

Northwest cheers during the Maryland 4A state softball championship in 2917, a win over Sherwood. (Photo by John McDonnell / The Washington Post) (John McDonnell)

Two years ago, a trio of freshman upstarts helped Northwest surge to its first state championship. This season, those same players will serve as the veteran anchors as the Jaguars look to reclaim the Maryland 4A title.

Pitcher Amber Yuille, first baseman Kaylah Qassis and third baseman Megan Ridenour provided helped the 2017 state championship squad and then reached the state final again as sophomores but failed to defend their title, falling 13-0 to Severna Park.

As juniors, they seek to match their rookie success but with a significantly different team around them. Northwest graduated five starters from last year, so Yuille, Qassis and Ridenour will step into leadership roles.

So far, they are handling the transition with the same aplomb they showed as freshman starters, Northwest Coach Mike Horton said.

“They’ve been working all winter long to bring our younger players into the fold,” Horton said. “They’re really helping them getting ready for the season, telling them the pressures they faced as freshmen, what to expect, how to deal with it.”

The Jaguars will start two freshmen, shortstop Jillian Zirkle and second baseman Addie Levine, and no seniors. The one senior projected to play in the starting lineup, left fielder Alex Karamihas, injured her knee in a scrimmage and will likely miss at least a month, Horton said.

Despite the roster turnover, the Jaguars will feel the heat, especially against Montgomery County opponents. Northwest was the only softball team from the county to make it as far as the state semifinals at any level last season, which puts a target on its back, Horton said.

“We are on every opponents’ calendar,” Horton said. “Every single team wants to smash you. We need to treat every single game like the state final.”

1. Madison (This season: 0-0; Last season: 28-0) Last ranked: 1

The Warhawks are looking to win their third consecutive Virginia Class 6 title but without seven seniors from last year, including star pitcher and reigning All-Met Player of the Year Alex Echazarreta.

2. Severna Park (1-0; 23-2) LR: 3

Senior Campbell Kline went 4-for-6 with a leadoff home run, three RBI and three stolen bases in the Falcons’ season-opening win Saturday against Howard.

3. Huntingtown (1-0; 23-1) LR: 2

Senior Tori Fletcher tossed a no-hitter Saturday to lead her team to a 1-0 victory against North Point.

4. Woodgrove (3-0; 23-3) LR: 4

The Wolverines won their third straight state championship last season in their eighth straight championship game appearance.

5. Stone Bridge (3-0; 20-3) LR: NR

The Bulldogs have opened their season with three wins, including a 1-0 shutout of McLean behind a strong performance from senior pitcher Emily Sappington.

6. Chesapeake (0-0; 21-2) LR: NR

Haley Downin dominates on both sides of the ball for the Cougars: She batted .663 and notched 19 wins with a 1.88 ERA from the circle last season.

7. Northwest (0-0; 17-3) LR: 10

Coach Mike Horton plans to utilize freshman Addie Levine’s versatility by playing her at second base and catcher.

8. Lake Braddock (3-0; 20-5) LR: 9

Junior pitcher Mia Haynes has recorded 43 strikeouts through three games for the Bruins.

9. Bishop O’Connell (5-1; 25-4) LR: 7

New coach Suzy Willemssen leads the Knights as they look to defend last season’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association titles.

10. McLean (1-1; 22-5) LR: 6

The Highlanders advanced to the Virginia Class 6 semifinals in 2018 and are aiming for another deep postseason run.

On the bubble: La Plata (0-0; 19-3); South County (2-0; 19-6); South Lakes (1-0; 18-5); St. Mary’s Ryken (5-1; 15-4)