

Tyreek Hill has been one of the Chiefs' most important players in recent seasons. (Charlie Riedel, File)

PHOENIX — Kansas City Chiefs officials have begun discussions about what the team’s response would be if standout wide receiver Tyreek Hill is charged with a crime related to the investigations of possible battery of a child at his home, Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday.

But Reid declined to specify whether the Chiefs would release Hill if he’s charged with a crime or found guilty of child abuse.

“We’ve talked,” Reid said at the coaches’ breakfast with media members at the NFL’s annual league meeting. “But I’m not going to go into that. We’ve talked about things. But there’s nothing more really to report than what we talked about before, the statement we put out. We had the initial talk. But there’s nothing that’s followed up on that.”

Pressed on whether he’s prepared to say what the Chiefs would do if Hill is charged or convicted of a crime, Reid said: “No. We’ll let it” play out.

Reid said he had not spoken to Hill since reports surfaced of the investigations.

“I have not, no,” Reid said. “Our counsel has told us not to do that. So I have not been in contact with him. I really don’t even have a further statement from what we put out. Really, nothing’s happened there. There’s no news there.”

According to multiple media reports, police in Overland Park, Kan., were called twice this month to Hill’s home, the first time to investigate a report of child abuse or neglect and the second time regarding an alleged battery incident with a juvenile as the victim. The victim reportedly is the 3-year-old son that Hill has with his fiancee.

Hill’s name reportedly was listed on the report of the earlier incident. That report was closed when prosecution was declined, according to authorities. Hill’s name reportedly was not listed on the report of the later incident, but his fiancee was listed under “others involved.”

The Chiefs said in a written statement at the time they were “aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill” and were in the process of gathering further information.

Hill has not been charged with a crime.

“Did I expect it to happen? I don’t know what happened,” Reid said Tuesday. “I don’t know. That’s what they’re trying to figure out.”

Reid was asked if the Chiefs would go about their offseason planning as if Hill would not be available to play for them.

“I haven’t even gone there,” he said. “I’m just letting it take its course.”

Hill had a history of domestic violence while in college. He was arrested and dismissed from the football team at Oklahoma State after pleading guilty to domestic assault and battery by strangulation in 2015. He reportedly punched and choked his then-pregnant girlfriend, now his fiancee, in December 2014. Hill received probation and the conviction was dismissed when he completed the terms of that probation.

He has become one of the league’s top wide receivers and most dynamic players since the Chiefs selected him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Last season, the Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt, a former NFL rushing champion, after video became public showing him shoving and kicking a woman during a February 2018 incident in a Cleveland hotel. The Chiefs said at the time that Hunt had not been truthful with them in conversations about the incident.

Hunt was not charged with a crime. He signed with the Cleveland Browns and is set to serve an eight-game suspension without pay by the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

Asked if the team’s handling of the Hunt situation set a precedent for how it will handle the episode with Hill, Reid said: “If we’re gonna make a move like that, it’s pretty well thought out. And so we try to gather the information and we go from there, and then obviously allow the law enforcement or whoever’s involved with that run its course, too.”

Reid also declined to draw further parallels between the Hunt and Hill situations and the Chiefs’ reactions in the two cases.

“I don’t get caught up in all that,” he said. “That’s not where I’m at. You always want to make sure everybody’s okay, let it run its course and make sure that you let that part happen. That’s kind of what we’re doing right now. That’s the phase we’re in. As a coach or a human, you’re gonna have things that happen. So you deal with it.”

