in 14 of its last 19 games. A No. 1 seed has never lost to a No. 12 seed in 19 all-time Sweet 16 matchups and are 9-3 ATS in the last 12 such games.

EAST REGION

No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 3 LSU

Friday, 7:09 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Michigan State -6

Total: 149

Of note: The Spartans enter on a 9-4 ATS run. The Tigers are 8-5 ATS in their last 13 games, but they have yet to cover in three postseason games.

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech

Friday, approx. 9:39 p.m., CBS

Point spread: Duke -7.5

Total: 144.5

Of note: The Blue Devils have been one of the nation’s more reliable under teams this season, staying below the total in 24 of 35 games, but split on the total over their first two NCAA tournament games. Duke failed to cover in each of its first two NCAA tournament games as a No. 1 seed; the last two times that happened — 2000 and 2005 — the Blue Devils lost their Sweet 16 game outright.

MIDWEST REGION

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn

Friday, 7:29 p.m., TBS

Point spread: North Carolina -5

Total: 163

Of note: The Tar Heels have covered the spread in five of their last six games, while the Tigers have covered in six of their last eight.

No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Houston

Friday, approx. 9:59 p.m., TBS

Point spread: Kentucky -2.5

Total: 135.5

Of note: It will be interesting to see where this spread goes after we hear about the status of Wildcats leading scorer and rebounder P.J. Washington, who missed Kentucky’s first two NCAA tournament games with a sprained left foot. The Wildcats won and covered their first two NCAA tournament games without him.