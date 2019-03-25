

Georgetown Visitation's Jane McAvoy, shown last season, has 15 goals in the first four games this year. (Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post)

These rankings could get volatile this season. With many of the top teams facing each other, sometimes more than once, expect some shuffling as the season progresses.

Georgetown Visitation heads the first ranking after starting the season with four wins. Jane McAvoy scored 15 goals in those four games, including a seven-goal outburst against Bullis. Teammate Katie Castiello has 13 goals already.

Glenelg (Class 2A) and South River (Class 4A) are coming off state titles in Maryland, but the teams’ competition will be steep this year. Howard County has multiple strong teams ready to dethrone Glenelg, including Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron. Howard could challenge the South River.

W.T. Woodson, which beat Langley in last year’s Virginia Class 6 final, started this season 1-2, but don’t expect the Cavaliers’ record to remain below .500 for long.

(Records from last season)

1. Georgetown Visitation (17-2)

Jane McAvoy and Katie Castiello scored four goals apiece in the team’s win Friday over Hinsdale Central.

2. St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (26-4)

The Saints’ lone loss last year came against Lake Highland (Fla.).

3. Glenelg (17-2)

The Gladiators throttled Mt. Hebron, 13-2, in their season opener.

4. South River (18-2)

In a 19-8 win over Southern, Kathleen Sullivan had six goals and three assists while Alexis Grant scored five goals.

5. Bishop Ireton (21-3)

The Cardinals lost both games at the Legacy Cup held in Georgia.

6. Marriotts Ridge (11-3)

Eloise Clevenger scored seven goals in Mustangs’ 19-10 win over Howard.

7. Good Counsel (13-7)

The Falcons took down Towson and McNamara in their first two games.

8. Langley (17-3-1)

After returning from Florida, the Saxons will continue a tough schedule with a game Tuesday against St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes.

9. Riverside (18-2)

The Rams beat Potomac Falls, 15-3, to start the season.

10. Holy Cross (11-6)

After losing to Georgetown Visitation in the season opener, the Tartans bounced back by beating Holton-Arms, St. John’s and Hinsdale Central.