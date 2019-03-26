

The Oakton Cougars were the team to beat in Northern Virginia last season. (Michael Errigo for the Washington Post)

Last season, the Oakton Cougars were the team to beat in Northern Virginia. Led by a group of 15 seniors, including All-Met Player of the Year Bryan Silver, they surged through the regular season and made a run to the state championship game. They held on to the top spot in these rankings for much of that time, boxing out any and all contenders from earning the title of best program in the area.

But those seniors have graduated, and the Cougars are off to a less-than-dominant start as they adjust to life without that horde of experience. That means boys’ spring soccer in this area, at least in the beginning of the year, will feature a new mix of teams trying to assert themselves as the best.

South Lakes, Robinson and Washington-Lee are all early candidates after a strong start at the Class 6 level. See who else has returned some talent or gotten off on the right foot in the year’s first rankings.

(All records from last season)

1. South Lakes (15-2-2) Last year’s final ranking: 4

After returning seven starters from last year’s two-loss squad, the Seahawks are a team to beat in Northern Virginia.

2. Robinson (13-4-1) LR: Not ranked

The Rams returned only three starters this season but have gotten off to a 4-0-0 start.

3. Washington-Lee (7-10-2) LR: NR

The Generals have earned early-season wins over Justice and Langley.

4. Briar Woods (20-2-1) LR: 5

The Falcons are coming off a dominant campaign that ended in the state semifinals.

5. West Potomac (7-9-4) LR: NR

The Wolverines earned one-goal wins over Edison and West Springfield to keep their perfect start to this season alive.

6. Hylton (11-6-2) LR: NR

After a 7-0 win over Freedom-Woodbridge, the Bulldogs are 5-0-0.

7. Loudoun Valley (23-0-2) LR: 6

Coming off an incredible bounce back season, the Vikings are off to a strong 3-0-0 start this spring.

8. Westfield (4-11-1) LR: NR

Coming off a rough 2018 season, the Bulldogs have started this spring with four victories.

9. W.T. Woodson (10-3-3) LR: 10

The Cavaliers have wins over Jefferson and South County so far this year.

10. Justice (16-3-1) LR: 2

The Wolves are coming off a magical season that featured their first district title in 26 years.

On the bubble: Oakton, Edison, T.C. Williams